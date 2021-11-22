⚠ ️ This project is no longer maintained in this repository. Development and maintenance have been stopped in this repository. A fork of this project is active and maintained at apideck-libraries/postman-to-k6.

Converts a Postman collection to a k6 script.

Content

Features

Prerequest scripts.

Test scripts.

Variables (at all scopes + dynamic).

Data files.

Authentication methods (except Hawk).

File uploads.

postman.* interface (exceptions below).

interface (exceptions below). pm.* interface (exceptions below).

interface (exceptions below). Global variables exposed by Postman: globals environment data iteration .

. xml2Json conversion.

conversion. All Postman Schema versions.

Installation

Local Installation (recommended)

While possible to install globally, we recommend that you, if possible, add the converter to the node_modules of your test project using:

npm install -D postman-to-k6 or using yarn... yarn add postman-to-k6

Note that this will require you to run the converter with npx postman-to-k6 your-postman-file or, if you are using an older versions of npm, ./node_modules/.bin/postman-to-k6 your-postman-file .

Global Installation

npm install -g postman-to-k6

Docker

The tool is also available for usage in Docker. To download an image with the tool from DockerHub:

docker pull loadimpact/postman-to-k6

Usage

To convert an exported collection to a k6 script:

postman-to-k6 collection.json -o k6-script.js

Then run the script in k6, as usual, using:

k6 run k6-script.js

Options

Iterations

Configures how many times the script will be executed before completion.

Flag Verbose Default -i --iterations 1

Example:

postman-to-k6 collection.json --iterations 25 -o k6-script.js

Environment Variables

Provide environment variables from a JSON file.

Flag Verbose Default -e --environment N/A

Example:

postman-to-k6 collection.json --environment environment.json -o k6-script.js

Global Variables

Provide global variables from a JSON file.

Flag Verbose Default -g --global N/A

postman-to-k6 collection.json --global globals.json -o k6-script.js

CSV Data File

Provide a data file in the CSV format.

Flag Verbose Default -c --csv N/A

postman-to-k6 collection.json --csv data.csv -o k6-script.js

JSON Data File

Pass in a data file in the JSON format.

Flag Verbose Default -j --json N/A

postman-to-k6 collection.json --json data.json -o k6-script.js

K6 Param Options File

Pass K6 parameter options as a file in JSON format.

Flag Verbose Default --k6-params N/A

postman-to-k6 collection.json --k6-params k6-params.json -o k6-script.js

Separate

Split requests into separate files, for easier rearrangement of the logic.

Flag Verbose Default -s --separate false

postman-to-k6 collection.json --separate -o k6-script.js

postman-to-k6 collection.json -s -o k6-script.js

Skip Pre

Skips any pre-request scripts during conversion

Flag Verbose Default --skip-pre false

postman-to-k6 collection.json --skip-pre -o k6-script.js

Skip Post

Skips any post-request scripts during conversion

Flag Verbose Default --skip-post false

postman-to-k6 collection.json --skip-pre -o k6-script.js

Docker Usage

Using the Docker image, you execute the tool as follows:

docker run -it \ -v "/path/to/postman/collection/:/postman/" \ loadimpact/postman-to-k6 \ /postman/my-collection.json \ -o /postman/test.js

and then execute the k6 test using:

k6 run /path/to/postman/collection/test.js

Examples

A collection of Postman examples are located under example . To run one of the examples, just run it as you would any other command:

postman-to-k6 example/v2/echo.json -o k6-script.js

Unsupported Features

Sending requests from scripts using pm.sendRequest .

. Controlling request execution order using postman.setNextRequest .

. Cookie properties, like hostOnly , session , and storeId .

, , and . Textual response messages: responseCode.name responseCode.detail pm.response.reason pm.response.to.have.status(reason) pm.response.to.not.have.status(reason)

Properties returning Postman classes: pm.request.url pm.request.headers pm.response.headers

The Hawk authentication method.

Deprecated xmlToJson method.

method. Request IDs are changed. Postman doesn't provide them in the export so we have to generate new ones.

jmeter-to-k6: Convert JMeter JMX files to k6 JS.

Credits

Thanks to bookmoons for creating this tool. Also, thanks to borjacampina for creating the original incarnation of the tool.