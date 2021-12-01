Import and process HTML Modules with PostHTML
npm i -D posthtml-modules
<!-- index.html -->
<html>
<body>
<module href="./module.html">
title
</module>
</body>
</html>
<!-- module.html -->
<header>
<h1>
Test <content></content>
</h1>
</header>
const { readFileSync } = require('fs')
const posthtml = require('posthtml')
const options = { /* see available options below */ }
posthtml()
.use(require('posthtml-modules')(options))
.process(readFileSync('index.html', 'utf8'))
.then((result) => result)
});
<html>
<body>
<header>
<h1>Test title</h1>
</header>
</body>
</html>
root
Type:
string\
Default:
./
Root path for modules lookup.
plugins
Type:
array | function\
Default:
[]
PostHTML plugins to apply for every parsed module.
If a function provided, it will be called with module's file path.
from
Type:
string\
Default:
''
Root filename for processing apply, needed for path resolving (it's better to always provide it).
initial
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Apply plugins to root file after modules processing.
tag
Type:
string\
Default:
module
Use a custom tag name.
attribute
Type:
string\
Default:
href
Use a custom attribute name.
locals
Type:
object\
Default:
{}
Pass data to the module.
If present, the JSON object from the
locals="" attribute will be merged on top of this, overwriting any existing values.
attributeAsLocals
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
All attributes on
<module></module> will be added to locals
parser
Type:
object\
Default:
{}
Options for the PostHTML parser.
By default,
posthtml-parser is used.
locals
You can pass data to a module using a
locals="" attribute.
Must be a valid JSON object.
Example:
<!-- module.html -->
<p>The foo is {{ foo }} in this one.</p>
<content></content>
<!-- index.html -->
<module href="./module.html" locals='{"foo": "strong"}'>
<p>Or so they say...</p>
</module>
<p>The foo is strong in this one.</p>
<p>Or so they say...</p>
attributeAsLocals
All attributes on
<module></module> will be added to locals
Example:
<!-- module.html -->
<div class="{{ class }}" id="{{ id }}" style="{{ style }}">
<content></content>
</div>
<!-- index.html -->
<module
href="module.html"
class="text-center uppercase"
id="example"
style="display: flex; gap: 2;"
>
Module content
</module>
<div class="text-center uppercase" id="example" style="display: flex; gap: 2;">
Module content
</div>