openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

postman-url-encoder

by postmanlabs
3.0.5 (see all)

Implements URL encoding according to the WHATWG specification

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

545K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Postman URL Encoder Build Status codecov

Postman URL Encoder is a NodeJS module that provides various URL encoding related APIs. This module is created to implement the WHATWG URL specification to remove dependency on Node's URL APIs across Postman systems. These APIs are useful to encode different parts (like hostname, path, query) of URL and convert PostmanUrl object into Node's Url like object.

Installing the Postman URL Encoder

Postman URL Encoder can be installed using NPM or directly from the git repository within your NodeJS projects. If installing from NPM, the following command installs the module and saves in your package.json

> npm install postman-url-encoder --save

Getting Started

Following example snippet shows how to convert PostmanUrl object into Node's Url like object.

var PostmanUrl = require('postman-collection').Url,
    pmEncoder = require('postman-url-encoder'),
    myUrl;

// Create PostmanUrl object
myUrl = new PostmanUrl('http://example.com/p/a/t/h?q1=v1');

// convert PostmanUrl object to Node's Url like object
myUrl = pmEncoder.toNodeUrl(myUrl));
// {
//   protocol: 'http:',
//   slashes: true,
//   auth: null,
//   host: 'example.com',
//   port: null,
//   hostname: 'example.com',
//   hash: null,
//   search: '?q1=v1',
//   query: 'q1=v1',
//   pathname: '/p/a/t/h',
//   path: '/p/a/t/h?q1=v1',
//   href: 'http://example.com/p/a/t/h?q1=v1'
// }

To know more about provided APIs, head over to Postman URL Encoder Docs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Udit VasuPlanet C-5311 Ratings0 Reviews
Astronomer @postmanlabs
November 13, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial