Parse Postgres interval columns
npm install --save postgres-interval
var parse = require('postgres-interval')
var interval = parse('01:02:03')
// => { hours: 1, minutes: 2, seconds: 3 }
interval.toPostgres()
// 1 hour 2 minutes 3 seconds
interval.toISOString()
// P0Y0M0DT1H2M3S
interval.toISOStringShort()
// PT1H2M3S
This package parses the default Postgres interval style. If you have changed
intervalstyle, you will need to set it back to the default:
set intervalstyle to default;
parse(pgInterval) ->
interval
Required
Type:
string
A Postgres interval string.
interval.toPostgres() ->
string
Returns an interval string. This allows the interval object to be passed into prepared statements.
interval.toISOString() ->
string
Returns an ISO 8601 compliant string, for example
P0Y0M0DT0H9M0S.
Also available as
interval.toISO() for backwards compatibility.
interval.toISOStringShort() ->
string
Returns an ISO 8601 compliant string shortened to minimum length, for example
PT9M.
MIT © Ben Drucker