

Manage all of your organization's APIs in Postman, with the industry's most complete API development environment.

Supercharge your API workflow.

Modern software is built on APIs. Postman helps you develop APIs faster.

This module converts a Postman SDK Request Object into a code snippet of chosen language.

Every code generator has two identifiers: language and variant .

language of a code generator is the programming language in which the code snippet is generated.

of a code generator is the programming language in which the code snippet is generated. variant of a code generator is the methodology or the underlying library used by the language to send requests.

List of supported code generators:

Language Variant C libcurl C# RestSharp cURL cURL Dart http Go Native HTTP HTTP Java OkHttp Java Unirest JavaScript Fetch JavaScript jQuery JavaScript XHR NodeJs Axios NodeJs Native NodeJs Request NodeJs Unirest Objective-C NSURLSession OCaml Cohttp PHP cURL PHP pecl_http PHP HTTP_Request2 PowerShell RestMethod Python http.client Python Requests Ruby Net:HTTP Shell Httpie Shell wget Swift URLSession

Table of contents

Getting Started

To install postman-code-generators as your dependency

$ npm install postman-code-generators

To get a copy on your local machine

$ git clone https://github.com/postmanlabs/postman-code-generators.git

Prerequisite

To run any of the postman-code-generators, ensure that you have NodeJS >= v8. A copy of the NodeJS installable can be downloaded from https://nodejs.org/en/download/package-manager.

Usage

Using postman-code-generators as a Library

There are three functions that are exposed in postman-code-generators: getLanguageList, getOptions, and convert.

getLanguageList

This function returns a list of supported code generators.

var codegen = require ( 'postman-code-generators' ), supportedCodegens = codegen.getLanguageList(); console .log(supportedCodegens);

getOptions

This function takes in three parameters and returns a callback with error and supported options of that code generator.

language - language key from the language list returned from getLanguageList function

- language key from the language list returned from getLanguageList function variant - variant key provided by getLanguageList function

- variant key provided by getLanguageList function callback - callback function with first parameter as error and second parameter as array of options supported by the codegen.

A typical option has the following properties:

name - Display name

- Display name id - unique ID of the option

- unique ID of the option type - Data type of the option. (Allowed data types: boolean , enum , positiveInteger )

- Data type of the option. (Allowed data types: , , ) default - Default value. The value that is used if this option is not specified while creating code snippet

- Default value. The value that is used if this option is not specified while creating code snippet description - User friendly description.

var codegen = require ( 'postman-code-generators' ), language = 'nodejs' , variant = 'Request' ; codegen.getOptions(language, variant, function ( error, options ) { if (error) { } console .log(options); });

convert

This function takes in five parameters and returns a callback with error and generated code snippet

language - lang key from the language list returned from getLanguageList function

- lang key from the language list returned from getLanguageList function variant - variant key provided by getLanguageList function

- variant key provided by getLanguageList function request - Postman-SDK Request Object

- Postman-SDK Request Object options - Options that can be used to configure generated code snippet. Defaults will be used for the unspecified attributes

- Options that can be used to configure generated code snippet. Defaults will be used for the unspecified attributes callback - callback function with first parameter as error and second parameter as string for code snippet

var codegen = require ( 'postman-code-generators' ), sdk = require ( 'postman-collection' ), request = new sdk.Request( 'https://www.google.com' ), language = 'nodejs' , variant = 'request' , options = { indentCount : 3 , indentType : 'Space' , trimRequestBody : true , followRedirect : true }; codegen.convert(language, variant, request, options, function ( error, snippet ) { if (error) { } });

Development

Installing dependencies

This command will install all the dependencies in production mode.

$ npm install;

To install dev dependencies also for all codegens run:

$ npm run deepinstall dev;

Testing

To run common repo test as well as tests (common structure test + individual codegen tests) for all the codegens

$ npm test ;

To run structure and individual tests on a single codegen

$ npm test <codegen-name>;

Packaging

To create zipped package of all codegens

$ npm run package;

Note: The zipped package is created inside each codegen's folder.

To create zipped package of a single codegen

$ npm run package <codegen-name>

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guide to learn about our development process. Open an issue first to discuss potential changes/additions.

License

This software is licensed under Apache-2.0. Copyright Postman, Inc. See the LICENSE.md file for more information.