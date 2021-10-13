Manage all of your organization's APIs in Postman, with the industry's most complete API development environment.
This module converts a Postman SDK Request Object into a code snippet of chosen language.
Every code generator has two identifiers:
language and
variant.
language of a code generator is the programming language in which the code snippet is generated.
variant of a code generator is the methodology or the underlying library used by the language to send requests.
List of supported code generators:
|Language
|Variant
|C
|libcurl
|C#
|RestSharp
|cURL
|cURL
|Dart
|http
|Go
|Native
|HTTP
|HTTP
|Java
|OkHttp
|Java
|Unirest
|JavaScript
|Fetch
|JavaScript
|jQuery
|JavaScript
|XHR
|NodeJs
|Axios
|NodeJs
|Native
|NodeJs
|Request
|NodeJs
|Unirest
|Objective-C
|NSURLSession
|OCaml
|Cohttp
|PHP
|cURL
|PHP
|pecl_http
|PHP
|HTTP_Request2
|PowerShell
|RestMethod
|Python
|http.client
|Python
|Requests
|Ruby
|Net:HTTP
|Shell
|Httpie
|Shell
|wget
|Swift
|URLSession
To install postman-code-generators as your dependency
$ npm install postman-code-generators
To get a copy on your local machine
$ git clone https://github.com/postmanlabs/postman-code-generators.git
To run any of the postman-code-generators, ensure that you have NodeJS >= v8. A copy of the NodeJS installable can be downloaded from https://nodejs.org/en/download/package-manager.
There are three functions that are exposed in postman-code-generators: getLanguageList, getOptions, and convert.
This function returns a list of supported code generators.
var codegen = require('postman-code-generators'), // require postman-code-generators in your project
supportedCodegens = codegen.getLanguageList();
console.log(supportedCodegens);
// output:
// [
// {
// key: 'nodejs',
// label: 'NodeJs',
// syntax_mode: 'javascript',
// variant: [
// {
// key: 'Requests'
// },
// {
// key: 'Native'
// },
// {
// key: 'Unirest'
// }
// ]
// },
// ...
// ]
This function takes in three parameters and returns a callback with error and supported options of that code generator.
language - language key from the language list returned from getLanguageList function
variant - variant key provided by getLanguageList function
callback - callback function with first parameter as error and second parameter as array of options supported by the codegen.
A typical option has the following properties:
name - Display name
id - unique ID of the option
type - Data type of the option. (Allowed data types:
boolean,
enum,
positiveInteger)
default - Default value. The value that is used if this option is not specified while creating code snippet
description - User friendly description.
var codegen = require('postman-code-generators'), // require postman-code-generators in your project
language = 'nodejs',
variant = 'Request';
codegen.getOptions(language, variant, function (error, options) {
if (error) {
// handle error
}
console.log(options);
});
// output:
// [
// {
// name: 'Set indentation count',
// id: 'indentCount',
// type: 'positiveInteger',
// default: 2,
// description: 'Set the number of indentation characters to add per code level'
// },
// {
// name: 'Set indentation type',
// id: 'indentType',
// type: 'enum',
// availableOptions: ['Tab', 'Space'],
// default: 'Space',
// description: 'Select the character used to indent lines of code'
// },
// ...
// ];
This function takes in five parameters and returns a callback with error and generated code snippet
language - lang key from the language list returned from getLanguageList function
variant - variant key provided by getLanguageList function
request - Postman-SDK Request Object
options - Options that can be used to configure generated code snippet. Defaults will be used for the unspecified attributes
callback - callback function with first parameter as error and second parameter as string for code snippet
var codegen = require('postman-code-generators'), // require postman-code-generators in your project
sdk = require('postman-collection'), // require postman-collection in your project
request = new sdk.Request('https://www.google.com'), //using postman sdk to create request
language = 'nodejs',
variant = 'request',
options = {
indentCount: 3,
indentType: 'Space',
trimRequestBody: true,
followRedirect: true
};
codegen.convert(language, variant, request, options, function(error, snippet) {
if (error) {
// handle error
}
// handle snippet
});
This command will install all the dependencies in production mode.
$ npm install;
To install dev dependencies also for all codegens run:
$ npm run deepinstall dev;
To run common repo test as well as tests (common structure test + individual codegen tests) for all the codegens
$ npm test;
To run structure and individual tests on a single codegen
$ npm test <codegen-name>;
# Here "codege-name" is the folder name of the codegen inside codegens folder
To create zipped package of all codegens
$ npm run package;
Note: The zipped package is created inside each codegen's folder.
To create zipped package of a single codegen
$ npm run package <codegen-name>
Please take a moment to read our contributing guide to learn about our development process. Open an issue first to discuss potential changes/additions.
This software is licensed under Apache-2.0. Copyright Postman, Inc. See the LICENSE.md file for more information.