This plugin implements nested mutations based on both forward and reverse foreign key relationships in PostGraphile v4. Nested mutations can be of infinite depth.

Getting Started

CLI

postgraphile --append-plugins postgraphile-plugin-nested-mutations

See here for more information about loading plugins with PostGraphile.

Library

const express = require ( 'express' ); const { postgraphile } = require ( 'postgraphile' ); const PostGraphileNestedMutations = require ( 'postgraphile-plugin-nested-mutations' ); const app = express(); app.use( postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, { appendPlugins : [ PostGraphileNestedMutations, ], }) ); app.listen( 5000 );

Plugin Options

When using PostGraphile as a library, the following plugin options can be passed via graphileBuildOptions :

nestedMutationsSimpleFieldNames Use simple field names for nested mutations. Instead of names suffixed with tableBy<Key> and tableUsing<Key> , tables with a single foreign key relationship between them will have their nested relation fields named table . Defaults to false . postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, { graphileBuildOptions : { nestedMutationsSimpleFieldNames : true , } });

nestedMutationsDeleteOthers Controls whether the deleteOthers field is available on nested mutations. Defaults to true . postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, { graphileBuildOptions : { nestedMutationsDeleteOthers : false , } });

nestedMutationsOldUniqueFields If enabled, plural names for one-to-one relations will be used. For backwards compatibility. Defaults to false . postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, { graphileBuildOptions : { nestedMutationsOldUniqueFields : false , } });

Usage

This plugin creates an additional field on each GraphQL Input type for every forward and reverse foreign key relationship on a table, with the same name as the foreign table.

Each nested mutation field will have the following fields. They will accept an array if the relationship is a one-to-many relationship, or a single input if they are one-to-one.

Connect to Existing Record

connectByNodeId

Connect using a nodeId from the nested table.

Connect using any readable primary key or unique constraint on the nested table.

Creating New Records

create

Create a new record in the nested table.

Delete existing Record

deleteByNodeId

Delete using a nodeId from the nested table.

Delete using any readable primary key or unique constraint on the nested table.

Updating Records

Update a record using a nodeId from the nested table.

Update a record using any readable primary key or unique constraint on the nested table.

Example

create table parent ( id serial primary key , name text not null ); create table child ( id serial primary key , parent_id integer , name text not null , constraint child_parent_fkey foreign key (parent_id) references p.parent ( id ) );

A nested mutation against this schema, using Parent as the base mutation would look like this:

mutation { createParent(input: { parent: { name: "Parent 1" childrenUsingId: { connectById: [{ id: 1 }] create: [{ name: "Child 1" }, { name: "Child 2" }] } } }) { parent { id name childrenByParentId { nodes { id name } } } } }

Or using Child as the base mutation:

mutation { createChild(input: { child: { name: "Child 1" parentToParentId: { create: { name: "Parent of Child 1" } } }, }) { child { id name parentByParentId { id name } } } }

Smart comments are supported for renaming the nested mutation fields.