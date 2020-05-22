openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pc

postgrator-cli

by Matti Lehtinen
5.0.0 (see all)

PostgreSQL, MySQL and MS SQL database schema migration tool using plain SQL and JS files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

830

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Postgrator CLI

Build Status npm package Coverage Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

Command line SQL database migration tool using SQL scripts. For PostgreSQL, MySQL and SQL Server.

Version control your SQL database using plain old SQL files.

Supports also undoing migrations.

Uses Postgrator node.js library developed by Rick Bergfalk.

Installation

As of postgrator-cli 5 Node.js version 12 or greater is required

npm install -g postgrator-cli

Or if you prefer to use it locally on your project using npm scripts of package.json:

npm install postgrator-cli --save-dev

And install the appropriate DB engine(s) if not installed yet:

npm install pg@8
npm install mysql@2
npm install mssql@6

See the Postgrator documentation for more information about the supported engines.

Usage

SQL Files

Create a folder and stick some SQL scripts in there that change your database in some way. It might look like:

migrations/
  |- 001.do.sql
  |- 001.undo.sql
  |- 002.do.optional-description-of-script.sql
  |- 002.undo.optional-description-of-script.sql
  |- 003.do.sql
  |- 003.undo.sql
  |- 004.do.js
  |- 004.undo.js
  |- ... and so on

The files must follow the convention [version].[action].[optional-description].sql or [version].[action].[optional-description].js

Version must be a number, but you may start and increment the numbers in any way you'd like. If you choose to use a purely sequential numbering scheme instead of something based off a timestamp, you will find it helpful to start with 000s or some large number for file organization purposes.

Action must be either "do" or "undo". Do implements the version, and undo undoes it.

Optional-description can be a label or tag to help keep track of what happens inside the script. Descriptions should not contain periods.

SQL or JS You have a choice of either using a plain SQL file or you can also generate your SQL via a javascript module. The javascript module should export a function called generateSql() that returns back a string representing the SQL. For example:

module.exports.generateSql = function () {
  return (
    "CREATE USER transaction_user WITH PASSWORD '" +
    process.env.TRANSACTION_USER_PASSWORD +
    "'"
  )
}

You might want to choose the JS file approach, in order to make use (secret) environment variables such as the above.

The tool

You can specify all the parameters from command line (see below) but the easiest way is to:

  • Create .postgratorrc.json, or any config file supported by cosmiconfig. For example:
{
    "migrationPattern": "migrations/*",
    "driver": "pg",
    "host": "127.0.0.1",
    "port": 5432,
    "database": "myDatabaseName",
    "username": "user",
    "password": "pass"
}
  • Migrate to latest version (it looks settings by default from .postgratorrc.json, etc):
$ postgrator
  • Migrate to version 004 (it knows current version and migrates up/down automatically):
$ postgrator 4

Synopsis

postgrator [[--to=]<version>] --database=<db> [--driver=<driver>] [--host=<host>] [--port=<port>] [--username=<username>] [--password=<password>] [--no-config]

postgrator [[--to=]<version>] [--config=<config>]

postgrator migrate [[--to=]version]

postgrator drop-schema [--config=<config>]

Options

  --to version                          Version number of the file to migrate to or 'max'. Default: 'max'
  -r, --driver pg|mysql|mssql           Database driver. Default: 'pg'.
  -h, --host hostname                   Host.
  -o, --port port                       Port.
  -d, --database database               Database name.
  -u, --username database               Username.
  -p, --password password               Password. If parameter without value is given, password will be asked.
  -m, --migration-pattern pattern       A pattern matching files to run migration files from. Default: 'migrations/*'
  -t --schema-table                     Table created to track schema version.
  --validate-checksum                   Validates checksum of existing SQL migration files already run prior to executing migrations.
  -s, --ssl                             Enables ssl connections. When using the mysql driver it expects a string containing name of ssl profile.
  -c, --config file                     Explicitly set the location of the config file to load.
  --no-config                           Do not load options from a configuration file.
  -v, --version                         Print version.
  -?, --help                            Print this usage guide.

Examples

  1. Specify parameters on command line                       postgrator 23 --host 127.0.0.1 --database sampledb
                                                              --username testuser --password testpassword
  2. Explicitly disable loading configuration file            postgrator 2 --no-config
  3. Use default configuration file to migrate to version 5   postgrator 5
  4. Migrate to latest version using default configuration    postgrator
  file (.postgratorrc.json, etc)
  5. Drop the schema table using configuration files          postgrator drop-schema

Tests

To run postgrator tests locally, run docker-compose up and then npm test.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial