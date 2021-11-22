⚠ ️ This project is no longer maintained in this repository.
Development and maintenance have been stopped in this repository.
A fork of this project is active and maintained at apideck-libraries/postman-to-k6.
Converts a Postman collection to a k6 script.
postman.* interface (exceptions below).
pm.* interface (exceptions below).
globals
environment
data
iteration.
xml2Json conversion.
While possible to install globally, we recommend that you, if possible, add the converter to the
node_modules of your test project using:
$ npm install -D postman-to-k6
# or using yarn...
$ yarn add postman-to-k6
Note that this will require you to run the converter with
npx postman-to-k6 your-postman-file or, if you are using an older versions of npm,
./node_modules/.bin/postman-to-k6 your-postman-file.
$ npm install -g postman-to-k6
The tool is also available for usage in Docker. To download an image with the tool from DockerHub:
$ docker pull loadimpact/postman-to-k6
To convert an exported collection to a k6 script:
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json -o k6-script.js
Then run the script in k6, as usual, using:
$ k6 run k6-script.js
Configures how many times the script will be executed before completion.
|Flag
|Verbose
|Default
-i
--iterations
|1
Example:
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --iterations 25 -o k6-script.js
Provide environment variables from a JSON file.
|Flag
|Verbose
|Default
-e
--environment
|N/A
Example:
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --environment environment.json -o k6-script.js
Provide global variables from a JSON file.
|Flag
|Verbose
|Default
-g
--global
|N/A
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --global globals.json -o k6-script.js
Provide a data file in the CSV format.
|Flag
|Verbose
|Default
-c
--csv
|N/A
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --csv data.csv -o k6-script.js
Pass in a data file in the JSON format.
|Flag
|Verbose
|Default
-j
--json
|N/A
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --json data.json -o k6-script.js
Pass K6 parameter options as a file in JSON format.
|Flag
|Verbose
|Default
--k6-params
|N/A
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --k6-params k6-params.json -o k6-script.js
Split requests into separate files, for easier rearrangement of the logic.
|Flag
|Verbose
|Default
-s
--separate
|false
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --separate -o k6-script.js
postman-to-k6 collection.json -s -o k6-script.js
Skips any pre-request scripts during conversion
|Flag
|Verbose
|Default
--skip-pre
|false
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --skip-pre -o k6-script.js
Skips any post-request scripts during conversion
|Flag
|Verbose
|Default
--skip-post
|false
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --skip-pre -o k6-script.js
Using the Docker image, you execute the tool as follows:
$ docker run -it \
-v "/path/to/postman/collection/:/postman/" \
loadimpact/postman-to-k6 \
/postman/my-collection.json \
-o /postman/test.js
and then execute the k6 test using:
$ k6 run /path/to/postman/collection/test.js
A collection of Postman examples are located under
example.
To run one of the examples, just run it as you would any other command:
$ postman-to-k6 example/v2/echo.json -o k6-script.js
pm.sendRequest.
postman.setNextRequest.
hostOnly,
session, and
storeId.
responseCode.name
responseCode.detail
pm.response.reason
pm.response.to.have.status(reason)
pm.response.to.not.have.status(reason)
pm.request.url
pm.request.headers
pm.response.headers
xmlToJson method.
Thanks to bookmoons for creating this tool. Also, thanks to borjacampina for creating the original incarnation of the tool.