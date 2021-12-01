Modules Plugin Import and process HTML Modules with PostHTML

Install

npm i -D posthtml-modules

Example

< html > < body > < module href = "./module.html" > title </ module > </ body > </ html >

< header > < h1 > Test < content > </ content > </ h1 > </ header >

const { readFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ) const posthtml = require ( 'posthtml' ) const options = { } posthtml() .use( require ( 'posthtml-modules' )(options)) .process(readFileSync( 'index.html' , 'utf8' )) .then( ( result ) => result) });

< html > < body > < header > < h1 > Test title </ h1 > </ header > </ body > </ html >

Options

root

Type: string \ Default: ./

Root path for modules lookup.

plugins

Type: array | function \ Default: []

PostHTML plugins to apply for every parsed module.

If a function provided, it will be called with module's file path.

from

Type: string \ Default: ''

Root filename for processing apply, needed for path resolving (it's better to always provide it).

initial

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Apply plugins to root file after modules processing.

tag

Type: string \ Default: module

Use a custom tag name.

attribute

Type: string \ Default: href

Use a custom attribute name.

locals

Type: object \ Default: {}

Pass data to the module.

If present, the JSON object from the locals="" attribute will be merged on top of this, overwriting any existing values.

attributeAsLocals

Type: boolean \ Default: false

All attributes on <module></module> will be added to locals

parser

Type: object \ Default: {}

Options for the PostHTML parser.

By default, posthtml-parser is used.

Component options

locals

You can pass data to a module using a locals="" attribute.

Must be a valid JSON object.

Example:

< p > The foo is {{ foo }} in this one. </ p > < content > </ content >

< module href = "./module.html" locals = '{"foo": "strong"}' > < p > Or so they say... </ p > </ module >

Result

< p > The foo is strong in this one. </ p > < p > Or so they say... </ p >

attributeAsLocals

All attributes on <module></module> will be added to locals

Example:

< div class = " {{ class }} " id = " {{ id }} " style = " {{ style }} "> < content > </ content > </ div >

< module href = "module.html" class = "text-center uppercase" id = "example" style = "display: flex; gap: 2;" > Module content </ module >

Result