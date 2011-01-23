Postgres date output parser

This package parses date/time outputs from Postgres into Javascript Date objects. Its goal is to match Postgres behavior and preserve data accuracy.

If you find a case where a valid Postgres output results in incorrect parsing (including loss of precision), please create a pull request and provide a failing test.

Supported Postgres Versions: >= 9.6

All prior versions of Postgres are likely compatible but not officially supported.

Install

npm install --save postgres-date

Usage

const parse = require ( 'postgres-date' ) parse( '2011-01-23 22:15:51Z' )

API

Required

Type: string

A date string from Postgres.

Releases

The following semantic versioning increments will be used for changes:

Major : Removal of support for Node.js versions or Postgres versions (not expected)

: Removal of support for Node.js versions or Postgres versions (not expected) Minor : Unused, since Postgres returns dates in standard ISO 8601 format

: Unused, since Postgres returns dates in standard ISO 8601 format Patch: Any fix for parsing behavior

License

MIT © Ben Drucker