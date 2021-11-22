openbase logo
postman-to-k6

by grafana
1.5.1 (see all)

Converts Postman collections to k6 script code

2.1K

260

3mos ago

12

24

Apache-2.0

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Deprecated!
Package no longer supported. Contact Support at https://www.npmjs.com/support for more info.

Readme

⚠ ️ This project is no longer maintained in this repository.

Development and maintenance have been stopped in this repository.

A fork of this project is active and maintained at apideck-libraries/postman-to-k6.

Postman-to-k6

Converts a Postman collection to a k6 script.

Content

Features

  • Prerequest scripts.
  • Test scripts.
  • Variables (at all scopes + dynamic).
  • Data files.
  • Authentication methods (except Hawk).
  • File uploads.
  • postman.* interface (exceptions below).
  • pm.* interface (exceptions below).
  • Global variables exposed by Postman: globals environment data iteration.
  • xml2Json conversion.
  • All Postman Schema versions.

Installation

While possible to install globally, we recommend that you, if possible, add the converter to the node_modules of your test project using:

$ npm install -D postman-to-k6

# or using yarn...

$ yarn add postman-to-k6

Note that this will require you to run the converter with npx postman-to-k6 your-postman-file or, if you are using an older versions of npm, ./node_modules/.bin/postman-to-k6 your-postman-file.

Global Installation

$ npm install -g postman-to-k6

Docker

The tool is also available for usage in Docker. To download an image with the tool from DockerHub:

$ docker pull loadimpact/postman-to-k6

Usage

To convert an exported collection to a k6 script:

$ postman-to-k6 collection.json -o k6-script.js

Then run the script in k6, as usual, using:

$ k6 run k6-script.js

Options

Iterations

Configures how many times the script will be executed before completion.

FlagVerboseDefault
-i--iterations1

Example:

$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --iterations 25 -o k6-script.js

Environment Variables

Provide environment variables from a JSON file.

FlagVerboseDefault
-e--environmentN/A

Example:

$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --environment environment.json -o k6-script.js

Global Variables

Provide global variables from a JSON file.

FlagVerboseDefault
-g--globalN/A
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --global globals.json -o k6-script.js

CSV Data File

Provide a data file in the CSV format.

FlagVerboseDefault
-c--csvN/A
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --csv data.csv -o k6-script.js

JSON Data File

Pass in a data file in the JSON format.

FlagVerboseDefault
-j--jsonN/A
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --json data.json -o k6-script.js

K6 Param Options File

Pass K6 parameter options as a file in JSON format.

FlagVerboseDefault
--k6-paramsN/A
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --k6-params k6-params.json -o k6-script.js

Separate

Split requests into separate files, for easier rearrangement of the logic.

FlagVerboseDefault
-s--separatefalse
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --separate -o k6-script.js

postman-to-k6 collection.json -s -o k6-script.js

Skip Pre

Skips any pre-request scripts during conversion

FlagVerboseDefault
--skip-prefalse
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --skip-pre -o k6-script.js

Skip Post

Skips any post-request scripts during conversion

FlagVerboseDefault
--skip-postfalse
$ postman-to-k6 collection.json --skip-pre -o k6-script.js

Docker Usage

Using the Docker image, you execute the tool as follows:

$ docker run -it \
    -v "/path/to/postman/collection/:/postman/" \
    loadimpact/postman-to-k6 \
    /postman/my-collection.json \
    -o /postman/test.js

and then execute the k6 test using:

$ k6 run /path/to/postman/collection/test.js

Examples

A collection of Postman examples are located under example. To run one of the examples, just run it as you would any other command:

$ postman-to-k6 example/v2/echo.json -o k6-script.js

Unsupported Features

  • Sending requests from scripts using pm.sendRequest.
  • Controlling request execution order using postman.setNextRequest.
  • Cookie properties, like hostOnly, session, and storeId.
  • Textual response messages:
    • responseCode.name
    • responseCode.detail
    • pm.response.reason
    • pm.response.to.have.status(reason)
    • pm.response.to.not.have.status(reason)
  • Properties returning Postman classes:
    • pm.request.url pm.request.headers
    • pm.response.headers
  • The Hawk authentication method.
  • Deprecated xmlToJson method.
  • Request IDs are changed. Postman doesn't provide them in the export so we have to generate new ones.

Other similar tools

Credits

Thanks to bookmoons for creating this tool. Also, thanks to borjacampina for creating the original incarnation of the tool.

