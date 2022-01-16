PostHTML

PostHTML is a tool for transforming HTML/XML with JS plugins. PostHTML itself is very small. It includes only a HTML parser, a HTML node tree API and a node tree stringifier.

All HTML transformations are made by plugins. And these plugins are just small plain JS functions, which receive a HTML node tree, transform it, and return a modified tree.

For more detailed information about PostHTML in general take a look at the docs.

Dependencies

Name Status Description posthtml-parser Parser HTML/XML to PostHTMLTree posthtml-render Render PostHTMLTree to HTML/XML

Create to your project

npm init posthtml

Install

npm i -D posthtml

Usage

API

Sync

import posthtml from 'posthtml' const html = ` <component> <title>Super Title</title> <text>Awesome Text</text> </component> ` const result = posthtml() .use( require ( 'posthtml-custom-elements' )()) .process(html, { sync : true }) .html console .log(result)

< div class = "component" > < div class = "title" > Super Title </ div > < div class = "text" > Awesome Text </ div > </ div >

⚠️ Async Plugins can't be used in sync mode and will throw an Error. It's recommended to use PostHTML asynchronously whenever possible.

Async

import posthtml from 'posthtml' const html = ` <html> <body> <p class="wow">OMG</p> </body> </html> ` posthtml( [ require ( 'posthtml-to-svg-tags' )(), require ( 'posthtml-extend-attrs' )({ attrsTree : { '.wow' : { id : 'wow_id' , fill : '#4A83B4' , 'fill-rule' : 'evenodd' , 'font-family' : 'Verdana' } } }) ]) .process(html ) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result.html))

< svg xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > < text class = "wow" id = "wow_id" fill = "#4A83B4" fill-rule = "evenodd" font-family = "Verdana" > OMG </ text > </ svg >

Directives

import posthtml from 'posthtml' const php = ` <component> <title><?php echo $title; ?></title> <text><?php echo $article; ?></text> </component> ` const result = posthtml() .use( require ( 'posthtml-custom-elements' )()) .process(html, { directives : [ { name : '?php' , start : '<' , end : '>' } ] }) .html console .log(result)

< div class = "component" > < div class = "title" > echo $title; </ div > < div class = "text" > echo $article; </ div > </ div >

npm i posthtml-cli

"scripts" : { "posthtml" : "posthtml -o output.html -i input.html -c config.json" }

npm run posthtml

npm i -D gulp-posthtml

import tap from 'gulp-tap' import posthtml from 'gulp-posthtml' import { task, src, dest } from 'gulp' task( 'html' , () => { let path const plugins = [ require ( 'posthtml-include' )({ root : ` ${path} ` }) ] const options = {} src( 'src/**/*.html' ) .pipe(tap( ( file ) => path = file.path)) .pipe(posthtml(plugins, options)) .pipe(dest( 'build/' )) })

Check project-stub for an example with Gulp

npm i -D grunt-posthtml

posthtml: { options : { use : [ require ( 'posthtml-doctype' )({ doctype : 'HTML 5' }), require ( 'posthtml-include' )({ root : './' , encoding : 'utf-8' }) ] }, build : { files : [ { dot : true , cwd : 'html/' , src : [ '*.html' ], dest : 'tmp/' , expand : true , } ] } }

npm i -D html-loader posthtml-loader

webpack.config.js

const config = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.html$/ , loader : 'html!posthtml' } ] }, posthtml : ( ctx ) => ({ parser : require ( 'posthtml-pug' ), plugins : [ require ( 'posthtml-bem' )() ] }) } export default config

webpack.config.js

import { LoaderOptionsPlugin } from 'webpack' const config = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/ , use : [ { loader : 'html-loader' , options : { minimize : true } }, { loader : 'posthtml-loader' } ] } ] }, plugins : [ new LoaderOptionsPlugin({ options : { posthtml(ctx) { return { parser : require ( 'posthtml-pug' ), plugins : [ require ( 'posthtml-bem' )() ] } } } }) ] } export default config

$ npm i rollup-plugin-posthtml -D $ npm i rollup-plugin-posthtml-template -D

import { join } from 'path' ; import posthtml from 'rollup-plugin-posthtml-template' ; import sugarml from 'posthtml-sugarml' ; import include from 'posthtml-include' ; export default { entry : join(__dirname, 'main.js' ), dest : join(__dirname, 'bundle.js' ), format : 'iife' , plugins : [ posthtml({ parser : sugarml(), plugins : [include()], template : true }) ] };

Parser

import pug from 'posthtml-pug' posthtml().process(html, { parser : pug(options) }).then( ( result ) => result.html)

Name Status Description posthtml-pug Pug Parser sugarml SugarML Parser

In case you want to develop your own plugin, we recommend using posthtml-plugin-starter to get started.

TEXT

Name Status Description posthtml-md Easily use context-sensitive markdown within HTML posthtml-toc Table of contents posthtml-lorem Add lorem ipsum placeholder text to any document posthtml-retext Extensible system for analysing and manipulating natural language prevent-widows Prevent widows from appearing at the end of paragraphs posthtml-richtypo Process HTML node text with Richtypo

HTML

Name Status Description posthtml-doctype Set !DOCTYPE posthtml-head-elements Include head elements from JSON file posthtml-include Include HTML posthtml-modules Include and process HTML posthtml-extend Extend Layout (Pug-like) posthtml-extend-attrs Extend Attrs posthtml-expressions Template Expressions posthtml-inline-assets Inline external scripts, styles, and images posthtml-static-react Render custom elements as static React components posthtml-custom-elements Use custom elements posthtml-web-component Web Component server-side rendering, Component as a Service (CaaS) posthtml-spaceless Remove whitespace between HTML tags posthtml-cache Add a nanoid to links in your tags posthtml-highlight Syntax highlight code elements posthtml-pseudo Add pseudo selector class names to elements posthtml-noopener Add rel="noopener noreferrer" to links that open in new tab posthtml-noscript Insert noscript content when JavaScript is disabled posthtml-hash Hash static CSS/JS assets posthtml-insert-at Append/prepend HTML to a selector posthtml-plugin-remove-duplicates Remove duplicated tags posthtml-plugin-link-preload Add preload/prefetch tags (or return equivalent headers) posthtml-prism Code syntax highlighting with Prism posthtml-url-parameters Add parameters to URLs posthtml-safe-class-names Replace escaped characters in class names and CSS selectors posthtml-fetch Fetch and render remote content posthtml-mso Makes it easy to write Outlook conditionals in HTML emails posthtml-postcss-merge-longhand Merge longhand inline CSS into shorthand posthtml-markdownit Transform Markdown using markdown-it posthtml-extra-attributes Add new attributes to elements in your HTML posthtml-sri Adds subresource integrity (SRI) attributes.

CSS

Name Status Description posthtml-bem Support BEM naming in html structure posthtml-postcss Use PostCSS in HTML document posthtml-px2rem Change px to rem in Inline CSS posthtml-css-modules Use CSS modules in HTML posthtml-postcss-modules CSS Modules in html posthtml-classes Get a list of classes from HTML posthtml-prefix-class Prefix class names posthtml-modular-css Make CSS modular posthtml-inline-css CSS Inliner posthtml-collect-styles Collect styles from html and put it in the head posthtml-collect-inline-styles Collect inline styles and insert to head tag posthtml-style-expantion PostHTML plugin expand link rel="stylesheet". posthtml-style-to-file Save HTML style nodes and attributes to CSS file posthtml-color-shorthand-hex-to-six-digit Enforce all hex color codes to be 6-char long posthtml-minify-classnames Rewrites classnames and ids inside of html and css files to reduce file size.

IMG & SVG

Name Status Description posthtml-img-autosize Auto setting the width and height of \<img> posthtml-to-svg-tags Convert html tags to svg equivalents posthtml-webp Add WebP support for images posthtml-favicons Generate Favicons and add related tags posthtml-inline-svg Inline svg icons in HTML posthtml-inline-favicon Inline favicons in HTML

Accessibility

Name Status Description posthtml-aria-tabs Write accessible tabs with minimal markup posthtml-alt-always Always add alt attribute for images that don't have it posthtml-schemas Add microdata to your HTML

Optimization

Name Status Description posthtml-shorten Shorten URLs in HTML posthtml-uglify Shorten CSS in HTML posthtml-minifier Minify HTML posthtml-remove-attributes Remove attributes unconditionally or with content match posthtml-remove-tags Remove tags with content match posthtml-remove-duplicates Remove duplicate elements from your html posthtml-transformer Process HTML by directives in node attrs, such as inline scripts and styles, remove useless tags, concat scripts and styles etc. htmlnano HTML Minifier posthtml-link-noreferrer Add rel="noopener" and rel="noreferrer" to all links that contain the attribute target="_blank" posthtml-lazyload Add native lazyload attribute posthtml-postcss-treeshaker Tree shake styles for classes and ids in style tag posthtml-external-link Add rel="external noopenner nofollow" and target="_blank" to all external links

Workflow

Name Status Description posthtml-load-plugins Autoload Plugins posthtml-load-options Autoload Options (Parser && Render) posthtml-load-config Autoload Config (Plugins && Options) posthtml-w3c Validate HTML with W3C Validation posthtml-hint Lint HTML with HTML Hint posthtml-tidy Sanitize HTML with HTML Tidy

Middleware

Name Status Description koa-posthtml Koa Middleware hapi-posthtml Hapi Plugin express-posthtml Express Middleware electron-posthtml Electron Plugin metalsmith-posthtml Metalsmith Plugin

