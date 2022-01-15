🛸 Convert Postman Collection v2.1/v2.0 to OpenAPI v3.0.

Or in other words, transform this specification and also this to this one

Installation

Using npm :

npm i postman-to-openapi

Using yarn :

yarn add postman-to-openapi

To install as a cli just

npm i postman-to-openapi -g

Quick Usage

As a library

const postmanToOpenApi = require ( 'postman-to-openapi' ) const postmanCollection = './path/to/postman/collection.json' const outputFile = './api/collection.yml' try { const result = await postmanToOpenApi(postmanCollection, outputFile, { defaultTag : 'General' }) const result2 = await postmanToOpenApi(postmanCollection, null , { defaultTag : 'General' }) console .log( `OpenAPI specs: ${result} ` ) } catch (err) { console .log(err) } postmanToOpenApi(postmanCollection, outputFile, { defaultTag : 'General' }) .then( result => { console .log( `OpenAPI specs: ${result} ` ) }) .catch( err => { console .log(err) })

As a cli

p2o ./path/to/PostmantoCollection.json -f ./path/to/result.yml -o ./path/to/options.json

Cli Demo

Documentation

All features, usage instructions and help can be found in the Documentation page

Development

This project use for development:

Node.js v12.x to v17.x

Standard JS rules to maintain clean code.

Use Conventional Commit for commit messages.

Test with mocha.js.

Use the scripts in package.json :

test:unit : Run mocha unit test.

: Run mocha unit test. test : Execute test:lint plus code coverage.

: Execute plus code coverage. lint : Execute standard lint to review errors in code.

: Execute standard lint to review errors in code. lint:fix : Execute standard lint and automatically fix errors.

: Execute standard lint and automatically fix errors. changelog : Update changelog automatically.

Steps to generate the gif demo:

Install terminalizer npm install -g terminalizer

Start a recording using terminalizer record demo -d 'zsh'

Stop recording with Ctrl+D

Check demo with terminalizer play demo

Adjust delays in demo.yml , change rows to 15 (is the height) and anonymize terminal session.

, change to 15 (is the height) and anonymize terminal session. Generate the gif with terminalizer render demo

Husky is configured to avoid push incorrect content to git.

