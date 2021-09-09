This plugin rewrites classnames and ids inside of html and css files to reduce file size.

Why ?

Minifying classnames allows you to write verbose classnames in your source code, and distribute a smaller package to your users or application.

Support

Tiny code competitions e.g., https://a-k-apart.com/

Embeded devices like router admin panels e.g., http://www.dd-wrt.com/

Mobile and responsive sites to keep the latency low e.g., https://developers.google.com/web/showcase/2015/googleplus

SVG href attributes.

Examples

Installation

npm i -D posthtml-minify-classnames

Usage

const posthtml = require ( 'posthtml' ); const minifyClassnames = require ( 'posthtml-minify-classnames' ); const html = ` <style> #foo { color: red } .bar { color: blue } .baz { transition: all } </style> <div id="foo" class="bar" x-transition:enter="baz" >baz</div> ` ; posthtml() .use(minifyClassnames({ filter : /^.bar/ , genNameClass : 'genNameEmoji' , genNameId : 'genNameEmoji' , customAttributes : [ 'x-transition:enter' ] })) .process(html) .then( function ( result ) { console .log(result.html); });

=> result.html

< style > #a { color : red } .bar { color : blue } .b { transition : all; } </ style > < div id = "a" class = "bar" x-transition:enter = "b" > baz </ div >

Note: To use with external sheets, other plugins must be used, like posthtml-inline-assets and posthtml-style-to-file, or other build task plugins.

Options

filter

Type: RegExp

Default: /^.js-/

Description: Regular expression that excludes names from processing

genNameClass & genNameId

Type: Boolean<false>|String<'genName'|'genNameEmoji'|'genNameEmojiString'>

Default: 'genName'

Description:

'genName' Generates the smallest possible names

Generates the smallest possible names 'genNameEmoji' Generates small emoji based names

Generates small emoji based names 'genNameEmojiString' Generates random emoji with 3 emojis in each

Generates random emoji with 3 emojis in each false Preserves names. Use this to ignore ids or classes

Note: While emoji visually looks like a great way to reduce the size of input values, they often use 3-4 bytes or more (some can be over 20 bytes for a single rendered glyph). The below example 3 emoji string values range between 10-12 bytes in size, that's equivalent to ASCII strings up to 12 characters long. Meanwhile base36( 0-9,a-z ) provides an "alphabet" of 36 characters and an equivalent length of 3 characters is more than enough for most users ( 36^3 = 46656 ).

customAttributes

Type: Array

Default: []

Description: Custom attribute names that will be involved in the process

TODO