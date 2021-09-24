openbase logo
Readme

postgres-interval tests

Parse Postgres interval columns

Install

npm install --save postgres-interval

Usage

var parse = require('postgres-interval')
var interval = parse('01:02:03')
// => { hours: 1, minutes: 2, seconds: 3 }
interval.toPostgres()
// 1 hour 2 minutes 3 seconds
interval.toISOString()
// P0Y0M0DT1H2M3S
interval.toISOStringShort()
// PT1H2M3S

This package parses the default Postgres interval style. If you have changed intervalstyle, you will need to set it back to the default:

set intervalstyle to default;

API

parse(pgInterval) -> interval

pgInterval

Required
Type: string

A Postgres interval string.

interval.toPostgres() -> string

Returns an interval string. This allows the interval object to be passed into prepared statements.

interval.toISOString() -> string

Returns an ISO 8601 compliant string, for example P0Y0M0DT0H9M0S.

Also available as interval.toISO() for backwards compatibility.

interval.toISOStringShort() -> string

Returns an ISO 8601 compliant string shortened to minimum length, for example PT9M.

License

MIT © Ben Drucker

