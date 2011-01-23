Postgres date output parser
This package parses date/time outputs from Postgres into Javascript
Date objects. Its goal is to match Postgres behavior and preserve data accuracy.
If you find a case where a valid Postgres output results in incorrect parsing (including loss of precision), please create a pull request and provide a failing test.
Supported Postgres Versions:
>= 9.6
All prior versions of Postgres are likely compatible but not officially supported.
npm install --save postgres-date
const parse = require('postgres-date')
parse('2011-01-23 22:15:51Z')
// => 2011-01-23T22:15:51.000Z
parse(isoDate) ->
date
Required
Type:
string
A date string from Postgres.
The following semantic versioning increments will be used for changes:
MIT © Ben Drucker