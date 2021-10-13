openbase logo
postman-code-generators

by postmanlabs
1.1.5 (see all)

Common repository for all code generators shipped with Postman

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme


postman-code-generators Build Status

This module converts a Postman SDK Request Object into a code snippet of chosen language.

Every code generator has two identifiers: language and variant.

  • language of a code generator is the programming language in which the code snippet is generated.
  • variant of a code generator is the methodology or the underlying library used by the language to send requests.

List of supported code generators:

LanguageVariant
Clibcurl
C#RestSharp
cURLcURL
Darthttp
GoNative
HTTPHTTP
JavaOkHttp
JavaUnirest
JavaScriptFetch
JavaScriptjQuery
JavaScriptXHR
NodeJsAxios
NodeJsNative
NodeJsRequest
NodeJsUnirest
Objective-CNSURLSession
OCamlCohttp
PHPcURL
PHPpecl_http
PHPHTTP_Request2
PowerShellRestMethod
Pythonhttp.client
PythonRequests
RubyNet:HTTP
ShellHttpie
Shellwget
SwiftURLSession

Table of contents

  1. Getting Started
  2. Prerequisite
  3. Usage
    1. Using postman code generators as a Library
  4. Development
    1. Installing Dependencies
    2. Testing
    3. Packaging
  5. Contributing
  6. License

Getting Started

To install postman-code-generators as your dependency

$ npm install postman-code-generators

To get a copy on your local machine

$ git clone https://github.com/postmanlabs/postman-code-generators.git

Prerequisite

To run any of the postman-code-generators, ensure that you have NodeJS >= v8. A copy of the NodeJS installable can be downloaded from https://nodejs.org/en/download/package-manager.

Usage

Using postman-code-generators as a Library

There are three functions that are exposed in postman-code-generators: getLanguageList, getOptions, and convert.

getLanguageList

This function returns a list of supported code generators.

Example:
var codegen = require('postman-code-generators'), // require postman-code-generators in your project
    supportedCodegens = codegen.getLanguageList();
    console.log(supportedCodegens);
    // output:
    // [
    //   {
    //     key: 'nodejs',
    //     label: 'NodeJs',
    //     syntax_mode: 'javascript',
    //     variant: [
    //       {
    //         key: 'Requests'
    //       },
    //       {
    //         key: 'Native'
    //       },
    //       {
    //         key: 'Unirest'
    //       }
    //     ]
    //   },
    //   ...
    // ]

getOptions

This function takes in three parameters and returns a callback with error and supported options of that code generator.

  • language - language key from the language list returned from getLanguageList function
  • variant - variant key provided by getLanguageList function
  • callback - callback function with first parameter as error and second parameter as array of options supported by the codegen.

A typical option has the following properties:

  • name - Display name
  • id - unique ID of the option
  • type - Data type of the option. (Allowed data types: boolean, enum, positiveInteger)
  • default - Default value. The value that is used if this option is not specified while creating code snippet
  • description - User friendly description.
Example:
var codegen = require('postman-code-generators'), // require postman-code-generators in your project
    language = 'nodejs',
    variant = 'Request';

    codegen.getOptions(language, variant, function (error, options) {
      if (error) {
        // handle error
      }
      console.log(options);
    });
// output: 
//     [
//     {
//       name: 'Set indentation count',
//       id: 'indentCount',
//       type: 'positiveInteger',
//       default: 2,
//       description: 'Set the number of indentation characters to add per code level'
//     },
//     {
//       name: 'Set indentation type',
//       id: 'indentType',
//       type: 'enum',
//       availableOptions: ['Tab', 'Space'],
//       default: 'Space',
//       description: 'Select the character used to indent lines of code'
//     },
//     ...
//   ];

convert

This function takes in five parameters and returns a callback with error and generated code snippet

  • language - lang key from the language list returned from getLanguageList function
  • variant - variant key provided by getLanguageList function
  • request - Postman-SDK Request Object
  • options - Options that can be used to configure generated code snippet. Defaults will be used for the unspecified attributes
  • callback - callback function with first parameter as error and second parameter as string for code snippet
Example:
var codegen = require('postman-code-generators'), // require postman-code-generators in your project
    sdk = require('postman-collection'), // require postman-collection in your project
    request = new sdk.Request('https://www.google.com'),  //using postman sdk to create request 
    language = 'nodejs',
    variant = 'request',
    options = {
        indentCount: 3,
        indentType: 'Space',
        trimRequestBody: true,
        followRedirect: true
    };
codegen.convert(language, variant, request, options, function(error, snippet) {
    if (error) {
        //  handle error
    }
    //  handle snippet
});

Development

Installing dependencies

This command will install all the dependencies in production mode.

$ npm install;

To install dev dependencies also for all codegens run: 

$ npm run deepinstall dev;

Testing

To run common repo test as well as tests (common structure test + individual codegen tests) for all the codegens

$ npm test;

To run structure and individual tests on a single codegen

$ npm test <codegen-name>;
# Here "codege-name" is the folder name of the codegen inside codegens folder

Packaging

To create zipped package of all codegens

$ npm run package;

Note: The zipped package is created inside each codegen's folder.

To create zipped package of a single codegen

$ npm run package <codegen-name>

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guide to learn about our development process. Open an issue first to discuss potential changes/additions.

License

This software is licensed under Apache-2.0. Copyright Postman, Inc. See the LICENSE.md file for more information.

