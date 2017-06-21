openbase logo
postman-jsdoc-theme

by postmanlabs
0.0.3 (see all)

A JSDoc Theme

Popularity

Downloads/wk

948

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Postman JSDoc3 Theme

A clean, responsive documentation template theme for JSDoc 3, based on LatoDoc

Install

$ npm install --save-dev postman-jsdoc-theme

Usage

Clone repository to your designated jsdoc template directory, then:

$ jsdoc entry-file.js -t path/to/postman-jsdoc-theme

Optionally, provide a package version on the command line, which will be rendered into the final documentation

$ jsdoc entry-file.js -t path/to/postman-jsdoc-theme --query 'pkgVersion=2.3.0'

Node.js Dependency

In your projects package.json file add a generate script:

"script": {
  "generate-docs": "node_modules/.bin/jsdoc --configure .jsdoc.json --verbose"
}

In your .jsdoc.json file, add a template option.

"opts": {
  "template": "node_modules/postman-jsdoc-theme"
}

Example JSDoc Config

{
    "tags": {
        "allowUnknownTags": true,
        "dictionaries": ["jsdoc"]
    },
    "source": {
        "include": ["lib", "package.json", "README.md"],
        "includePattern": ".js$",
        "excludePattern": "(node_modules/|docs)"
    },
    "plugins": [
        "plugins/markdown"
    ],
    "templates": {
        "cleverLinks": true,
        "monospaceLinks": true
    },
    "opts": {
        "destination": "./docs/",
        "encoding": "utf8",
        "private": true,
        "recurse": true,
        "template": "./node_modules/postman-jsdoc-theme"
    }
}

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

