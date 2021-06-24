A command line tool to combine several Postman collections into one. Only collection schema verions >=2.0 are supported. More info about Postman collection schemas could be found here http://schema.getpostman.com/

Installation

postman-combine-collections can be installed using NPM or directly from the git repository within your NodeJS projects. If installing from NPM, the following command installs the tool and saves in your package.json

> npm install postman-combine-collections --save

Usage

> postman-combine-collections [options]

Options:

-V, -f, -n, -o, -h,

Examples

# Combines all collections in folder 'collections' and outputs it to 'composed.collection.json' > postman-combine-collections --name Composed -f 'collections/*.postman_collection.json' -o composed.collection.json

# Combines Contributor.collection.json and Program_APIs.collection.json and outputs it to 'composed.collection.json' > postman-combine-collections --name Composed -f {Contributor,Program_APIs}.collection.json -o composed.collection.json

Known issues

Q: tool takse only the first file from wild card file path match.

A: It works in this way on Unix based systems. Check this issue to find the solution.