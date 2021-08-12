PostHTML Content

Flexible content transform for posthtml

Note: This project is in early development, and versioning is a little different. Read this for more details.

Why Should You Care?

Rather than having a separate plugin for each kind of content transform you want to be able to do, why not just have one? Parse natural language, markdown, or whatever else you want with a minimalistic and simple interface 🍻

Install

npm i posthtml-content --save

Note: This project is compatible with node v6+ only

Usage

Start with some html you want to transform in some way. Add an attribute of your choosing to an element that has contents you want to transform.

< p windoge > Please use windows 98 </ p >

Now pass in an object to posthtml-content . Each key in the object represents an attribute that will be searched for in the html. The value is a function that will get that element's contents as a string, and replace the contents with whatever string is returned from the function.

const content = require ( 'posthtml-content' )({ windoge : ( str ) => str.replace( /windows/g , 'winDOGE' ) }) posthtml([plugin]).process(html)

The plugin will remove the custom attribute from the element and replace its contents with your transformed version. Wow!

< p > Please use winDOGE 98 </ p >

If you return an A+ compliant promise from your content function, it will resolve and work in your templates as well.

You can use external libraries for this as well, no problem. Just make sure you are passing in a function that takes a string and returns a string. You might have to wrap the library function if it doesn't behave like this, but it will work with anything that transforms content.

Examples

Markdown

< p md > Wow, it's **Markdown**! </ p >

const markdown = require ( 'markdown-it' )( ) const plugin = require ( 'posthtml-content' )({ md : ( md ) => markdown.renderInline(md) }) posthtml([plugin]).process(html)

< p > Wow, it's < strong > Markdown </ strong > ! </ p >

PostCSS

<style postcss> .test text-transform: uppercase; &__hello color: red; &__world color: blue; </style>

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' )([ require ( 'postcss-nested' )() ]) const options = { parser : require ( 'sugarss' ), map : false } const plugin = require ( 'posthtml-content' )({ postcss : ( css ) => postcss.process(css, options).css }) posthtml([plugin]).process(html)

< style > .test { text-transform : uppercase; } .test__hello { color : red; } .test__world { color : blue; } </ style >

Babel

< script babel > const hello = 'Hello World!' let greeter = { greet (msg) { alert (msg) } } greeter.greet(hello) </ script >

const babel = require ( 'babel-core' ) const options = { presets : [ "es2015" ], sourceMaps : false } const plugin = require ( 'posthtml-content' )({ babel : ( js ) => babel.transform(js, options).code }) posthtml([plugin]).process(html)

< script > ; var hello = "Hello World!" ; var greeter = { greet : function greet ( msg ) { alert(msg); }; }; greeter.greet(hello); </ script >

Return a Promise

<style postcss> .test text-transform: uppercase; &__hello color: red; &__world color: blue; </style>

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' )([ require ( 'postcss-nested' )() ]) const options = { parser : require ( 'sugarss' ), map : false } const plugin = require ( 'posthtml-content' )({ postcss : ( css ) => { return postcss.process(css, options).then( ( res ) => res.css) } }) posthtml([plugin]).process(html)

