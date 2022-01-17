Parse HTML/XML to PostHTML AST. More about PostHTML

Install

NPM install

$ npm install posthtml- parser

Usage

Input HTML

< a class = "animals" href = "#" > < span class = "animals__cat" style = "background: url(cat.png)" > Cat </ span > </ a >

import { parser } from 'posthtml-parser' import fs from 'fs' const html = fs.readFileSync( 'path/to/input.html' , 'utf-8' ) console .log(parser(html))

Result PostHTMLTree

[{ tag : 'a' , attrs : { class : 'animals' , href : '#' }, content : [ '

' , { tag : 'span' , attrs : { class : 'animals__cat' , style : 'background: url(cat.png)' }, content : [ 'Cat' ] }, '

' ] }]

PostHTML AST Format

Any parser being used with PostHTML should return a standard PostHTML Abstract Syntax Tree (AST). Fortunately, this is a very easy format to produce and understand. The AST is an array that can contain strings and objects. Any strings represent plain text content to be written to the output. Any objects represent HTML tags.

Tag objects generally look something like this:

{ tag : 'div' , attrs : { class : 'foo' }, content : [ 'hello world!' ] }

Tag objects can contain three keys. The tag key takes the name of the tag as the value. This can include custom tags. The optional attrs key takes an object with key/value pairs representing the attributes of the html tag. A boolean attribute has an empty string as its value. Finally, the optional content key takes an array as its value, which is a PostHTML AST. In this manner, the AST is a tree that should be walked recursively.

Options

directives

Type: Array

Default: [{name: '!doctype', start: '<', end: '>'}]

Description: Adds processing of custom directives. Note: The property name in custom directives can be String or RegExp type

xmlMode

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Description: Indicates whether special tags ( <script> and <style> ) should get special treatment and if "empty" tags (eg. <br> ) can have children. If false, the content of special tags will be text only. For feeds and other XML content (documents that don't consist of HTML), set this to true.

decodeEntities

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Description: If set to true, entities within the document will be decoded.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Description: If set to true, all tags will be lowercased. If xmlMode is disabled.

lowerCaseAttributeNames

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Description: If set to true, all attribute names will be lowercased. This has noticeable impact on speed.

recognizeCDATA

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Description: If set to true, CDATA sections will be recognized as text even if the xmlMode option is not enabled. NOTE: If xmlMode is set to true then CDATA sections will always be recognized as text.

recognizeSelfClosing

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Description: If set to true, self-closing tags will trigger the onclosetag event even if xmlMode is not set to true . NOTE: If xmlMode is set to true then self-closing tags will always be recognized.

sourceLocations

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Description: If set to true, AST nodes will have a location property containing the start and end line and column position of the node.

License

MIT