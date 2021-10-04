Include Plugin

Install

npm i -D posthtml-include

Usage

const { readFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ) const posthtml = require ( 'posthtml' ) const include = require ( 'posthtml-include' ) const html = readFileSync( 'index.html' ) posthtml([ include({ encoding : 'utf8' }) ]) .process(html) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result.html))

Options

root: Root folder path for include. Default ./

encoding: Default utf-8

posthtmlExpressionsOptions: Array to pass options posthtml-expression

Component options

locals: Object containing any local variables that you want to be accessible inside the include component

Usage

index.html

< html > < head > < title > index.html </ title > </ head > < body > < include src = "components/button.html" locals = '{ "text": "Button" }' > </ include > </ body > </ html >

components/button.html

< button class = "button" > < div class = "button__text" > {{ text }} </ div > </ button >

const { readFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ) const posthtml = require ( 'posthtml' ) const include = require ( 'posthtml-include' ) const html = readFileSync( 'index.html' ) posthtml([ include({ encoding : 'utf8' }) ]) .process(html) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result.html))

< html > < head > < title > index.html </ title > </ head > < body > < button class = "button" > < div class = "button__text" > Button </ div > </ button > </ body > </ html >

You can also pass your locals directly on the \ content, just drop a JSON there. When doing it, all the "

" chars will be removed from your data. If you need "

" chars on your data, you can still use the "locals" attribute.

< include src = "components/button.html" > { "text": "Button" } </ include >

Note: Also supports multi nesting.

