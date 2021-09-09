This plugin rewrites classnames and ids inside of html and css files to reduce file size.
Minifying classnames allows you to write verbose classnames in your source code, and distribute a smaller package to your users or application.
npm i -D posthtml-minify-classnames
const posthtml = require('posthtml');
const minifyClassnames = require('posthtml-minify-classnames');
const html = `
<style>
#foo { color: red }
.bar { color: blue }
.baz { transition: all }
</style>
<div
id="foo"
class="bar"
x-transition:enter="baz"
>baz</div>
`;
posthtml()
.use(minifyClassnames({
filter: /^.bar/,
genNameClass: 'genNameEmoji',
genNameId: 'genNameEmoji',
customAttributes: ['x-transition:enter']
}))
.process(html)
.then(function (result) {
console.log(result.html);
});
=> result.html
<style>
#a { color: red }
.bar { color: blue }
.b { transition: all; }
</style>
<div
id="a"
class="bar"
x-transition:enter="b"
>baz</div>
Note: To use with external sheets, other plugins must be used, like posthtml-inline-assets and posthtml-style-to-file, or other build task plugins.
filter
Type:
RegExp
Default:
/^.js-/
Description: Regular expression that excludes names from processing
genNameClass &
genNameId
Type:
Boolean<false>|String<'genName'|'genNameEmoji'|'genNameEmojiString'>
Default:
'genName'
Description:
'genName' Generates the smallest possible names
'genNameEmoji' Generates small emoji based names
'genNameEmojiString' Generates random emoji with 3 emojis in each
false Preserves names. Use this to ignore ids or classes
Note: While emoji visually looks like a great way to reduce the size of input values, they often use 3-4 bytes or more (some can be over 20 bytes for a single rendered glyph). The below example 3 emoji string values range between 10-12 bytes in size, that's equivalent to ASCII strings up to 12 characters long. Meanwhile base36(
0-9,a-z) provides an "alphabet" of 36 characters and an equivalent length of 3 characters is more than enough for most users (
36^3 = 46656).
customAttributes
Type:
Array
Default:
[]
Description: Custom attribute names that will be involved in the process