Tiny RPC over window.postMessage library
npm install postmsg-rpc
In the window you want to call to (the "server"):
import { expose } from 'postmsg-rpc'
const fruitService = {
getFruits: (/* arg0, arg1, ... */) => new Promise(/* ... */)
}
// Expose this function for RPC from other windows
expose('getFruits', fruitService.getFruits)
In the other window (the "client"):
import { call } from 'postmsg-rpc'
// Call the exposed function
const fruits = await call('getFruits'/*, arg0, arg1, ... */)
Use
caller to create a function that uses postMessage to call an exposed function in a different window. It also allows you to pass options (see docs below).
import { caller } from 'postmsg-rpc'
const getFruits = caller('getFruits'/*, options */)
// Wait for the fruits to ripen
const fruits = await getFruits(/*, arg0, arg1, ... */)
expose(funcName, func, options)
Expose
func as
funcName for RPC from other windows. Assumes that
func returns a promise.
funcName - the name of the function called on the client
func - the function that should be called. Should be synchronous or return a promise. For callbacks, pass
options.isCallback
options.targetOrigin - passed to postMessage (see postMessage docs for more info)
'*'
options.isCallback - set to true if
func takes a node style callback instead of returning a promise
false
options.postMessage - function that posts a message. It is passed two parameters,
data and
options.targetOrigin. e.g.
document.querySelector('iframe').contentWindow.postMessage for exposing functions to an iframe or
window.parent.postMessage for exposing functions from an iframe to a parent window
window.postMessage
The following options are for use with other similar messaging systems, for example when using message passing in browser extensions or for testing:
options.addListener - function that adds a listener. It is passed two parameters, the event name (always "message") and a
handler function
window.addEventListener
options.removeListener - function that removes a listener. It is passed two parameters, the event name (always "message") and a
handler function
window.removeEventListener
options.getMessageData - a function that extracts data from the arguments passed to a
message event handler
(e) => e.data
Returns an object with a
close method to stop the server from listening to messages.
call(funcName, <arg0>, <arg1>, ...)
Call an exposed function in a different window.
funcName - the name of the function to call
Returns a
Promise, so can be
awaited or used in the usual way (
then/
catch). The
Promise returned has an additional property
cancel which can be called to cancel an in flight request e.g.
const fruitPromise = call('getFruits')
fruitPromise.cancel()
try {
await fruitPromise
} catch (err) {
if (err.isCanceled) {
console.log('function call canceled')
}
}
caller(funcName, options)
Create a function that uses postMessage to call an exposed function in a different window.
funcName - the name of the function to call
options.targetOrigin - passed to postMessage (see postMessage docs for more info)
'*'
options.postMessage - function that posts a message. It is passed two parameters,
data and
options.targetOrigin. e.g.
document.querySelector('iframe').contentWindow.postMessage for calling functions in an iframe or
window.parent.postMessage for calling functions in a parent window from an iframe
window.postMessage
The following options are for use with other similar messaging systems, for example when using message passing in browser extensions or for testing:
options.addListener - function that adds a listener. It is passed two parameters, the event name (always "message") and a
handler function
window.addEventListener
options.removeListener - function that removes a listener. It is passed two parameters, the event name (always "message") and a
handler function
window.removeEventListener
options.getMessageData - a function that extracts data from the arguments passed to a
message event handler
(e) => e.data
