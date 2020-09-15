PostHTML Loader

Install

npm i -D posthtml-loader

Usage

import html from './file.html'

webpack.config.js

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/ , use : [ 'html-loader' , { loader : 'posthtml-loader' , options : { ident : 'posthtml' , parser : 'PostHTML Parser' , plugins : [ require ( 'posthtml-plugin' )(options) ] } } ] } ] },

Options

Name Type Default Description config {Object} undefined PostHTML Config parser {String/Function} undefined PostHTML Parser skipParse {Boolean} false PostHTML Options SkipParse render {String/Function} undefined PostHTML Render plugins {Array/Function} [] PostHTML Plugins sync {boolean} false PostHTML Options Sync directives {Array<Object>} [] PostHTML Options custom Directives

Config

Name Type Default Description path {String} loader.resourcePath PostHTML Config Path ctx {Object} {} PostHTML Config Context

If you want to use are shareable config file instead of inline options in your webpack.config.js create a posthtml.config.js file and place it somewhere down the file tree in your project. The nearest config relative to dirname(file) currently processed by the loader applies. This enables Config Cascading. Despite some edge cases the config file will be loaded automatically and no additional setup is required. If you don't intend to use Config Cascading, it's recommended to place posthtml.config.js in the root ./ of your project

src ├── components │ ├── component .html │ ├── posthtml .config .js ( components ) ├── index .html ├── posthtml .config .js ( index ) └── webpack .config .js

Path

If you normally place all your config files in a separate folder e.g ./config it is necessary to explicitly set the config path in webpack.config.js

webpack.config.js

{ loader : 'posthtml-loader' , options : { config : { path : 'path/to/.config/' } } }

Context

Name Type Default Description env {String} 'development' process.env.NODE_ENV file {Object} { dirname, basename, extname } File options {Object} {} Plugin Options (Context)

posthtml.config.js

module .exports = ( { file, options, env } ) => ({ parser : 'posthtml-sugarml' , plugins : { 'posthtml-include' : options.include, 'posthtml-content' : options.content, 'htmlnano' : env === 'production' ? {} : false } })

webpack.config.js

{ loader : 'posthtml-loader' , options : { config : { ctx : { include : {...options}, content : {...options} } } } }

Parser

If you want to use a custom parser e.g SugarML, you can pass it in under the parser key in the loader options

webpack.config.js

{ loader : 'posthtml-loader' , options : { parser : 'posthtml-sugarml' } }

webpack.config.js

{ loader : 'posthtml-loader' , options : { parser : require ( 'posthtml-sugarml' )() } }

skipParse

If you want to use disable parsing, you can pass it in under the skipParse key in the loader options

webpack.config.js

{ loader : 'posthtml-loader' , options : { skipParse : false } }

Render

If you want to use a custom render, you can pass it in under the render key in the loader options

webpack.config.js

{ loader : 'posthtml-loader' , options : { render : 'posthtml-you-render' } }

webpack.config.js

{ loader : 'posthtml-loader' , options : { parser : require ( 'posthtml-you-render' )() } }

Plugins

Plugins are specified under the plugins key in the loader options

webpack.config.js

{ loader : 'posthtml-loader' , options : { plugins : [ require ( 'posthtml-plugin' )() ] } }

webpack.config.js

{ loader : 'posthtml-loader' , options : { plugins (loader) { return [ require ( 'posthtml-plugin' )() ] } } }

Sync

Enables sync mode, plugins will run synchronously, throws an error when used with async plugins

webpack.config.js

{ loader : 'posthtml-loader' , options : { sync : true } }

Directives

If you want to use a custom directives, you can pass it in under the directives key in the loader options

webpack.config.js

{ loader : 'posthtml-loader' , options : { directives : [{ name : '?php' , start : '<' , end : '>' }] } }

Maintainer