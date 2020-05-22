Command line SQL database migration tool using SQL scripts. For PostgreSQL, MySQL and SQL Server.
Version control your SQL database using plain old SQL files.
Supports also undoing migrations.
Uses Postgrator node.js library developed by Rick Bergfalk.
As of postgrator-cli 5 Node.js version 12 or greater is required
npm install -g postgrator-cli
Or if you prefer to use it locally on your project using npm scripts of package.json:
npm install postgrator-cli --save-dev
And install the appropriate DB engine(s) if not installed yet:
npm install pg@8
npm install mysql@2
npm install mssql@6
See the Postgrator documentation for more information about the supported engines.
Create a folder and stick some SQL scripts in there that change your database in some way. It might look like:
migrations/
|- 001.do.sql
|- 001.undo.sql
|- 002.do.optional-description-of-script.sql
|- 002.undo.optional-description-of-script.sql
|- 003.do.sql
|- 003.undo.sql
|- 004.do.js
|- 004.undo.js
|- ... and so on
The files must follow the convention [version].[action].[optional-description].sql or [version].[action].[optional-description].js
Version must be a number, but you may start and increment the numbers in any way you'd like. If you choose to use a purely sequential numbering scheme instead of something based off a timestamp, you will find it helpful to start with 000s or some large number for file organization purposes.
Action must be either "do" or "undo". Do implements the version, and undo undoes it.
Optional-description can be a label or tag to help keep track of what happens inside the script. Descriptions should not contain periods.
SQL or JS You have a choice of either using a plain SQL file or you can also generate your SQL via a javascript module. The javascript module should export a function called generateSql() that returns back a string representing the SQL. For example:
module.exports.generateSql = function () {
return (
"CREATE USER transaction_user WITH PASSWORD '" +
process.env.TRANSACTION_USER_PASSWORD +
"'"
)
}
You might want to choose the JS file approach, in order to make use (secret) environment variables such as the above.
You can specify all the parameters from command line (see below) but the easiest way is to:
.postgratorrc.json, or any config file supported by cosmiconfig. For example:
{
"migrationPattern": "migrations/*",
"driver": "pg",
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 5432,
"database": "myDatabaseName",
"username": "user",
"password": "pass"
}
.postgratorrc.json, etc):
$ postgrator
$ postgrator 4
postgrator [[--to=]<version>] --database=<db> [--driver=<driver>] [--host=<host>] [--port=<port>] [--username=<username>] [--password=<password>] [--no-config]
postgrator [[--to=]<version>] [--config=<config>]
postgrator migrate [[--to=]version]
postgrator drop-schema [--config=<config>]
--to version Version number of the file to migrate to or 'max'. Default: 'max'
-r, --driver pg|mysql|mssql Database driver. Default: 'pg'.
-h, --host hostname Host.
-o, --port port Port.
-d, --database database Database name.
-u, --username database Username.
-p, --password password Password. If parameter without value is given, password will be asked.
-m, --migration-pattern pattern A pattern matching files to run migration files from. Default: 'migrations/*'
-t --schema-table Table created to track schema version.
--validate-checksum Validates checksum of existing SQL migration files already run prior to executing migrations.
-s, --ssl Enables ssl connections. When using the mysql driver it expects a string containing name of ssl profile.
-c, --config file Explicitly set the location of the config file to load.
--no-config Do not load options from a configuration file.
-v, --version Print version.
-?, --help Print this usage guide.
Examples
1. Specify parameters on command line postgrator 23 --host 127.0.0.1 --database sampledb
--username testuser --password testpassword
2. Explicitly disable loading configuration file postgrator 2 --no-config
3. Use default configuration file to migrate to version 5 postgrator 5
4. Migrate to latest version using default configuration postgrator
file (.postgratorrc.json, etc)
5. Drop the schema table using configuration files postgrator drop-schema
To run postgrator tests locally, run
docker-compose up and then
npm test.