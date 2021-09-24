Parse Postgres interval columns

Install

npm install --save postgres-interval

Usage

var parse = require ( 'postgres-interval' ) var interval = parse( '01:02:03' ) interval.toPostgres() interval.toISOString() interval.toISOStringShort()

This package parses the default Postgres interval style. If you have changed intervalstyle , you will need to set it back to the default:

set intervalstyle to default ;

API

parse(pgInterval) -> interval

pgInterval

Required

Type: string

A Postgres interval string.

interval.toPostgres() -> string

Returns an interval string. This allows the interval object to be passed into prepared statements.

interval.toISOString() -> string

Returns an ISO 8601 compliant string, for example P0Y0M0DT0H9M0S .

Also available as interval.toISO() for backwards compatibility.

interval.toISOStringShort() -> string

Returns an ISO 8601 compliant string shortened to minimum length, for example PT9M .

License

MIT © Ben Drucker