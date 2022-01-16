PostHTML is a tool for transforming HTML/XML with JS plugins. PostHTML itself is very small. It includes only a HTML parser, a HTML node tree API and a node tree stringifier.
All HTML transformations are made by plugins. And these plugins are just small plain JS functions, which receive a HTML node tree, transform it, and return a modified tree.
For more detailed information about PostHTML in general take a look at the docs.
|Name
|Status
|Description
|posthtml-parser
|Parser HTML/XML to PostHTMLTree
|posthtml-render
|Render PostHTMLTree to HTML/XML
npm init posthtml
npm i -D posthtml
Sync
import posthtml from 'posthtml'
const html = `
<component>
<title>Super Title</title>
<text>Awesome Text</text>
</component>
`
const result = posthtml()
.use(require('posthtml-custom-elements')())
.process(html, { sync: true })
.html
console.log(result)
<div class="component">
<div class="title">Super Title</div>
<div class="text">Awesome Text</div>
</div>
⚠️ Async Plugins can't be used in sync mode and will throw an Error. It's recommended to use PostHTML asynchronously whenever possible.
Async
import posthtml from 'posthtml'
const html = `
<html>
<body>
<p class="wow">OMG</p>
</body>
</html>
`
posthtml(
[
require('posthtml-to-svg-tags')(),
require('posthtml-extend-attrs')({
attrsTree: {
'.wow' : {
id: 'wow_id',
fill: '#4A83B4',
'fill-rule': 'evenodd',
'font-family': 'Verdana'
}
}
})
])
.process(html/*, options */)
.then((result) => console.log(result.html))
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<text
class="wow"
id="wow_id"
fill="#4A83B4"
fill-rule="evenodd" font-family="Verdana">
OMG
</text>
</svg>
Directives
import posthtml from 'posthtml'
const php = `
<component>
<title><?php echo $title; ?></title>
<text><?php echo $article; ?></text>
</component>
`
const result = posthtml()
.use(require('posthtml-custom-elements')())
.process(html, {
directives: [
{ name: '?php', start: '<', end: '>' }
]
})
.html
console.log(result)
<div class="component">
<div class="title"><?php echo $title; ?></div>
<div class="text"><?php echo $article; ?></div>
</div>
npm i posthtml-cli
"scripts": {
"posthtml": "posthtml -o output.html -i input.html -c config.json"
}
npm run posthtml
npm i -D gulp-posthtml
import tap from 'gulp-tap'
import posthtml from 'gulp-posthtml'
import { task, src, dest } from 'gulp'
task('html', () => {
let path
const plugins = [ require('posthtml-include')({ root: `${path}` }) ]
const options = {}
src('src/**/*.html')
.pipe(tap((file) => path = file.path))
.pipe(posthtml(plugins, options))
.pipe(dest('build/'))
})
Check project-stub for an example with Gulp
npm i -D grunt-posthtml
posthtml: {
options: {
use: [
require('posthtml-doctype')({ doctype: 'HTML 5' }),
require('posthtml-include')({ root: './', encoding: 'utf-8' })
]
},
build: {
files: [
{
dot: true,
cwd: 'html/',
src: ['*.html'],
dest: 'tmp/',
expand: true,
}
]
}
}
npm i -D html-loader posthtml-loader
webpack.config.js
const config = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: 'html!posthtml'
}
]
},
posthtml: (ctx) => ({
parser: require('posthtml-pug'),
plugins: [
require('posthtml-bem')()
]
})
}
export default config
webpack.config.js
import { LoaderOptionsPlugin } from 'webpack'
const config = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'html-loader',
options: { minimize: true }
},
{
loader: 'posthtml-loader'
}
]
}
]
},
plugins: [
new LoaderOptionsPlugin({
options: {
posthtml(ctx) {
return {
parser: require('posthtml-pug'),
plugins: [
require('posthtml-bem')()
]
}
}
}
})
]
}
export default config
$ npm i rollup-plugin-posthtml -D
# or
$ npm i rollup-plugin-posthtml-template -D
import { join } from 'path';
import posthtml from 'rollup-plugin-posthtml-template';
// or
// import posthtml from 'rollup-plugin-posthtml';
import sugarml from 'posthtml-sugarml'; // npm i posthtml-sugarml -D
import include from 'posthtml-include'; // npm i posthtml-include -D
export default {
entry: join(__dirname, 'main.js'),
dest: join(__dirname, 'bundle.js'),
format: 'iife',
plugins: [
posthtml({
parser: sugarml(),
plugins: [include()],
template: true // only rollup-plugin-posthtml-template
})
]
};
import pug from 'posthtml-pug'
posthtml().process(html, { parser: pug(options) }).then((result) => result.html)
|Name
|Status
|Description
|posthtml-pug
|Pug Parser
|sugarml
|SugarML Parser
In case you want to develop your own plugin, we recommend using posthtml-plugin-starter to get started.
|Name
|Status
|Description
|posthtml-md
|Easily use context-sensitive markdown within HTML
|posthtml-toc
|Table of contents
|posthtml-lorem
|Add lorem ipsum placeholder text to any document
|posthtml-retext
|Extensible system for analysing and manipulating natural language
|prevent-widows
|Prevent widows from appearing at the end of paragraphs
|posthtml-richtypo
|Process HTML node text with Richtypo
|Name
|Status
|Description
|posthtml-doctype
|Set !DOCTYPE
|posthtml-head-elements
|Include head elements from JSON file
|posthtml-include
|Include HTML
|posthtml-modules
|Include and process HTML
|posthtml-extend
|Extend Layout (Pug-like)
|posthtml-extend-attrs
|Extend Attrs
|posthtml-expressions
|Template Expressions
|posthtml-inline-assets
|Inline external scripts, styles, and images
|posthtml-static-react
|Render custom elements as static React components
|posthtml-custom-elements
|Use custom elements
|posthtml-web-component
|Web Component server-side rendering, Component as a Service (CaaS)
|posthtml-spaceless
|Remove whitespace between HTML tags
|posthtml-cache
|Add a nanoid to links in your tags
|posthtml-highlight
|Syntax highlight code elements
|posthtml-pseudo
|Add pseudo selector class names to elements
|posthtml-noopener
|Add rel="noopener noreferrer" to links that open in new tab
|posthtml-noscript
|Insert noscript content when JavaScript is disabled
|posthtml-hash
|Hash static CSS/JS assets
|posthtml-insert-at
|Append/prepend HTML to a selector
|posthtml-plugin-remove-duplicates
|Remove duplicated tags
|posthtml-plugin-link-preload
|Add preload/prefetch tags (or return equivalent headers)
|posthtml-prism
|Code syntax highlighting with Prism
|posthtml-url-parameters
|Add parameters to URLs
|posthtml-safe-class-names
|Replace escaped characters in class names and CSS selectors
|posthtml-fetch
|Fetch and render remote content
|posthtml-mso
|Makes it easy to write Outlook conditionals in HTML emails
|posthtml-postcss-merge-longhand
|Merge longhand inline CSS into shorthand
|posthtml-markdownit
|Transform Markdown using markdown-it
|posthtml-extra-attributes
|Add new attributes to elements in your HTML
|posthtml-sri
|Adds subresource integrity (SRI) attributes.
|Name
|Status
|Description
|posthtml-bem
|Support BEM naming in html structure
|posthtml-postcss
|Use PostCSS in HTML document
|posthtml-px2rem
|Change px to rem in Inline CSS
|posthtml-css-modules
|Use CSS modules in HTML
|posthtml-postcss-modules
|CSS Modules in html
|posthtml-classes
|Get a list of classes from HTML
|posthtml-prefix-class
|Prefix class names
|posthtml-modular-css
|Make CSS modular
|posthtml-inline-css
|CSS Inliner
|posthtml-collect-styles
|Collect styles from html and put it in the head
|posthtml-collect-inline-styles
|Collect inline styles and insert to head tag
|posthtml-style-expantion
|PostHTML plugin expand link rel="stylesheet".
|posthtml-style-to-file
|Save HTML style nodes and attributes to CSS file
|posthtml-color-shorthand-hex-to-six-digit
|Enforce all hex color codes to be 6-char long
|posthtml-minify-classnames
|Rewrites classnames and ids inside of html and css files to reduce file size.
|Name
|Status
|Description
|posthtml-img-autosize
|Auto setting the width and height of \<img>
|posthtml-to-svg-tags
|Convert html tags to svg equivalents
|posthtml-webp
|Add WebP support for images
|posthtml-favicons
|Generate Favicons and add related tags
|posthtml-inline-svg
|Inline svg icons in HTML
|posthtml-inline-favicon
|Inline favicons in HTML
|Name
|Status
|Description
|posthtml-aria-tabs
|Write accessible tabs with minimal markup
|posthtml-alt-always
|Always add alt attribute for images that don't have it
|posthtml-schemas
|Add microdata to your HTML
|Name
|Status
|Description
|posthtml-shorten
|Shorten URLs in HTML
|posthtml-uglify
|Shorten CSS in HTML
|posthtml-minifier
|Minify HTML
|posthtml-remove-attributes
|Remove attributes unconditionally or with content match
|posthtml-remove-tags
|Remove tags with content match
|posthtml-remove-duplicates
|Remove duplicate elements from your html
|posthtml-transformer
|Process HTML by directives in node attrs, such as inline scripts and styles, remove useless tags, concat scripts and styles etc.
|htmlnano
|HTML Minifier
|posthtml-link-noreferrer
|Add
rel="noopener" and
rel="noreferrer" to all links that contain the attribute
target="_blank"
|posthtml-lazyload
|Add native lazyload attribute
|posthtml-postcss-treeshaker
|Tree shake styles for classes and ids in
style tag
|posthtml-external-link
|Add
rel="external noopenner nofollow" and
target="_blank" to all external links
|Name
|Status
|Description
|posthtml-load-plugins
|Autoload Plugins
|posthtml-load-options
|Autoload Options (Parser && Render)
|posthtml-load-config
|Autoload Config (Plugins && Options)
|posthtml-w3c
|Validate HTML with W3C Validation
|posthtml-hint
|Lint HTML with HTML Hint
|posthtml-tidy
|Sanitize HTML with HTML Tidy
|Name
|Status
|Description
|koa-posthtml
|Koa Middleware
|hapi-posthtml
|Hapi Plugin
|express-posthtml
|Express Middleware
|electron-posthtml
|Electron Plugin
|metalsmith-posthtml
|Metalsmith Plugin
|
Ivan Demidov
|
Ivan Voischev
See PostHTML Guidelines and CONTRIBUTING.
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]