Please see PostHog Docs. Specifically, browser JS library details.
Unit tests: run
yarn test.
Cypress: run
yarn serve to have a test server running and separately
yarn cypress to launch Cypress test engine.
Testing on IE11 requires a bit more setup.
posthog locally on port 8000 (
DEBUG=1 TEST=1 ./bin/start).
python manage.py setup_dev --no-data on posthog repo, which sets up a demo account.
nodemon -w src/ --exec bash -c "yarn build-array".
export BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME=xxx BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY=xxx.
npx testcafe "browserstack:ie" testcafe/e2e.spec.js.
Use
yarn link. Run
yarn link in
posthog-js, and then
yarn link posthog-js in
posthog. Once you're done, remember to
yarn unlink posthog-js in
posthog, and
yarn unlink in
posthog-js.
An alternative is to update dependency in package.json to e.g.
"posthog-js": "link:../posthog-js",
yarn and run
yarn build && yarn build-module
The
posthog-js snippet for a website loads static js from the main
PostHog/posthog repo. Which means, when testing the snippet with a website, there's a bit of extra setup required:
PostHog/posthog locally
posthog-js dependency to your local version (see above)
yarn serve in
posthog-js. (This ensures
dist/array.js is being generated)
PostHog/posthog build, run
yarn copy-scripts. (This copies the scripts generated in step 3 to the static assets folder for
PostHog/posthog)
Further, it's a good idea to modify
start-http script to add development mode:
webpack serve --mode development, which doesn't minify the resulting js (which you can then read in your browser).
Run
npm install -g yalc
yalc publish
yalc add posthog-js
yarn
yarn copy-scripts
yalc publish
yalc update
yarn
yarn copy-scripts
yalc remove posthog-js
yarn install
Just bump up
version in
package.json on the main branch and the new version will be published automatically,
with a matching PR in the main PostHog repo created.
It's advised to use
bump patch/minor/major label on PRs - that way the above will be done automatically
when the PR is merged.
Courtesy of GitHub Actions.
To release a new version, make sure you're logged into npm (
npm login).
We tend to follow the following steps:
npm version 1.x.x-beta.0
npm publish --tag beta
git push --tags
npm version 1.x.x
npm publish
git push --tags