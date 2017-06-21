Postman JSDoc3 Theme

A clean, responsive documentation template theme for JSDoc 3, based on LatoDoc

Install

$ npm install --save-dev postman-jsdoc-theme

Usage

Clone repository to your designated jsdoc template directory, then:

$ jsdoc entry-file.js -t path/to/postman-jsdoc-theme

Optionally, provide a package version on the command line, which will be rendered into the final documentation

$ jsdoc entry-file.js -t path/to/postman-jsdoc-theme --query 'pkgVersion=2.3.0'

Node.js Dependency

In your projects package.json file add a generate script:

"script" : { "generate-docs" : "node_modules/.bin/jsdoc --configure .jsdoc.json --verbose" }

In your .jsdoc.json file, add a template option.

"opts" : { "template" : "node_modules/postman-jsdoc-theme" }

Example JSDoc Config

{ "tags" : { "allowUnknownTags" : true , "dictionaries" : [ "jsdoc" ] }, "source" : { "include" : [ "lib" , "package.json" , "README.md" ], "includePattern" : ".js$" , "excludePattern" : "(node_modules/|docs)" }, "plugins" : [ "plugins/markdown" ], "templates" : { "cleverLinks" : true , "monospaceLinks" : true }, "opts" : { "destination" : "./docs/" , "encoding" : "utf8" , "private" : true , "recurse" : true , "template" : "./node_modules/postman-jsdoc-theme" } }

License

Licensed under the MIT license.