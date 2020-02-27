PostHTML Inline Assets lets you inline external scripts, styles, and images in HTML.
<link href="body.css" rel="stylesheet" class="body-style">
<!-- becomes -->
<style class="body-style">body { background-color: black; color: white; }</style>
Add PostHTML Inline Assets to your project:
npm install posthtml-inline-assets --save-dev
Use PostHTML Inline Assets to process your HTML:
const posthtml = require('posthtml')
const posthtmlInlineAssets = require('posthtml-inline-assets')
posthtml([
posthtmlInlineAssets(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_HTML /*, processOptions */)
Add Gulp PostHTML to your build tool:
npm install gulp-posthtml --save-dev
Use PostHTML Inline Assets in your Gulpfile:
const posthtml = require('gulp-posthtml');
const posthtmlInlineAssets = require('posthtml-inline-assets');
gulp.task('css', () => gulp.src('./src/*.css').pipe(
posthtml([
posthtmlInlineAssets()
])
).pipe(
gulp.dest('.')
));
Add Grunt PostHTML to your build tool:
npm install grunt-posthtml --save-dev
Use PostHTML Inline Assets in your Gruntfile:
const posthtmlInlineAssets = require('posthtml-inline-assets');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-posthtml');
grunt.initConfig({
posthtml: {
options: {
use: [
posthtmlInlineAssets()
]
},
dist: {
src: '*.css'
}
}
});
The
cwd option specifies the working directory used by an HTML file, and it
is used to determine the relative location of assets. By default, the current
file directory is used, otherwise the current working directory is used.
const posthtmlInlineAssets = require('posthtml-inline-assets');
posthtmlInlineAssets({
cwd: '/path/to/files'
});
<!-- resolves to /path/to/files/body.css -->
<link href="body.css" rel="stylesheet" class="body-style">
The
root option specifies the root directory used by an HTML file, and it
is used to determine the absolute location of assets. By default, the current
file directory is used, otherwise the current working directory is used.
const posthtmlInlineAssets = require('posthtml-inline-assets');
posthtmlInlineAssets({
root: '/path/to/files'
});
<!-- resolves to /path/to/files/body.css -->
<link href="/body.css" rel="stylesheet" class="body-style">
<!-- resolves to the current working directory + body.css -->
<link href="body.css" rel="stylesheet" class="body-style">
The
errors option specifies how transform errors should be handled,
whether those errors occur when a resolved asset cannot be read, or when
something goes wrong while an asset is being transformed. The default
behavior is to
ignore these errors, but they may also
throw an error,
or log a
warning.
const posthtmlInlineAssets = require('posthtml-inline-assets');
posthtmlInlineAssets({
// throw an error whenever a resolved asset fails to inline
errors: 'throw' // the options are to 'throw', 'warn', or 'ignore' errors
});
The
transforms option specifies the transforms used to inline assets. New
transforms can be added by creating a child object with two functions;
resolve and
transform.
The
resolve function is used to determine the path of an asset. It is passed
the current node, and it must return the path of the asset to be inlined. If it
does not return a string, the asset will not be transformed.
function resolve(node) {
// if the node is a <foo> element then always return 'some/path'
return node.tag === 'foo' && 'some/path';
}
The
transform function is used to transform the asset being inlined. It is
passed the current node as well as an object containing the
buffer, the full
path, and the
mime type (if available) of the asset. It may also return a
promise if an asynchronous transform is required.
function transform(node, { buffer, path, mime }) {
// always inline the contents as a child of the node
node.content = [ buffer.toString('utf8') ];
}
The default transforms can be modified to alter their functionality. For
instance,
script.resolve might be changed so that
<script> elements with a
type attribute are ignored.
const posthtmlInlineAssets = require('posthtml-inline-assets');
posthtmlInlineAssets({
transforms: {
script: {
resolve(node) {
// transform <script src="file.js"> but not <script src="file.js" type>
return node.tag === 'script' && node.attrs && !node.attrs.type && node.attrs.src;
}
}
}
});
The transform could also be removed entirely by passing the transform a non-object.
const posthtmlInlineAssets = require('posthtml-inline-assets');
posthtmlInlineAssets({
transforms: {
// any non-object will work
script: false
}
});
New transforms are easy to add. For instance, a new
pics object might be
added to inline
<picture> elements with a
src attribute.
const posthtmlInlineAssets = require('posthtml-inline-assets');
posthtmlInlineAssets({
transforms: {
pics: {
resolve(node) {
return node.tag === 'picture' && node.attrs && node.attrs.src;
},
transform(node, data) {
node.tag = 'img';
node.attrs.src = 'data:' + data.mime + ';base64,' + data.buffer.toString('base64');
}
}
}
});
Be creative with your transforms. For instance,
script.transform might be
changed so that the contents of the script are also minified.
const posthtmlInlineAssets = require('posthtml-inline-assets');
const uglify = require('uglify-js');
posthtmlInlineAssets({
transforms: {
script: {
transform(node, data) {
delete node.attrs.src;
node.content = [
uglify.minify(data.buffer.toString('utf8')).code
];
}
}
}
});