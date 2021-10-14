Adds a powerful suite of filtering capabilities to a PostGraphile schema.
Warning: Use of this plugin with the default options may make it astoundingly trivial for a malicious actor (or a well-intentioned application that generates complex GraphQL queries) to overwhelm your database with expensive queries. See the Performance and Security section below for details.
Requires PostGraphile v4.5.0 or higher.
Install with:
yarn add postgraphile postgraphile-plugin-connection-filter
CLI usage via
--append-plugins:
postgraphile --append-plugins postgraphile-plugin-connection-filter -c postgres://localhost/my_db ...
Library usage via
appendPlugins:
import ConnectionFilterPlugin from "postgraphile-plugin-connection-filter";
// or: const ConnectionFilterPlugin = require("postgraphile-plugin-connection-filter");
const middleware = postgraphile(DATABASE_URL, SCHEMAS, {
appendPlugins: [ConnectionFilterPlugin],
});
By default, this plugin:
setof, which can result in expensive operations.
To protect your server, you can:
connectionFilterAllowedFieldTypes and
connectionFilterAllowedOperators options to limit the filterable fields and operators exposed through GraphQL.
connectionFilterComputedColumns: false to prevent filtering on computed columns.
connectionFilterSetofFunctions: false to prevent filtering on functions that return
setof.
connectionFilterArrays: false to prevent filtering on List fields (Postgres arrays).
Also see the Production Considerations page of the official PostGraphile docs, which discusses query whitelisting.
This plugin supports filtering on almost all PostgreSQL types, including complex types such as domains, ranges, arrays, and composite types. For details on the specific operators supported for each type, see docs/operators.md.
See also:
geography/
geometry columns
tsvector columns
null and empty objects
By default, this plugin will throw an error when
null literals or empty objects (
{}) are included in
filter input objects. This prevents queries with ambiguous semantics such as
filter: { field: null } and
filter: { field: { equalTo: null } } from returning unexpected results. For background on this decision, see https://github.com/graphile-contrib/postgraphile-plugin-connection-filter/issues/58.
To allow
null and
{} in inputs, use the
connectionFilterAllowNullInput and
connectionFilterAllowEmptyObjectInput options documented under Plugin Options. Please note that even with
connectionFilterAllowNullInput enabled,
null is never interpreted as a SQL
NULL; fields with
null values are simply ignored when resolving the query.
When using PostGraphile as a library, the following plugin options can be passed via
graphileBuildOptions:
Restrict filtering to specific operators:
postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, {
graphileBuildOptions: {
connectionFilterAllowedOperators: [
"isNull",
"equalTo",
"notEqualTo",
"distinctFrom",
"notDistinctFrom",
"lessThan",
"lessThanOrEqualTo",
"greaterThan",
"greaterThanOrEqualTo",
"in",
"notIn",
],
},
});
Restrict filtering to specific field types:
postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, {
graphileBuildOptions: {
connectionFilterAllowedFieldTypes: ["String", "Int"],
},
});
The available field types will depend on your database schema.
Enable/disable filtering on PostgreSQL arrays:
postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, {
graphileBuildOptions: {
connectionFilterArrays: false, // default: true
},
});
Enable/disable filtering by computed columns:
postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, {
graphileBuildOptions: {
connectionFilterComputedColumns: false, // default: true
},
});
Consider setting this to
false and using
@filterable smart comments to selectively enable filtering:
create function app_public.foo_computed(foo app_public.foo)
returns ... as $$ ... $$ language sql stable;
comment on function app_public.foo_computed(foo app_public.foo) is E'@filterable';
Use alternative names (e.g.
eq,
ne) for operators:
postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, {
graphileBuildOptions: {
connectionFilterOperatorNames: {
equalTo: "eq",
notEqualTo: "ne",
},
},
});
Enable/disable filtering on related fields:
postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, {
graphileBuildOptions: {
connectionFilterRelations: true, // default: false
},
});
Enable/disable filtering on functions that return
setof:
postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, {
graphileBuildOptions: {
connectionFilterSetofFunctions: false, // default: true
},
});
Consider setting this to
false and using
@filterable smart comments to selectively enable filtering:
create function app_public.some_foos()
returns setof ... as $$ ... $$ language sql stable;
comment on function app_public.some_foos() is E'@filterable';
Enable/disable filtering with logical operators (
and/
or/
not):
postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, {
graphileBuildOptions: {
connectionFilterLogicalOperators: false, // default: true
},
});
Allow/forbid
null literals in input:
postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, {
graphileBuildOptions: {
connectionFilterAllowNullInput: true, // default: false
},
});
When
false, passing
null as a field value will throw an error.
When
true, passing
null as a field value is equivalent to omitting the field.
Allow/forbid empty objects (
{}) in input:
postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, {
graphileBuildOptions: {
connectionFilterAllowEmptyObjectInput: true, // default: false
},
});
When
false, passing
{} as a field value will throw an error.
When
true, passing
{} as a field value is equivalent to omitting the field.
query {
allPosts(filter: {
createdAt: { greaterThan: "2021-01-01" }
}) {
...
}
}
For an extensive set of examples, see docs/examples.md.
To establish a test environment, create an empty PostgreSQL database with C collation (required for consistent ordering of strings) and set a
TEST_DATABASE_URL environment variable with your database connection string.
createdb graphile_test_c --template template0 --lc-collate C
export TEST_DATABASE_URL=postgres://localhost:5432/graphile_test_c
yarn
yarn test