PostCSS Plugin Use PostCSS in HTML

Install

npm i -D posthtml-postcss

Usage

const { readFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ) const posthtml = require ( 'posthtml' ) const postcss = require ( 'posthtml-postcss' ) const postcssPlugins = [] const postcssOptions = {} const filterType = /^text\/css$/ const filePath = ` ${__dirname} /index.html` ; const html = readFileSync(filePath, 'utf8' ) posthtml([ postcss(postcssPlugins, postcssOptions, filterType) ]) .process(html, { from : filePath }) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result.html))

If you don't pass arguments to posthtml-postcss , it will use your project's PostCSS configuration (see postcss-load-config ).

Notice that we're setting the option from when calling process . posthtml-postcss forwards this to PostCSS, which is useful for syntax error messages. ( postcss-cli and gulp-posthtml are setting from automatically.)

Example

const posthtml = require ( 'posthtml' ) const postcss = require ( 'posthtml-postcss' ) const postcssPlugins = [ require ( 'autoprefixer' )({ browsers : [ 'last 2 versions' ] }) ] const postcssOptions = {} const filterType = /^text\/css$/ const html = ` <style>div { display: flex; }</style> <div style="display: flex;">Text</div> ` posthtml([ postcss(postcssPlugins, postcssOptions, filterType) ]) .process(html) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result.html))

< style > div { display : -webkit-flex; display : -ms-flexbox; display : flex; } </ style > < div style = "display: -webkit-flex;display: -ms-flexbox;display: flex;" > Text </ div >

