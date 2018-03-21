Tiny RPC over window.postMessage library

Install

npm install postmsg-rpc

Usage

In the window you want to call to (the "server"):

import { expose } from 'postmsg-rpc' const fruitService = { getFruits : ( /* arg0, arg1, ... */ ) => new Promise ( ) } expose( 'getFruits' , fruitService.getFruits)

In the other window (the "client"):

import { call } from 'postmsg-rpc' const fruits = await call( 'getFruits' )

Advanced usage

Use caller to create a function that uses postMessage to call an exposed function in a different window. It also allows you to pass options (see docs below).

import { caller } from 'postmsg-rpc' const getFruits = caller( 'getFruits' ) const fruits = await getFruits( )

API

Expose func as funcName for RPC from other windows. Assumes that func returns a promise.

funcName - the name of the function called on the client

- the name of the function called on the client func - the function that should be called. Should be synchronous or return a promise. For callbacks, pass options.isCallback

- the function that should be called. Should be synchronous or return a promise. For callbacks, pass options.targetOrigin - passed to postMessage (see postMessage docs for more info) default '*'

- passed to postMessage (see postMessage docs for more info) options.isCallback - set to true if func takes a node style callback instead of returning a promise default false

- set to true if takes a node style callback instead of returning a promise options.postMessage - function that posts a message. It is passed two parameters, data and options.targetOrigin . e.g. document.querySelector('iframe').contentWindow.postMessage for exposing functions to an iframe or window.parent.postMessage for exposing functions from an iframe to a parent window default window.postMessage

- function that posts a message. It is passed two parameters, and . e.g. for exposing functions to an iframe or for exposing functions from an iframe to a parent window

The following options are for use with other similar messaging systems, for example when using message passing in browser extensions or for testing:

options.addListener - function that adds a listener. It is passed two parameters, the event name (always "message") and a handler function default window.addEventListener

- function that adds a listener. It is passed two parameters, the event name (always "message") and a function options.removeListener - function that removes a listener. It is passed two parameters, the event name (always "message") and a handler function default window.removeEventListener

- function that removes a listener. It is passed two parameters, the event name (always "message") and a function options.getMessageData - a function that extracts data from the arguments passed to a message event handler default (e) => e.data

- a function that extracts data from the arguments passed to a event handler

Returns an object with a close method to stop the server from listening to messages.

Call an exposed function in a different window.

funcName - the name of the function to call

Returns a Promise , so can be await ed or used in the usual way ( then / catch ). The Promise returned has an additional property cancel which can be called to cancel an in flight request e.g.

const fruitPromise = call( 'getFruits' ) fruitPromise.cancel() try { await fruitPromise } catch (err) { if (err.isCanceled) { console .log( 'function call canceled' ) } }

Create a function that uses postMessage to call an exposed function in a different window.

funcName - the name of the function to call

- the name of the function to call options.targetOrigin - passed to postMessage (see postMessage docs for more info) default '*'

- passed to postMessage (see postMessage docs for more info) options.postMessage - function that posts a message. It is passed two parameters, data and options.targetOrigin . e.g. document.querySelector('iframe').contentWindow.postMessage for calling functions in an iframe or window.parent.postMessage for calling functions in a parent window from an iframe default window.postMessage

- function that posts a message. It is passed two parameters, and . e.g. for calling functions in an iframe or for calling functions in a parent window from an iframe

The following options are for use with other similar messaging systems, for example when using message passing in browser extensions or for testing:

options.addListener - function that adds a listener. It is passed two parameters, the event name (always "message") and a handler function default window.addEventListener

- function that adds a listener. It is passed two parameters, the event name (always "message") and a function options.removeListener - function that removes a listener. It is passed two parameters, the event name (always "message") and a handler function default window.removeEventListener

- function that removes a listener. It is passed two parameters, the event name (always "message") and a function options.getMessageData - a function that extracts data from the arguments passed to a message event handler default (e) => e.data

- a function that extracts data from the arguments passed to a event handler

Contribute

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.

License

MIT © Alan Shaw

A (╯°□°）╯︵TABLEFLIP side project.