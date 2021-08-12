Upload fields in PostGraphile

Requires graphql-upload@^10.0.0

Usage

const fs = require ( "fs" ); const path = require ( "path" ); const express = require ( "express" ); const { postgraphile } = require ( "postgraphile" ); const PostGraphileUploadFieldPlugin = require ( "postgraphile-plugin-upload-field" ); const { graphqlUploadExpress } = require ( "graphql-upload" ); const app = express(); const UPLOAD_DIR_NAME = 'uploads' ; app.use( `/ ${UPLOAD_DIR_NAME} ` , express.static(path.resolve(UPLOAD_DIR_NAME))); app.use(graphqlUploadExpress()); app.use( postgraphile( "postgres://localhost:5432/upload_example" , "public" , { graphiql : true , enableCors : true , appendPlugins : [PostGraphileUploadFieldPlugin], graphileBuildOptions : { uploadFieldDefinitions : [ { match : ( { schema, table, column, tags } ) => column === "header_image_file" , resolve : resolveUpload } ] } }) ); app.listen( 5000 , () => { console .log( 'Server listening on port 5000' ); }); async function resolveUpload ( upload, _args, _context, _info ) { const { filename, mimetype, encoding, createReadStream } = upload; const stream = createReadStream(); const { id, filepath } = await saveLocal({ stream, filename }); return filepath; } function saveLocal ( { stream, filename } ) { const timestamp = new Date ().toISOString().replace( /\D/g , "" ); const id = ` ${timestamp} _ ${filename} ` ; const filepath = path.join(UPLOAD_DIR_NAME, id); const fsPath = path.join(process.cwd(), filepath); return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => stream .on( "error" , error => { if (stream.truncated) fs.unlinkSync(fsPath); reject(error); }) .on( "end" , () => resolve({ id, filepath })) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream(fsPath)) ); }

Examples

See https://github.com/mattbretl/postgraphile-upload-example/ for an example implementation.