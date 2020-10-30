Decode/encode Postgres bytea strings to Buffers
npm install postgres-bytea
To decode a bytea string into a buffer:
const bytea = require('postgres-bytea')
// bytea hex format
bytea.decode('\\x1234') // <Buffer 12 34>
// bytea escape format
bytea.decode('\\000\\100\\200') // <Buffer 00 40 80>
The
decode function supports both the hex format used in Postgres 9+ and the escape format used in Postgres 8 and earlier. It automatically detects the format from the incoming data.
For backward compatibility,
decode is also the default export from the package.
To decode a bytea hex stream into binary:
const bytea = require('postgres-bytea')
readable.pipe(new bytea.Decoder())
Decoder expects a double-escaped
\\x prefix to allow reading from a
COPY TO statement.
const bytea = require('postgres-bytea')
readable.pipe(new bytea.Encoder())
Encoder adds a double-escaped
\\x prefix to allow writing to a
COPY FROM statement.
bytea.decode(input) ->
buffer
Required
Type:
string
A Postgres bytea binary string.
new bytea.Decoder() ->
stream.Transform
Creates a bytea decoder stream that emits buffer chunks.
new bytea.Encoder() ->
stream.Transform
Creates a bytea encoder stream that receives buffer chunks and emits them as bytea strings.
The “hex” format encodes binary data as 2 hexadecimal digits per byte, most significant nibble first. The entire string is preceded by the sequence \x (to distinguish it from the escape format). In some contexts, the initial backslash may need to be escaped by doubling it (see Section 4.1.2.1).
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/12/datatype-binary.html#id-1.5.7.12.9
A
SELECT statement returns bytea values using the single-escaped
\x prefix. The
COPY TO and
COPY FROM commands expect and return bytea values with the double-escaped
\\x prefix.
bytea.decode expects the single-escaped prefix. The
Decoder and
Encoder streams expect the double-escaped prefix, since they are most useful in
COPY FROM and
COPY TO statements.
MIT © Ben Drucker