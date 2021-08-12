Upload fields in PostGraphile
Requires
graphql-upload@^10.0.0
const fs = require("fs");
const path = require("path");
const express = require("express");
const { postgraphile } = require("postgraphile");
const PostGraphileUploadFieldPlugin = require("postgraphile-plugin-upload-field");
const { graphqlUploadExpress } = require("graphql-upload");
const app = express();
const UPLOAD_DIR_NAME = 'uploads';
// Serve uploads as static resources
app.use(`/${UPLOAD_DIR_NAME}`, express.static(path.resolve(UPLOAD_DIR_NAME)));
// Attach multipart request handling middleware
app.use(graphqlUploadExpress());
app.use(
postgraphile("postgres://localhost:5432/upload_example", "public", {
graphiql: true,
enableCors: true,
appendPlugins: [PostGraphileUploadFieldPlugin],
graphileBuildOptions: {
uploadFieldDefinitions: [
{
match: ({ schema, table, column, tags }) =>
column === "header_image_file",
resolve: resolveUpload
}
]
}
})
);
app.listen(5000, () => {
console.log('Server listening on port 5000');
});
async function resolveUpload(upload, _args, _context, _info) {
const { filename, mimetype, encoding, createReadStream } = upload;
const stream = createReadStream();
// Save file to the local filesystem
const { id, filepath } = await saveLocal({ stream, filename });
// Return metadata to save it to Postgres
return filepath;
}
function saveLocal({ stream, filename }) {
const timestamp = new Date().toISOString().replace(/\D/g, "");
const id = `${timestamp}_${filename}`;
const filepath = path.join(UPLOAD_DIR_NAME, id);
const fsPath = path.join(process.cwd(), filepath);
return new Promise((resolve, reject) =>
stream
.on("error", error => {
if (stream.truncated)
// Delete the truncated file
fs.unlinkSync(fsPath);
reject(error);
})
.on("end", () => resolve({ id, filepath }))
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(fsPath))
);
}
See https://github.com/mattbretl/postgraphile-upload-example/ for an example implementation.