npm i -D posthtml-loader
import html from './file.html'
webpack.config.js
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
use: [
'html-loader',
{
loader: 'posthtml-loader',
options: {
ident: 'posthtml',
parser: 'PostHTML Parser',
plugins: [
/* PostHTML Plugins */
require('posthtml-plugin')(options)
]
}
}
]
}
]
},
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
config
{Object}
undefined
|PostHTML Config
parser
{String/Function}
undefined
|PostHTML Parser
skipParse
{Boolean}
false
|PostHTML Options SkipParse
render
{String/Function}
undefined
|PostHTML Render
plugins
{Array/Function}
[]
|PostHTML Plugins
sync
{boolean}
false
|PostHTML Options Sync
directives
{Array<Object>}
[]
|PostHTML Options custom Directives
Config
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
path
{String}
loader.resourcePath
|PostHTML Config Path
ctx
{Object}
{}
|PostHTML Config Context
If you want to use are shareable config file instead of inline options in your
webpack.config.js create a
posthtml.config.js file and place it somewhere down the file tree in your project. The nearest config relative to
dirname(file) currently processed by the loader applies. This enables Config Cascading. Despite some edge cases the config file will be loaded automatically and no additional setup is required. If you don't intend to use Config Cascading, it's recommended to place
posthtml.config.js in the root
./ of your project
src
├── components
│ ├── component.html
│ ├── posthtml.config.js (components)
├── index.html
├── posthtml.config.js (index)
└── webpack.config.js
Path
If you normally place all your config files in a separate folder e.g
./config it is necessary to explicitly set the config path in
webpack.config.js
webpack.config.js
{
loader: 'posthtml-loader',
options: {
config: {
path: 'path/to/.config/'
}
}
}
Context
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
env
{String}
'development'
|process.env.NODE_ENV
file
{Object}
{ dirname, basename, extname }
|File
options
{Object}
{}
|Plugin Options (Context)
module.exports = ({ file, options, env }) => ({
parser: 'posthtml-sugarml',
plugins: {
'posthtml-include': options.include,
'posthtml-content': options.content,
'htmlnano': env === 'production' ? {} : false
}
})
webpack.config.js
{
loader: 'posthtml-loader',
options: {
config: {
ctx: {
include: {...options},
content: {...options}
}
}
}
}
Parser
If you want to use a custom parser e.g SugarML, you can pass it in under the
parser key in the loader options
{String}
webpack.config.js
{
loader: 'posthtml-loader',
options: {
parser: 'posthtml-sugarml'
}
}
{Function}
webpack.config.js
{
loader: 'posthtml-loader',
options: {
parser: require('posthtml-sugarml')()
}
}
skipParse
If you want to use disable parsing, you can pass it in under the
skipParse key in the loader options
{Boolean}
webpack.config.js
{
loader: 'posthtml-loader',
options: {
skipParse: false
}
}
Render
If you want to use a custom render, you can pass it in under the
render key in the loader options
{String}
webpack.config.js
{
loader: 'posthtml-loader',
options: {
render: 'posthtml-you-render'
}
}
{Function}
webpack.config.js
{
loader: 'posthtml-loader',
options: {
parser: require('posthtml-you-render')()
}
}
Plugins
Plugins are specified under the
plugins key in the loader options
{Array}
webpack.config.js
{
loader: 'posthtml-loader',
options: {
plugins: [
require('posthtml-plugin')()
]
}
}
{Function}
webpack.config.js
{
loader: 'posthtml-loader',
options: {
plugins (loader) {
return [
require('posthtml-plugin')()
]
}
}
}
Sync
Enables sync mode, plugins will run synchronously, throws an error when used with async plugins
{Boolean}
webpack.config.js
{
loader: 'posthtml-loader',
options: {
sync: true
}
}
Directives
If you want to use a custom directives, you can pass it in under the
directives key in the loader options
{Array}
webpack.config.js
{
loader: 'posthtml-loader',
options: {
directives: [{name: '?php', start: '<', end: '>'}]
}
}
|
Michael Ciniawsky
|
Ivan Demidov