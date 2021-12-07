PostHTML plugin that allows a template to extend (inherit) another templates (Jade-like).
Let's say we have a base template:
base.html
<html>
<head>
<title><block name="title"> — Github</block></title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="content">
<block name="content"></block>
</div>
<footer>
<block name="footer">footer content</block>
</footer>
</body>
</html>
Now we can inherit this template. All defined blocks inside
<extends> will
replace the blocks with the same name in the parent template. If the block is not
defined inside
<extends> its content in the parent template remains the same.
In the example the blocks
title and
content will be replaced and
the block
footer will remain unchanged:
var posthtml = require('posthtml');
var html = `<extends src="base.html">
<block name="title">How to use posthtml-extend</block>
<block name="content">Read the documentation</block>
</extends>`;
posthtml([require('posthtml-extend')({
encoding: 'utf8', // Parent template encoding (default: 'utf8')
root: './' // Path to parent template directory (default: './')
})]).process(html).then(function (result) {
console.log(result.html);
});
The final HTML will be:
<html>
<head>
<title>How to use posthtml-extend</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="content">Read the documentation</div>
<footer>footer content</footer>
</body>
</html>
It's also possible to append and prepend block's content:
var posthtml = require('posthtml');
var html = `<extends src="base.html">
<block name="title" type="prepend">How to use posthtml-extend</block>
<block name="content">Read the documentation</block>
<block name="footer" type="append">— 2016</block>
</extends>`;
posthtml([require('posthtml-extend')()]).process(html).then(function (result) {
console.log(result.html);
});
The final HTML will be:
<html>
<head>
<title>How to use posthtml-extend — Github</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="content">Read the documentation</div>
<footer>footer content — 2016</footer>
</body>
</html>
In addition to normal html content you can also pass data as a json object to your layout file. To do this add a
locals attribute to your
<extend> and pass a json string.
Like this:
var posthtml = require('posthtml');
var html = `<extends src="base.html" locals='{"bodyclass": "home"}'>
<block name="content">Read the documentation</block>
</extends>`;
posthtml([require('posthtml-extend')()]).process(html).then(function (result) {
console.log(result.html);
});
Now you can easily access your data inside of your
base.html:
<html>
<head>
<title>How to use posthtml-extend — Github</title>
</head>
<body class="{{ bodyclass }}">
<div class="content">
<block name="content"></block>
</div>
</body>
</html>
The final HTML will be:
<html>
<head>
<title>How to use posthtml-extend — Github</title>
</head>
<body class="home">
<div class="content">Read the documentation</div>
</body>
</html>
This behaviour can be customized with the option
expressions.
Type:
string\
Default:
utf8
The encoding of the parent template.
Type:
array\
Default:
[]
You can include other PostHTML plugins in your templates. Here is an example of using posthtml-expressions, which allows to use variables and conditions:
var posthtml = require('posthtml');
var options = {
plugins: [
require('posthtml-expressions')({ locals: { foo: 'bar'} })
]
};
var html = `<extends src="base.html">
<if condition="foo === 'bar'">
<block name="content">content value foo equal bar</block>
</if>
<if condition="foo !== 'bar'">
<block name="content"> value foo not equal bar</block>
</if>
</extends>`;
posthtml([require('posthtml-extend')(options)]).process(html).then(function (result) {
console.log(result.html);
});
The final HTML will be:
<html>
<head>
<title>How to use posthtml-extend — Github</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="content">content value foo equal bar</div>
<footer>footer content — 2016</footer>
</body>
</html>
Type:
string\
Default:
./
The path to the root template directory.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Whether the plugin should disallow undeclared block names.
By default, the plugin raises an exception if an undeclared block name is encountered. This can be useful for troubleshooting (i.e. detecting typos in block names), but
there are cases where "forward declaring" a block name as an extension point for downstream templates is useful, so this restriction can be lifted by setting the
strict
option to a false value:
const extend = require('posthtml-extend');
const root = './src/html';
const options = { root, strict: false };
posthtml([extend(options)]).then(result => console.log(result.html));
Type:
string\
Default:
block
Tag names used to match a content block with a block for inserting content.
base.html
<html>
<head>
<title><slot name="title"> — Github</slot></title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="content">
<slot name="content"></slot>
</div>
<footer>
<slot name="footer">footer content</slot>
</footer>
</body>
</html>
var posthtml = require('posthtml');
var html = `<extends src="base.html">
<fill name="title">How to use posthtml-extend</fill>
<fill name="content">Read the documentation</fill>
</extends>`;
posthtml([require('posthtml-extend')({
slotTagName: 'slot',
fillTagName: 'fill'
})]).process(html).then(result => console.log(result.html));
The final HTML will be:
<html>
<head>
<title>How to use posthtml-extend</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="content">Read the documentation</div>
<footer>footer content</footer>
</body>
</html>
Type:
string\
Default:
extends
The tag name to use when extending.
var posthtml = require('posthtml');
var html = `<layout src="base.html">
<block name="title">Using a custom tag name</block>
<block name="content">Read the documentation</block>
</layout>`;
posthtml([require('posthtml-extend')({
tagName: 'layout',
})]).process(html).then(result => console.log(result.html));
The final HTML will be:
<html>
<head>
<title>Using a custom tag name</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="content">Read the documentation</div>
<footer>footer content</footer>
</body>
</html>
Type:
object\
Default:
{}
This option accepts an object to configure
posthtml-expressions.
You can pre-set locals or customize the delimiters for example.
Head over to the full documentation for information on every available option.