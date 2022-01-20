openbase logo
Readme

Postmark CLI

A CLI tool for managing templates, sending emails, and fetching servers on Postmark.
Nifty for integrating with a CI/CD pipeline.

TravisCI License: MIT npm version

Usage

After installation, type postmark in your command line to see a list of available commands. Check out the wiki for instructions on how to send emails, manage templates, or list servers.

$ postmark

  Commands:
    postmark email <command> [options]      Send an email
    postmark servers <command> [options]    Manage your servers
    postmark templates <command> [options]  Pull and push your templates

  Options:
    --version  Show version number
    --help     Show help

Installation

  • Install Node.js
  • $ npm i postmark-cli -g
  • $ postmark 🌈

Issues & Comments

Feel free to contact us if you encounter any issues with the library. Please leave all comments, bugs, requests and issues on the Issues page.

License

Postmark CLI library is licensed under the MIT license. Please refer to the LICENSE for more information.

