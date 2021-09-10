PostHTML Render Renders a PostHTML Tree to HTML/XML

Install

npm i -D posthtml-render

Usage

NodeJS

import { render } from '' posthtml-render; const tree = []; const node = {}; node.tag = 'ul' ; node.attrs = { class : 'list' }; node.content = [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ].map( ( content ) => ({ tag : 'li' , content })); tree.push(node); const html = render(tree, options);

< ul class = "list" > < li > one </ li > < li > two </ li > < li > three </ li > </ ul >

Options

Name Type Default Description singleTags {Array<String\|RegExp>} [] Specify custom single tags (self closing) closingSingleTag {String} > Specify the single tag closing format quoteAllAttributes {Boolean} true Put double quotes around all tags, even when not necessary. replaceQuote {Boolean} true Replaces quotes in attribute values with "e; . quoteStyle {0 or 1 or 2} 2 Specify the style of quote arround the attribute values

Specify custom single tags (self closing)

const render = require ( 'posthtml-render' ) const tree = [ { tag : 'name' } ] const options = { singleTags : [ 'name' ] } const html = render(tree, options)

result.html

< name >

const render = require ( 'posthtml-render' ) const tree = [ { tag : '%=title%' } ] const options = { singleTags : [ /^%.*%$/ ] } const html = render(tree, options)

result.html

< %=title% >

closingSingleTag

Specify the single tag closing format

Formats

const render = require ( 'posthtml-render' ) const tree = [ { tag : 'img' } ]

const html = render(tree, { closingSingleTag : 'tag' })

< custom > </ custom >

const html = render(tree, { closingSingleTag : 'slash' })

< custom />

const html = render(tree)

< img >

const tree = [ { tag : 'custom' , closeAs : 'default' } ] const html = render(tree, { closingSingleTag : 'closeAs' })

< custom >

quoteAllAttributes

Specify if all attributes should be quoted.

true (Default)

< i src = "index.js" > </ i >

false

< i src = index.js > </ i >

replaceQuote

Replaces quotes in attribute values with "e; .

true (Default)

< img src = "<?php echo $foo["e;bar"e;] ?>" >

false

< img src = "<?php echo $foo[" bar "] ?> ">

quoteStyle

2 (Default)

Attribute values are wrapped in double quotes:

< img src = "https://example.com/example.png" onload = "testFunc(" test ")">

1

Attribute values are wrapped in single quote:

< img src = 'https://example.com/example.png' onload = 'testFunc("test")' >

0

Quote style is based on attribute values (an alternative for replaceQuote option):