posthtml-include

by posthtml
1.7.2

Include HTML Plugin

Readme

NPM Deps Tests Coverage

Include Plugin

Install

npm i -D posthtml-include

Usage

const { readFileSync } = require('fs')

const posthtml = require('posthtml')
const include = require('posthtml-include')

const html = readFileSync('index.html')

posthtml([ include({ encoding: 'utf8' }) ])
    .process(html)
    .then((result) => console.log(result.html))

Options

root: Root folder path for include. Default ./

encoding: Default utf-8

posthtmlExpressionsOptions: Array to pass options posthtml-expression

Component options

locals: Object containing any local variables that you want to be accessible inside the include component

Usage

index.html

<html>
<head>
    <title>index.html</title>
</head>
<body>
    <include src="components/button.html" locals='{
        "text": "Button"
    }'></include>
</body>
</html>

components/button.html

<button class="button"><div class="button__text">{{ text }}</div></button>

const { readFileSync } = require('fs')

const posthtml = require('posthtml')
const include = require('posthtml-include')

const html = readFileSync('index.html')

posthtml([ include({ encoding: 'utf8' }) ])
    .process(html)
    .then((result) => console.log(result.html))

<html>
<head>
  <title>index.html</title>
</head>
<body>
  <button class="button">
    <div class="button__text">Button</div>
  </button>
</body>
</html>

You can also pass your locals directly on the \ content, just drop a JSON there. When doing it, all the "\n" chars will be removed from your data. If you need "\n" chars on your data, you can still use the "locals" attribute.

<include src="components/button.html">
  {
    "text": "Button"
  }
</include>

Note: Also supports multi nesting.

LICENSE

MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) PostHTML Ivan Voischev

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

