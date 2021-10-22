h, --help output usage information

i, --input <path> path to the input postman collection file

j, --input-version [version] the version of the input collection format standard (v1 or v2)

o, --output <path> target file path where the converted collection will be written

p, --output-version [version] required version to which the collection is needed to be converted to

P, --pretty Pretty print the output

-retain-ids Retain the request and folder IDs during conversion (collection ID is always retained)