Readme

npm node tests coverage

PostHTML

PostHTML Render

Renders a PostHTML Tree to HTML/XML

Install

npm i -D posthtml-render

Usage

NodeJS

import { render } from ''posthtml-render;

const tree = [];

const node = {};

node.tag = 'ul';
node.attrs = { class: 'list' };
node.content = [
 'one',
 'two',
 'three'
].map((content) => ({ tag: 'li', content }));

tree.push(node);

const html = render(tree, options);


<ul class="list">
  <li>one</li>
  <li>two</li>
  <li>three</li>
</ul>

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
singleTags{Array<String\|RegExp>}[]Specify custom single tags (self closing)
closingSingleTag{String}>Specify the single tag closing format
quoteAllAttributes{Boolean}truePut double quotes around all tags, even when not necessary.
replaceQuote{Boolean}trueReplaces quotes in attribute values with &quote;.
quoteStyle{0 or 1 or 2}2Specify the style of quote arround the attribute values

singleTags

Specify custom single tags (self closing)

{String}

const render = require('posthtml-render')

const tree = [ { tag: 'name' } ]
const options = { singleTags: [ 'name' ] }

const html = render(tree, options)

result.html

<name>

{RegExp}

const render = require('posthtml-render')

const tree = [ { tag: '%=title%' } ]
const options = { singleTags: [ /^%.*%$/ ] }

const html = render(tree, options)

result.html

<%=title%>

closingSingleTag

Specify the single tag closing format

Formats

const render = require('posthtml-render')

const tree = [ { tag: 'img' } ]
'tag'
const html = render(tree, { closingSingleTag: 'tag' })

<custom></custom>
'slash'
const html = render(tree, { closingSingleTag: 'slash' })

<custom />
'default' (Default)
const html = render(tree)

<img>
'closeAs'
const tree = [ {
  tag: 'custom',
  closeAs: 'default' // Available types: `tag` | `slash` | `default`
} ]
const html = render(tree, { closingSingleTag: 'closeAs' })

<custom>

quoteAllAttributes

Specify if all attributes should be quoted.

true (Default)
<i src="index.js"></i>
false
<i src=index.js></i>

replaceQuote

Replaces quotes in attribute values with &quote;.

true (Default)
<img src="<?php echo $foo[&quote;bar&quote;] ?>">
false
<img src="<?php echo $foo["bar"] ?>">

quoteStyle

2 (Default)

Attribute values are wrapped in double quotes:

<img src="https://example.com/example.png" onload="testFunc("test")">
1

Attribute values are wrapped in single quote:

<img src='https://example.com/example.png' onload='testFunc("test")'>
0

Quote style is based on attribute values (an alternative for replaceQuote option):

<img src="https://example.com/example.png" onload='testFunc("test")'>

