Readme

PostHTML Loader

PostHTML Loader

Install

npm i -D posthtml-loader

Usage

import html from './file.html'

webpack.config.js

module: {
  rules: [
    {
      test: /\.html$/,
      use: [
        'html-loader',
        {
          loader: 'posthtml-loader',
          options: {
            ident: 'posthtml',
            parser: 'PostHTML Parser',
            plugins: [
              /* PostHTML Plugins */
              require('posthtml-plugin')(options)
            ]
          }
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
},

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
config{Object}undefinedPostHTML Config
parser{String/Function}undefinedPostHTML Parser
skipParse{Boolean}falsePostHTML Options SkipParse
render{String/Function}undefinedPostHTML Render
plugins{Array/Function}[]PostHTML Plugins
sync{boolean}falsePostHTML Options Sync
directives{Array<Object>}[]PostHTML Options custom Directives

Config

NameTypeDefaultDescription
path{String}loader.resourcePathPostHTML Config Path
ctx{Object}{}PostHTML Config Context

If you want to use are shareable config file instead of inline options in your webpack.config.js create a posthtml.config.js file and place it somewhere down the file tree in your project. The nearest config relative to dirname(file) currently processed by the loader applies. This enables Config Cascading. Despite some edge cases the config file will be loaded automatically and no additional setup is required. If you don't intend to use Config Cascading, it's recommended to place posthtml.config.js in the root ./ of your project

src
├── components
│   ├──  component.html
│   ├──  posthtml.config.js (components)
├── index.html
├── posthtml.config.js (index)
└── webpack.config.js

Path

If you normally place all your config files in a separate folder e.g ./config it is necessary to explicitly set the config path in webpack.config.js

webpack.config.js

{
  loader: 'posthtml-loader',
  options: {
    config: {
      path: 'path/to/.config/'
    }
  }
}

Context

NameTypeDefaultDescription
env{String}'development'process.env.NODE_ENV
file{Object}{ dirname, basename, extname }File
options{Object}{}Plugin Options (Context)

posthtml.config.js

module.exports = ({ file, options, env }) => ({
  parser: 'posthtml-sugarml',
  plugins: {
    'posthtml-include': options.include,
    'posthtml-content': options.content,
    'htmlnano': env === 'production' ? {} : false
  }
})

webpack.config.js

{
  loader: 'posthtml-loader',
  options: {
    config: {
      ctx: {
        include: {...options},
        content: {...options}
      }
    }
  }
}

Parser

If you want to use a custom parser e.g SugarML, you can pass it in under the parser key in the loader options

{String}

webpack.config.js

{
  loader: 'posthtml-loader',
  options: {
    parser: 'posthtml-sugarml'
  }
}

{Function}

webpack.config.js

{
  loader: 'posthtml-loader',
  options: {
    parser: require('posthtml-sugarml')()
  }
}

skipParse

If you want to use disable parsing, you can pass it in under the skipParse key in the loader options

{Boolean}

webpack.config.js

{
  loader: 'posthtml-loader',
  options: {
    skipParse: false
  }
}

Render

If you want to use a custom render, you can pass it in under the render key in the loader options

{String}

webpack.config.js

{
  loader: 'posthtml-loader',
  options: {
    render: 'posthtml-you-render'
  }
}

{Function}

webpack.config.js

{
  loader: 'posthtml-loader',
  options: {
    parser: require('posthtml-you-render')()
  }
}

Plugins

Plugins are specified under the plugins key in the loader options

{Array}

webpack.config.js

{
  loader: 'posthtml-loader',
  options: {
    plugins: [
      require('posthtml-plugin')()
    ]    
  }
}

{Function}

webpack.config.js

{
  loader: 'posthtml-loader',
  options: {
    plugins (loader) {
      return [
        require('posthtml-plugin')()
      ]
    }
  }
}

Sync

Enables sync mode, plugins will run synchronously, throws an error when used with async plugins

{Boolean}

webpack.config.js

{
  loader: 'posthtml-loader',
  options: {
    sync: true
  }
}

Directives

If you want to use a custom directives, you can pass it in under the directives key in the loader options

{Array}

webpack.config.js

{
  loader: 'posthtml-loader',
  options: {
    directives: [{name: '?php', start: '<', end: '>'}]
  }
}

Maintainer


Michael Ciniawsky
Ivan Demidov

