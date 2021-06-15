Use PostCSS in HTML
npm i -D posthtml-postcss
const { readFileSync } = require('fs')
const posthtml = require('posthtml')
const postcss = require('posthtml-postcss')
const postcssPlugins = []
const postcssOptions = {}
const filterType = /^text\/css$/
const filePath = `${__dirname}/index.html`;
const html = readFileSync(filePath, 'utf8')
posthtml([ postcss(postcssPlugins, postcssOptions, filterType) ])
.process(html, { from: filePath })
.then((result) => console.log(result.html))
If you don't pass arguments to
posthtml-postcss, it will use your project's PostCSS configuration (see
postcss-load-config).
Notice that we're setting the option
from when calling
process.
posthtml-postcss forwards this to PostCSS, which is useful for syntax error messages. (
postcss-cli and
gulp-posthtml are setting
from automatically.)
const posthtml = require('posthtml')
const postcss = require('posthtml-postcss')
const postcssPlugins = [
require('autoprefixer')({ browsers: ['last 2 versions'] })
]
const postcssOptions = {}
const filterType = /^text\/css$/
const html = `
<style>div { display: flex; }</style>
<div style="display: flex;">Text</div>
`
posthtml([ postcss(postcssPlugins, postcssOptions, filterType) ])
.process(html)
.then((result) => console.log(result.html))
<style>
div { display: -webkit-flex;display: -ms-flexbox;display: flex; }
</style>
<div style="display: -webkit-flex;display: -ms-flexbox;display: flex;">
Text
</div>
MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) PostHTML Ivan Voischev voischev.ivan@ya.ru
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.