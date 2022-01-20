A CLI tool for managing templates, sending emails, and fetching servers on Postmark.

Nifty for integrating with a CI/CD pipeline.

Usage

After installation, type postmark in your command line to see a list of available commands. Check out the wiki for instructions on how to send emails, manage templates, or list servers.

$ postmark Commands: postmark email < command > [options] Send an email postmark servers < command > [options] Manage your servers postmark templates < command > [options] Pull and push your templates Options: --version Show version number -- help Show help

Installation

Install Node.js

$ npm i postmark-cli -g

$ postmark 🌈

Feel free to contact us if you encounter any issues with the library. Please leave all comments, bugs, requests and issues on the Issues page.

License

Postmark CLI library is licensed under the MIT license. Please refer to the LICENSE for more information.