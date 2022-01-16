openbase logo
posthtml

by posthtml
0.16.5 (see all)

PostHTML is a tool to transform HTML/XML with JS plugins

Readme

NPM Deps Tests Coverage Standard Code Style Twitter

PostHTML

PostHTML is a tool for transforming HTML/XML with JS plugins. PostHTML itself is very small. It includes only a HTML parser, a HTML node tree API and a node tree stringifier.

All HTML transformations are made by plugins. And these plugins are just small plain JS functions, which receive a HTML node tree, transform it, and return a modified tree.

For more detailed information about PostHTML in general take a look at the docs.

Dependencies

NameStatusDescription
posthtml-parsernpmParser HTML/XML to PostHTMLTree
posthtml-rendernpmRender PostHTMLTree to HTML/XML

Create to your project

npm init posthtml

Install

npm i -D posthtml

Usage

API

Sync

import posthtml from 'posthtml'

const html = `
  <component>
    <title>Super Title</title>
    <text>Awesome Text</text>
  </component>
`

const result = posthtml()
  .use(require('posthtml-custom-elements')())
  .process(html, { sync: true })
  .html

console.log(result)

<div class="component">
  <div class="title">Super Title</div>
  <div class="text">Awesome Text</div>
</div>

⚠️ Async Plugins can't be used in sync mode and will throw an Error. It's recommended to use PostHTML asynchronously whenever possible.

Async

import posthtml from 'posthtml'

const html = `
  <html>
    <body>
      <p class="wow">OMG</p>
    </body>
  </html>
`

posthtml(
  [
    require('posthtml-to-svg-tags')(),
    require('posthtml-extend-attrs')({
      attrsTree: {
        '.wow' : {
          id: 'wow_id',
          fill: '#4A83B4',
          'fill-rule': 'evenodd',
          'font-family': 'Verdana'
        }
      }
    })
  ])
  .process(html/*, options */)
  .then((result) =>  console.log(result.html))

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
  <text
    class="wow"
    id="wow_id"
    fill="#4A83B4"
    fill-rule="evenodd" font-family="Verdana">
      OMG
  </text>
</svg>

Directives

import posthtml from 'posthtml'

const php = `
  <component>
    <title><?php echo $title; ?></title>
    <text><?php echo $article; ?></text>
  </component>
`

const result = posthtml()
  .use(require('posthtml-custom-elements')())
  .process(html, {
    directives: [
      { name: '?php', start: '<', end: '>' }
    ]
  })
  .html

console.log(result)

<div class="component">
  <div class="title"><?php echo $title; ?></div>
  <div class="text"><?php echo $article; ?></div>
</div>

CLI

npm i posthtml-cli

"scripts": {
  "posthtml": "posthtml -o output.html -i input.html -c config.json"
}

npm run posthtml

Gulp

npm i -D gulp-posthtml

import tap from 'gulp-tap'
import posthtml from 'gulp-posthtml'
import { task, src, dest } from 'gulp'

task('html', () => {
  let path

  const plugins = [ require('posthtml-include')({ root: `${path}` }) ]
  const options = {}

  src('src/**/*.html')
    .pipe(tap((file) => path = file.path))
    .pipe(posthtml(plugins, options))
    .pipe(dest('build/'))
})

Check project-stub for an example with Gulp

Grunt

npm i -D grunt-posthtml

posthtml: {
  options: {
    use: [
      require('posthtml-doctype')({ doctype: 'HTML 5' }),
      require('posthtml-include')({ root: './', encoding: 'utf-8' })
    ]
  },
  build: {
    files: [
      {
        dot: true,
        cwd: 'html/',
        src: ['*.html'],
        dest: 'tmp/',
        expand: true,
      }
    ]
  }
}

Webpack

npm i -D html-loader posthtml-loader

v1.x

webpack.config.js

const config = {
  module: {
    loaders: [
      {
        test: /\.html$/,
        loader: 'html!posthtml'
      }
    ]
  },
  posthtml: (ctx) => ({
    parser: require('posthtml-pug'),
    plugins: [
      require('posthtml-bem')()
    ]
  })
}

export default config

v2.x

webpack.config.js

import { LoaderOptionsPlugin } from 'webpack'

const config = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.html$/,
        use: [
          {
            loader: 'html-loader',
            options: { minimize: true }
          },
          {
            loader: 'posthtml-loader'
          }
        ]
      }
    ]
  },
  plugins: [
    new LoaderOptionsPlugin({
      options: {
        posthtml(ctx) {
          return {
            parser: require('posthtml-pug'),
            plugins: [
              require('posthtml-bem')()
            ]
          }
        }
      }
    })
  ]
}

export default config

Rollup

$ npm i rollup-plugin-posthtml -D
# or
$ npm i rollup-plugin-posthtml-template -D

import { join } from 'path';

import posthtml from 'rollup-plugin-posthtml-template';
// or
// import posthtml from 'rollup-plugin-posthtml';

import sugarml from 'posthtml-sugarml';  // npm i posthtml-sugarml -D
import include from 'posthtml-include';  // npm i posthtml-include -D

export default {
  entry: join(__dirname, 'main.js'),
  dest: join(__dirname, 'bundle.js'),
  format: 'iife',
  plugins: [
    posthtml({
      parser: sugarml(),
      plugins: [include()],
      template: true  // only rollup-plugin-posthtml-template
    })
  ]
};

Parser

import pug from 'posthtml-pug'

posthtml().process(html, { parser: pug(options) }).then((result) => result.html)
NameStatusDescription
posthtml-pugnpmPug Parser
sugarmlnpmSugarML Parser

Plugins

In case you want to develop your own plugin, we recommend using posthtml-plugin-starter to get started.

TEXT

NameStatusDescription
posthtml-mdnpmEasily use context-sensitive markdown within HTML
posthtml-tocnpmTable of contents
posthtml-loremnpmAdd lorem ipsum placeholder text to any document
posthtml-retextnpmExtensible system for analysing and manipulating natural language
prevent-widowsnpmPrevent widows from appearing at the end of paragraphs
posthtml-richtyponpmProcess HTML node text with Richtypo

HTML

NameStatusDescription
posthtml-doctypenpmSet !DOCTYPE
posthtml-head-elementsnpmInclude head elements from JSON file
posthtml-includenpmInclude HTML
posthtml-modulesnpmInclude and process HTML
posthtml-extendnpmExtend Layout (Pug-like)
posthtml-extend-attrsnpmExtend Attrs
posthtml-expressionsnpmTemplate Expressions
posthtml-inline-assetsnpmInline external scripts, styles, and images
posthtml-static-reactnpmRender custom elements as static React components
posthtml-custom-elementsnpmUse custom elements
posthtml-web-componentnpmWeb Component server-side rendering, Component as a Service (CaaS)
posthtml-spacelessnpmRemove whitespace between HTML tags
posthtml-cachenpmAdd a nanoid to links in your tags
posthtml-highlightnpmSyntax highlight code elements
posthtml-pseudonpmAdd pseudo selector class names to elements
posthtml-noopenernpmAdd rel="noopener noreferrer" to links that open in new tab
posthtml-noscriptnpmInsert noscript content when JavaScript is disabled
posthtml-hashnpmHash static CSS/JS assets
posthtml-insert-atnpmAppend/prepend HTML to a selector
posthtml-plugin-remove-duplicatesnpmRemove duplicated tags
posthtml-plugin-link-preloadnpmAdd preload/prefetch tags (or return equivalent headers)
posthtml-prismnpmCode syntax highlighting with Prism
posthtml-url-parametersnpmAdd parameters to URLs
posthtml-safe-class-namesnpmReplace escaped characters in class names and CSS selectors
posthtml-fetchnpmFetch and render remote content
posthtml-msonpmMakes it easy to write Outlook conditionals in HTML emails
posthtml-postcss-merge-longhandnpmMerge longhand inline CSS into shorthand
posthtml-markdownitnpmTransform Markdown using markdown-it
posthtml-extra-attributesnpmAdd new attributes to elements in your HTML
posthtml-srinpmAdds subresource integrity (SRI) attributes.

CSS

NameStatusDescription
posthtml-bemnpmSupport BEM naming in html structure
posthtml-postcssnpmUse PostCSS in HTML document
posthtml-px2remnpmChange px to rem in Inline CSS
posthtml-css-modulesnpmUse CSS modules in HTML
posthtml-postcss-modulesnpmCSS Modules in html
posthtml-classesnpmGet a list of classes from HTML
posthtml-prefix-classnpmPrefix class names
posthtml-modular-cssnpmMake CSS modular
posthtml-inline-cssnpmCSS Inliner
posthtml-collect-stylesnpmCollect styles from html and put it in the head
posthtml-collect-inline-stylesnpmCollect inline styles and insert to head tag
posthtml-style-expantionnpmPostHTML plugin expand link rel="stylesheet".
posthtml-style-to-filenpmSave HTML style nodes and attributes to CSS file
posthtml-color-shorthand-hex-to-six-digitnpmEnforce all hex color codes to be 6-char long
posthtml-minify-classnamesnpmRewrites classnames and ids inside of html and css files to reduce file size.

IMG & SVG

NameStatusDescription
posthtml-img-autosizenpmAuto setting the width and height of \<img>
posthtml-to-svg-tagsnpmConvert html tags to svg equivalents
posthtml-webpnpmAdd WebP support for images
posthtml-faviconsnpmGenerate Favicons and add related tags
posthtml-inline-svgnpmInline svg icons in HTML
posthtml-inline-faviconnpmInline favicons in HTML

Accessibility

NameStatusDescription
posthtml-aria-tabsnpmWrite accessible tabs with minimal markup
posthtml-alt-alwaysnpmAlways add alt attribute for images that don't have it
posthtml-schemasnpmAdd microdata to your HTML

Optimization

NameStatusDescription
posthtml-shortennpmShorten URLs in HTML
posthtml-uglifynpmShorten CSS in HTML
posthtml-minifiernpmMinify HTML
posthtml-remove-attributesnpmRemove attributes unconditionally or with content match
posthtml-remove-tagsnpmRemove tags with content match
posthtml-remove-duplicatesnpmRemove duplicate elements from your html
posthtml-transformernpmProcess HTML by directives in node attrs, such as inline scripts and styles, remove useless tags, concat scripts and styles etc.
htmlnanonpmHTML Minifier
posthtml-link-noreferrernpmAdd rel="noopener" and rel="noreferrer" to all links that contain the attribute target="_blank"
posthtml-lazyloadnpmAdd native lazyload attribute
posthtml-postcss-treeshakernpmTree shake styles for classes and ids in style tag
posthtml-external-linknpmAdd rel="external noopenner nofollow" and target="_blank" to all external links

Workflow

NameStatusDescription
posthtml-load-pluginsnpmAutoload Plugins
posthtml-load-optionsnpmAutoload Options (Parser && Render)
posthtml-load-confignpmAutoload Config (Plugins && Options)
posthtml-w3cnpmValidate HTML with W3C Validation
posthtml-hintnpmLint HTML with HTML Hint
posthtml-tidynpmSanitize HTML with HTML Tidy

Middleware

NameStatusDescription
koa-posthtmlnpmKoa Middleware
hapi-posthtmlnpmHapi Plugin
express-posthtmlnpmExpress Middleware
electron-posthtmlnpmElectron Plugin
metalsmith-posthtmlnpmMetalsmith Plugin

Maintainers


Ivan Demidov
Ivan Voischev

Contributing

See PostHTML Guidelines and CONTRIBUTING.

Contributors

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

LICENSE

MIT

