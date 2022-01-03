openbase logo
postman-sandbox

by postmanlabs
4.0.5 (see all)

Sandbox for Postman Scripts to run in Node.js or browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

394K

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Postman Sandbox Build Status codecov

Module that unifies execution of third-party JavaScript within Node.js and Browser.

This module is part of Postman Runtime Core and is not intended for independent use.

If you are looking to execute collections, you should bee using Newman

Usage

var Sandbox = require('postman-sandbox'),
    context;

Sandbox.createContext(function (err, ctx) {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err);
    }

    ctx.execute(`// code here`, {}, {}, function (err) {
        if (err) {
            return console.error(err);
        }
        console.log('executed')
    });
});

Sandbox Environment

The following section outlines the API available inside sandbox scripts

pm

  • pm.globals
  • pm.environment
  • pm.collectionVariables
  • pm.test

pre-request script specials

  • pm.request

test script specials

  • pm.request
  • pm.response

Events fired from Sandbox

  • pong
  • error
  • console
  • execution
  • execution.error
  • execution.error.*
  • execution.request.*
  • execution.result.*
  • execution.cookies.*

Events responded to

  • ping
  • execute
  • execution.abort.*
  • execution.response.*
  • execution.cookies.*
  • execution.console.*

Contributing

Debug in browser

To debug tests in Chrome's DevTools, start tests using npm run test-browser -- --debug and click DEBUG.

