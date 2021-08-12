openbase logo
postgraphile-plugin-upload-field

by graphile-contrib
1.0.0-alpha.10 (see all)

Upload fields in PostGraphile

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

postgraphile-plugin-upload-field

Upload fields in PostGraphile

Requires graphql-upload@^10.0.0

Usage

const fs = require("fs");
const path = require("path");
const express = require("express");
const { postgraphile } = require("postgraphile");
const PostGraphileUploadFieldPlugin = require("postgraphile-plugin-upload-field");
const { graphqlUploadExpress } = require("graphql-upload");

const app = express();

const UPLOAD_DIR_NAME = 'uploads';

// Serve uploads as static resources
app.use(`/${UPLOAD_DIR_NAME}`, express.static(path.resolve(UPLOAD_DIR_NAME)));

// Attach multipart request handling middleware
app.use(graphqlUploadExpress());

app.use(
  postgraphile("postgres://localhost:5432/upload_example", "public", {
    graphiql: true,
    enableCors: true,
    appendPlugins: [PostGraphileUploadFieldPlugin],
    graphileBuildOptions: {
      uploadFieldDefinitions: [
        {
          match: ({ schema, table, column, tags }) =>
            column === "header_image_file",
          resolve: resolveUpload
        }
      ]
    }
  })
);

app.listen(5000, () => {
  console.log('Server listening on port 5000');
});

async function resolveUpload(upload, _args, _context, _info) {
  const { filename, mimetype, encoding, createReadStream } = upload;
  const stream = createReadStream();
  // Save file to the local filesystem
  const { id, filepath } = await saveLocal({ stream, filename });
  // Return metadata to save it to Postgres
  return filepath;
}

function saveLocal({ stream, filename }) {
  const timestamp = new Date().toISOString().replace(/\D/g, "");
  const id = `${timestamp}_${filename}`;
  const filepath = path.join(UPLOAD_DIR_NAME, id);
  const fsPath = path.join(process.cwd(), filepath);
  return new Promise((resolve, reject) =>
    stream
      .on("error", error => {
        if (stream.truncated)
          // Delete the truncated file
          fs.unlinkSync(fsPath);
        reject(error);
      })
      .on("end", () => resolve({ id, filepath }))
      .pipe(fs.createWriteStream(fsPath))
  );
}

Examples

See https://github.com/mattbretl/postgraphile-upload-example/ for an example implementation.

