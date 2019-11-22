Install
$ npm install postgres
Use
// db.js
const postgres = require('postgres')
const sql = postgres({ ...options }) // will default to the same as psql
module.exports = sql
// other.js
const sql = require('./db.js')
const users = await sql`
select name, age from users
`
// users: [{ name: 'Murray', age: 68 }, { name: 'Walter', age: 78 }]
postgres([url], [options])
You can use either a
postgres:// url connection string or the options to define your database connection properties. Options in the object will override any present in the url.
const sql = postgres('postgres://username:password@host:port/database', {
host : '', // Postgres ip address[s] or domain name[s]
port : 5432, // Postgres server port[s]
path : '', // unix socket path (usually '/tmp')
database : '', // Name of database to connect to
username : '', // Username of database user
password : '', // Password of database user
ssl : false, // true, prefer, require, tls.connect options
max : 10, // Max number of connections
idle_timeout : 0, // Idle connection timeout in seconds
connect_timeout : 30, // Connect timeout in seconds
no_prepare : false, // No automatic creation of prepared statements
types : [], // Array of custom types, see more below
onnotice : fn, // Defaults to console.log
onparameter : fn, // (key, value) when server param change
debug : fn, // Is called with (connection, query, params)
transform : {
column : fn, // Transforms incoming column names
value : fn, // Transforms incoming row values
row : fn // Transforms entire rows
},
connection : {
application_name : 'postgres.js', // Default application_name
... // Other connection parameters
},
target_session_attrs : null, // Use 'read-write' with multiple hosts to
// ensure only connecting to primary
fetch_array_types : true, // Disable automatically fetching array types
// on initial connection.
})
More info for the
ssl option can be found in the Node.js docs for tls connect options.
Although it is vulnerable to MITM attacks, a common configuration for the
ssl option for some cloud providers like Heroku is to set
rejectUnauthorized to
false (if
NODE_ENV is
production):
const sql =
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
? // "Unless you're using a Private or Shield Heroku Postgres database, Heroku Postgres does not currently support verifiable certificates"
// https://help.heroku.com/3DELT3RK/why-can-t-my-third-party-utility-connect-to-heroku-postgres-with-ssl
postgres({ ssl: { rejectUnauthorized: false } })
: postgres();
Connection uri strings with multiple hosts works like in
psql multiple host uris
Connecting to the specified hosts/ports will be tried in order, and on a successfull connection retries will be reset. This ensures that hosts can come up and down seamless to your application.
If you specify
target_session_attrs: 'read-write' or
PGTARGETSESSIONATTRS=read-write Postgres.js will only connect to a writeable host allowing for zero down time failovers.
When Postgres.js first connects to the database it automatically fetches array type information.
If you have revoked access to
pg_catalog this feature will no longer work and will need to be disabled.
You can disable fetching array types by setting
fetch_array_types to
false when creating an instance.
It is also possible to connect to the database without a connection string or any options. Postgres.js will fall back to the common environment variables used by
psql as in the table below:
const sql = postgres()
|Option
|Environment Variables
host
PGHOST
port
PGPORT
database
PGDATABASE
username
PGUSERNAME or
PGUSER
password
PGPASSWORD
idle_timeout
PGIDLE_TIMEOUT
connect_timeout
PGCONNECT_TIMEOUT
sql` ` -> Promise
A query will always return a
Promise which resolves to a results array
[...]{ count, command, columns }. Destructuring is great to immediately access the first element.
const [new_user] = await sql`
insert into users (
name, age
) values (
'Murray', 68
)
returning *
`
// new_user = { user_id: 1, name: 'Murray', age: 68 }
Parameters are automatically inferred and handled by Postgres so that SQL injection isn't possible. No special handling is necessary, simply use JS tagged template literals as usual.
let search = 'Mur'
const users = await sql`
select
name,
age
from users
where
name like ${ search + '%' }
`
// users = [{ name: 'Murray', age: 68 }]
Be careful with quotation marks here. Because Postgres infers the types, you don't need to wrap your interpolated parameters in quotes like
'${name}'. In fact, this will cause an error because the tagged template replaces
${name}with
$1in the query string, leaving Postgres to do the interpolation. If you wrap that in a string, Postgres will see
'$1'and interpret it as a string as opposed to a parameter.
Arrays will be handled by replacement parameters too, so
where in queries are also simple.
const users = await sql`
select
*
from users
where age in (${ [68, 75, 23] })
`
postgres has TypeScript support. You can pass a row list type for your queries in this way:
interface User {
id: number
name: string
}
const users = await sql<User[]>`SELECT * FROM users`
users[0].id // ok => number
users[1].name // ok => string
users[0].invalid // fails: `invalid` does not exists on `User`
However, be sure to check the array length to avoid accessing properties of
undefined rows:
const users = await sql<User[]>`SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${id}`
if (!users.length)
throw new Error('Not found')
return users[0]
You can also prefer destructuring when you only care about a fixed number of rows.
In this case, we recommand you to prefer using tuples to handle
undefined properly:
const [user]: [User?] = await sql`SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${id}`
if (!user) // => User | undefined
throw new Error('Not found')
return user // => User
// NOTE:
const [first, second]: [User?] = await sql`SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${id}` // fails: `second` does not exist on `[User?]`
// vs
const [first, second] = await sql<[User?]>`SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${id}` // ok but should fail
All the public API is typed. Also, TypeScript support is still in beta. Feel free to open an issue if you have trouble with types.
sql` `.stream(fn) -> Promise
If you want to handle rows returned by a query one by one, you can use
.stream which returns a promise that resolves once there are no more rows.
await sql`
select created_at, name from events
`.stream(row => {
// row = { created_at: '2019-11-22T14:22:00Z', name: 'connected' }
})
// No more rows
sql` `.cursor([rows = 1], fn) -> Promise
Use cursors if you need to throttle the amount of rows being returned from a query. New results won't be requested until the promise / async callback function has resolved.
await sql`
select * from generate_series(1,4) as x
`.cursor(async row => {
// row = { x: 1 }
await http.request('https://example.com/wat', { row })
})
// No more rows
A single row will be returned by default, but you can also request batches by setting the number of rows desired in each batch as the first argument. That is usefull if you can do work with the rows in parallel like in this example:
await sql`
select * from generate_series(1,1000) as x
`.cursor(10, async rows => {
// rows = [{ x: 1 }, { x: 2 }, ... ]
await Promise.all(rows.map(row =>
http.request('https://example.com/wat', { row })
))
})
If an error is thrown inside the callback function no more rows will be requested and the promise will reject with the thrown error.
You can also stop receiving any more rows early by returning an end token
sql.END from the callback function.
await sql`
select * from generate_series(1,1000) as x
`.cursor(row => {
return Math.random() > 0.9 && sql.END
})
sql``.raw()
Using
.raw() will return rows as an array with
Buffer values for each column, instead of objects.
This can be useful to receive identical named columns, or for specific performance / transformation reasons. The column definitions are still included on the result array with access to parsers for each column.
When you call listen, a dedicated connection will automatically be made to ensure that you receive notifications in real time. This connection will be used for any further calls to listen. Listen returns a promise which resolves once the
LISTEN query to Postgres completes, or if there is already a listener active.
await sql.listen('news', payload => {
const json = JSON.parse(payload)
console.log(json.this) // logs 'is'
})
Notify can be done as usual in sql, or by using the
sql.notify method.
sql.notify('news', JSON.stringify({ no: 'this', is: 'news' }))
sql``
Tagged template functions are not just ordinary template literal strings. They allow the function to handle any parameters within before interpolation. This means that they can be used to enforce a safe way of writing queries, which is what Postgres.js does. Any generic value will be serialized according to an inferred type, and replaced by a PostgreSQL protocol placeholders
$1, $2, ... and then sent to the database as a parameter to let it handle any need for escaping / casting.
This also means you cannot write dynamic queries or concat queries together by simple string manipulation. To enable dynamic queries in a safe way, the
sql function doubles as a regular function which escapes any value properly. It also includes overloads for common cases of inserting, selecting, updating and querying.
sql() inside tagged template
Postgres.js has a safe, ergonomic way to aid you in writing queries. This makes it easier to write dynamic
insert,
select and
update queries, and pass
where parameters.
const user = {
name: 'Murray',
age: 68
}
sql`
insert into users ${
sql(user, 'name', 'age')
}
`
// Is translated into this query:
insert into users (name, age) values ($1, $2)
You can leave out the column names and simply do
sql(user) if you want to get all fields from the object as columns, but be careful not to allow users to supply columns you don't want.
If you need to insert multiple rows at the same time it's also much faster to do it with a single
insert. Simply pass an array of objects to
sql().
const users = [{
name: 'Murray',
age: 68,
garbage: 'ignore'
}, {
name: 'Walter',
age: 78
}]
sql`
insert into users ${
sql(users, 'name', 'age')
}
`
This is also useful for update queries
const user = {
id: 1,
name: 'Muray'
}
sql`
update users set ${
sql(user, 'name')
} where
id = ${ user.id }
`
// Is translated into this query:
update users set name = $1 where id = $2
const columns = ['name', 'age']
sql`
select ${
sql(columns)
} from users
`
// Is translated into this query:
select name, age from users
const table = 'users'
sql`
select id from ${sql(table)}
`
// Is translated into this query:
select id from users
sql.array(Array)
PostgreSQL has a native array type which is similar to js arrays, but only allows the same type and shape for nested items. This method automatically infers the item type and serializes js arrays into PostgreSQL arrays.
const types = sql`
insert into types (
integers,
strings,
dates,
buffers,
multi
) values (
${ sql.array([1,2,3,4,5]) },
${ sql.array(['Hello', 'Postgres']) },
${ sql.array([new Date(), new Date(), new Date()]) },
${ sql.array([Buffer.from('Hello'), Buffer.from('Postgres')]) },
${ sql.array([[[1,2],[3,4]][[5,6],[7,8]]]) },
)
`
sql.json(object)
const body = { hello: 'postgres' }
const [{ json }] = await sql`
insert into json (
body
) values (
${ sql.json(body) }
)
returning body
`
// json = { hello: 'postgres' }
sql.file(path, [args], [options]) -> Promise
Using an
.sql file for a query. The contents will be cached in memory so that the file is only read once.
sql.file(path.join(__dirname, 'query.sql'), [], {
cache: true // Default true - disable for single shot queries or memory reasons
})
Postgres.js implements the logical replication protocol of PostgreSQL to support subscription to realtime updates of
insert,
update and
delete operations.
NOTE To make this work you must create the proper publications in your database, enable logical replication by setting
wal_level = logicalin
postgresql.confand connect using either a replication or superuser.
CREATE PUBLICATION alltables FOR ALL TABLES
const sql = postgres({ publications: 'alltables' })
const { unsubscribe } = await sql.subscribe('insert:events', row =>
// tell about new event row over eg. websockets or do something else
)
You can subscribe to specific operations, tables or even rows with primary keys.
operation
:
schema
.
table
=
primary_key
operation is one of
* | insert | update | delete and defaults to
*
schema defaults to
public.
table is a specific table name and defaults to
*
primary_key can be used to only subscribe to specific rows
sql.subscribe('*', () => /* everything */ )
sql.subscribe('insert', () => /* all inserts */ )
sql.subscribe('*:users', () => /* all operations on the public.users table */ )
sql.subscribe('delete:users', () => /* all deletes on the public.users table */ )
sql.subscribe('update:users=1', () => /* all updates on the users row with a primary key = 1 */ )
sql.begin(fn) -> Promise
Calling begin with a function will return a Promise which resolves with the returned value from the function. The function provides a single argument which is
sql with a context of the newly created transaction.
BEGIN is automatically called, and if the Promise fails
ROLLBACK will be called. If it succeeds
COMMIT will be called.
const [user, account] = await sql.begin(async sql => {
const [user] = await sql`
insert into users (
name
) values (
'Alice'
)
`
const [account] = await sql`
insert into accounts (
user_id
) values (
${ user.user_id }
)
`
return [user, account]
})
sql.savepoint([name], fn) -> Promise
sql.begin(async sql => {
const [user] = await sql`
insert into users (
name
) values (
'Alice'
)
`
const [account] = (await sql.savepoint(sql =>
sql`
insert into accounts (
user_id
) values (
${ user.user_id }
)
`
).catch(err => {
// Account could not be created. ROLLBACK SAVEPOINT is called because we caught the rejection.
})) || []
return [user, account]
})
.then(([user, account]) => {
// great success - COMMIT succeeded
})
.catch(() => {
// not so good - ROLLBACK was called
})
Do note that you can often achieve the same result using
WITH queries (Common Table Expressions) instead of using transactions.
You can add ergonomic support for custom types, or simply pass an object with a
{ type, value } signature that contains the Postgres
oid for the type and the correctly serialized value. (
oid values for types can be found in the
pg_catalog.pg_types table.)
Adding Query helpers is the recommended approach which can be done like this:
const sql = postgres({
types: {
rect: {
// The pg_types oid to pass to the db along with the serialized value.
to : 1337,
// An array of pg_types oids to handle when parsing values coming from the db.
from : [1337],
//Function that transform values before sending them to the db.
serialize : ({ x, y, width, height }) => [x, y, width, height],
// Function that transforms values coming from the db.
parse : ([x, y, width, height]) => { x, y, width, height }
}
}
})
// Now you can use sql.types.rect() as specified above
const [custom] = sql`
insert into rectangles (
name,
rect
) values (
'wat',
${ sql.types.rect({ x: 13, y: 37, width: 42, height: 80 }) }
)
returning *
`
// custom = { name: 'wat', rect: { x: 13, y: 37, width: 42, height: 80 } }
To ensure proper teardown and cleanup on server restarts use
sql.end({ timeout: 0 }) before
process.exit().
Calling
sql.end() will reject new queries and return a Promise which resolves when all queries are finished and the underlying connections are closed. If a timeout is provided any pending queries will be rejected once the timeout is reached and the connections will be destroyed.
import prexit from 'prexit'
prexit(async () => {
await sql.end({ timeout: 5 })
await new Promise(r => server.close(r))
})
Number in javascript is only able to represent 253-1 safely which means that types in PostgreSQLs like
bigint and
numeric won't fit into
Number.
Since Node.js v10.4 we can use
BigInt to match the PostgreSQL type
bigint which is returned for eg.
count(*). Unfortunately it doesn't work with
JSON.stringify out of the box, so Postgres.js will return it as a string.
If you want to use
BigInt you can add this custom type:
const sql = postgres({
types: {
bigint: postgres.BigInt
}
})
There is currently no way to handle
numeric / decimal in a native way in Javascript, so these and similar will be returned as
string. You can also handle types like these using custom types if you want to.
Connections are created lazily once a query is created. This means that simply doing const
sql = postgres(...) won't have any effect other than instantiating a new
sql instance.
No connection will be made until a query is made.
This means that we get a much simpler story for error handling and reconnections. Queries will be sent over the wire immediately on the next available connection in the pool. Connections are automatically taken out of the pool if you start a transaction using
sql.begin(), and automatically returned to the pool once your transaction is done.
Any query which was already sent over the wire will be rejected if the connection is lost. It'll automatically defer to the error handling you have for that query, and since connections are lazy it'll automatically try to reconnect the next time a query is made. The benefit of this is no weird generic "onerror" handler that tries to get things back to normal, and also simpler application code since you don't have to handle errors out of context.
There are no guarantees about queries executing in order unless using a transaction with
sql.begin() or setting
max: 1. Of course doing a series of queries, one awaiting the other will work as expected, but that's just due to the nature of js async/promise handling, so it's not necessary for this library to be concerned with ordering.
By default, connections will not close until
.end() is called. However, it may be useful to have them close automatically when:
ECONNRESET issue)
This can be done using the
idle_timeout option to specify the amount of seconds to wait before automatically closing an idle connection.
For example, to close idle connections after 2 seconds:
const sql = postgres({
idle_timeout: 2
})
Prepared statements will automatically be created for any queries where it can be inferred that the query is static. This can be disabled by using the
no_prepare option. For instance — this is useful when using PGBouncer in
transaction mode.
sql.unsafe - Advanced unsafe use cases
sql.unsafe(query, [args], [options]) -> promise
If you know what you're doing, you can use
unsafe to pass any string you'd like to postgres. Please note that this can lead to sql injection if you're not careful.
sql.unsafe('select ' + danger + ' from users where id = ' + dragons)
Errors are all thrown to related queries and never globally. Errors coming from PostgreSQL itself are always in the native Postgres format, and the same goes for any Node.js errors eg. coming from the underlying connection.
Query errors will contain a stored error with the origin of the query to aid in tracing errors.
Query errors will also contain the
query string and the
parameters which are not enumerable to avoid accidentally leaking confidential information in logs. To log these it is required to specifically access
error.query and
error.parameters.
There are also the following errors specifically for this library.
Undefined values are not allowed
Postgres.js won't accept
undefined as values in tagged template queries since it becomes ambiguous what to do with the value. If you want to set something to null, use
null explicitly.
X (X) is not supported
Whenever a message is received from Postgres which is not supported by this library. Feel free to file an issue if you think something is missing.
Max number of parameters (65534) exceeded
The postgres protocol doesn't allow more than 65534 (16bit) parameters. If you run into this issue there are various workarounds such as using
sql([...]) to escape values instead of passing them as parameters.
Message type X not supported
When using SASL authentication the server responds with a signature at the end of the authentication flow which needs to match the one on the client. This is to avoid man in the middle attacks. If you receive this error the connection was cancelled because the server did not reply with the expected signature.
Query not called as a tagged template literal
Making queries has to be done using the sql function as a tagged template. This is to ensure parameters are serialized and passed to Postgres as query parameters with correct types and to avoid SQL injection.
Auth type X not implemented
Postgres supports many different authentication types. This one is not supported.
write CONNECTION_CLOSED host:port
This error is thrown if the connection was closed without an error. This should not happen during normal operation, so please create an issue if this was unexpected.
write CONNECTION_ENDED host:port
This error is thrown if the user has called
sql.end() and performed a query afterwards.
write CONNECTION_DESTROYED host:port
This error is thrown for any queries that were pending when the timeout to
sql.end({ timeout: X }) was reached.
write CONNECTION_CONNECT_TIMEOUT host:port
This error is thrown if the startup phase of the connection (tcp, protocol negotiation and auth) took more than the default 30 seconds or what was specified using
connect_timeout or
PGCONNECT_TIMEOUT.
Postgres.js doesn't come with any migration solution since it's way out of scope, but here are some modules that supports Postgres.js for migrations:
A really big thank you to @JAForbes who introduced me to Postgres and still holds my hand navigating all the great opportunities we have.
Thanks to @ACXgit for initial tests and dogfooding.
Also thanks to Ryan Dahl for letting me have the
postgres npm package name.
