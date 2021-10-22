Perform rapid conversion of JSON structure between Postman Collection Format v1 and v2.
The formats are documented at https://schema.getpostman.com
For CLI usage:
$ npm install -g postman-collection-transformer
As a library:
$ npm install --save postman-collection-transformer
The transformer provides a Command line API to convert collections.
Example:
$ postman-collection-transformer convert \
--input ./v1-collection.json \
--input-version 2.0.0 \
--output ./v2-collection.json \
--output-version 1.0.0 \
--pretty \
--overwrite
All options:
$ postman-collection-transformer convert -h
Usage: convert [options]
Convert Postman Collection from one format to another
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-i, --input <path> path to the input postman collection file
-j, --input-version [version] the version of the input collection format standard (v1 or v2)
-o, --output <path> target file path where the converted collection will be written
-p, --output-version [version] required version to which the collection is needed to be converted to
-P, --pretty Pretty print the output
--retain-ids Retain the request and folder IDs during conversion (collection ID is always retained)
-w, --overwrite Overwrite the output file if it exists
If you'd rather use the transformer as a library:
var transformer = require('postman-collection-transformer'),
collection = require('./path/to/collection.json'),
inspect = require('util').inspect,
options = {
inputVersion: '1.0.0',
outputVersion: '2.0.0',
retainIds: true // the transformer strips request-ids etc by default.
};
transformer.convert(collection, options, function (error, result) {
if (error) {
return console.error(error);
}
// result <== the converted collection as a raw Javascript object
console.log(inspect(result, {colors: true, depth: 10000}));
});
The transformer also allows you to convert individual requests (only supported when used as a library):
var transformer = require('postman-collection-transformer'),
objectToConvert = { /* A valid collection v1 Request or a collection v2 Item */ },
options = {
inputVersion: '1.0.0',
outputVersion: '2.0.0',
retainIds: true // the transformer strips request-ids etc by default.
};
transformer.convertSingle(objectToConvert, options, function (err, converted) {
console.log(converted);
});
You can convert individual responses too if needed:
var transformer = require('postman-collection-transformer'),
objectToConvert = { /* A v1 Response or a v2 Response */ },
options = {
inputVersion: '1.0.0',
outputVersion: '2.0.0',
retainIds: true // the transformer strips request-ids etc by default.
};
transformer.convertResponse(objectToConvert, options, function (err, converted) {
console.log(converted);
});
The transformer also provides a Command line API to normalize collections for full forward compatibility.
Example:
$ postman-collection-transformer normalize \
--input ./v1-collection.json \
--normalize-version 1.0.0 \
--output ./v1-norm-collection.json \
--pretty \
--overwrite
All options:
$ postman-collection-transformer normalize -h
Usage: normalize [options]
Normalizes a postman collection according to the provided version
Options:
-i, --input <path> Path to the collection JSON file to be normalized
-n, --normalize-version <version> The version to normalizers the provided collection on
-o, --output <path> Path to the target file, where the normalized collection will be written
-P, --pretty Pretty print the output
--retain-ids Retain the request and folder IDs during conversion (collection ID is always retained)
-w, --overwrite Overwrite the output file if it exists
-h, --help Output usage information
If you'd rather use the transformer as a library:
var transformer = require('postman-collection-transformer'),
collection = require('./path/to/collection.json'),
inspect = require('util').inspect,
options = {
normalizeVersion: '1.0.0',
mutate: false, // performs in-place normalization, false by default.
noDefaults: false, // when set to true, sensible defaults for missing properties are skipped. Default: false
prioritizeV2: false, // when set to true, v2 attributes are used as the source of truth for normalization.
retainEmptyValues: false, // when set to true, empty values are set to '', not removed. False by default.
retainIds: true // the transformer strips request-ids etc by default.
};
transformer.normalize(collection, options, function (error, result) {
if (error) {
return console.error(error);
}
// result <== the converted collection as a raw Javascript object
console.log(inspect(result, {colors: true, depth: 10000}));
});