by Andrii Nechytailov
1.1.2 (see all)

A command line tool to combine several Postman collections into one

Overview

Categories

Readme

postman-combine-collections

A command line tool to combine several Postman collections into one. Only collection schema verions >=2.0 are supported. More info about Postman collection schemas could be found here http://schema.getpostman.com/

Installation

postman-combine-collections can be installed using NPM or directly from the git repository within your NodeJS projects. If installing from NPM, the following command installs the tool and saves in your package.json

> npm install postman-combine-collections --save

Usage

> postman-combine-collections [options]

Options:

-V, --version              output the version number
-f, --filePath <filePath>  Path or wildcard to collection files
-n, --name [name]          New collection name (default: Root collection)
-o, --output [output]      Output file name (default: ./root.collection.json)
-h, --help                 output usage information

Examples

# Combines all collections in folder 'collections' and outputs it to 'composed.collection.json'
> postman-combine-collections --name Composed -f 'collections/*.postman_collection.json'  -o composed.collection.json

# Combines Contributor.collection.json and Program_APIs.collection.json and outputs it to 'composed.collection.json'
> postman-combine-collections --name Composed -f  {Contributor,Program_APIs}.collection.json  -o composed.collection.json

Check glob-npm and How To Use Bash Wildcards For Globbing to understand file globbing better.

Known issues

Q: tool takse only the first file from wild card file path match.

A: It works in this way on Unix based systems. Check this issue to find the solution.

