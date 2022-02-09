PostHog Browser JS Library

Please see PostHog Docs. Specifically, browser JS library details.

Testing

Unit tests: run yarn test . Cypress: run yarn serve to have a test server running and separately yarn cypress to launch Cypress test engine.

Running TestCafe E2E tests with BrowserStack

Testing on IE11 requires a bit more setup.

Run posthog locally on port 8000 ( DEBUG=1 TEST=1 ./bin/start ). Run python manage.py setup_dev --no-data on posthog repo, which sets up a demo account. Optional: rebuild array.js on changes: nodemon -w src/ --exec bash -c "yarn build-array" . Export browserstack credentials: export BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME=xxx BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY=xxx . Run tests: npx testcafe "browserstack:ie" testcafe/e2e.spec.js .

Tiers of testing

Unit tests - this verifies the behavior of the library in bite-sized chunks. Keep this coverage close to 100%, test corner cases and internal behavior here Cypress tests - integrates with a real chrome browser and is capable of testing timing, browser requests, etc. Useful for testing high-level library behavior, ordering and verifying requests. We shouldn't aim for 100% coverage here as it's impossible to test all possible combinations. TestCafe E2E tests - integrates with a real posthog instance sends data to it. Hardest to write and maintain - keep these very high level

Developing together with another repo

Using Yarn link

Use yarn link . Run yarn link in posthog-js , and then yarn link posthog-js in posthog . Once you're done, remember to yarn unlink posthog-js in posthog , and yarn unlink in posthog-js .

An alternative is to update dependency in package.json to e.g. "posthog-js": "link:../posthog-js" , yarn and run yarn build && yarn build-module

Developing with main PostHog repo

The posthog-js snippet for a website loads static js from the main PostHog/posthog repo. Which means, when testing the snippet with a website, there's a bit of extra setup required:

Run PostHog/posthog locally Link the posthog-js dependency to your local version (see above) Run yarn serve in posthog-js . (This ensures dist/array.js is being generated) In your locally running PostHog/posthog build, run yarn copy-scripts . (This copies the scripts generated in step 3 to the static assets folder for PostHog/posthog )

Further, it's a good idea to modify start-http script to add development mode: webpack serve --mode development , which doesn't minify the resulting js (which you can then read in your browser).

Using Yalc (Alternative to yarn link)

Run npm install -g yalc

In the posthog-js repo run yalc publish

In the posthog repo run yalc add posthog-js run yarn run yarn copy-scripts



When making changes

In the posthog-js repo run yalc publish

In the posthog repo run yalc update run yarn run yarn copy-scripts



To remove the local package

In the posthog repo run yalc remove posthog-js run yarn install



Releasing a new version

Just bump up version in package.json on the main branch and the new version will be published automatically, with a matching PR in the main PostHog repo created.

It's advised to use bump patch/minor/major label on PRs - that way the above will be done automatically when the PR is merged.

Courtesy of GitHub Actions.

Manual steps

To release a new version, make sure you're logged into npm ( npm login ).

We tend to follow the following steps: