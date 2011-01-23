openbase logo
postgres-date

by Ben Drucker
2.1.0 (see all)

Postgres date column parser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6M

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

postgres-date tests

Postgres date output parser

This package parses date/time outputs from Postgres into Javascript Date objects. Its goal is to match Postgres behavior and preserve data accuracy.

If you find a case where a valid Postgres output results in incorrect parsing (including loss of precision), please create a pull request and provide a failing test.

Supported Postgres Versions: >= 9.6

All prior versions of Postgres are likely compatible but not officially supported.

Install

npm install --save postgres-date

Usage

const parse = require('postgres-date')
parse('2011-01-23 22:15:51Z')
// => 2011-01-23T22:15:51.000Z

API

parse(isoDate) -> date

isoDate

Required
Type: string

A date string from Postgres.

Releases

The following semantic versioning increments will be used for changes:

  • Major: Removal of support for Node.js versions or Postgres versions (not expected)
  • Minor: Unused, since Postgres returns dates in standard ISO 8601 format
  • Patch: Any fix for parsing behavior

License

MIT © Ben Drucker

