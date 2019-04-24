This module performs some of the boilerplate for using PostGraphile with Apollo Server.
const pg = require("pg");
const { ApolloServer } = require("apollo-server");
const { makeSchemaAndPlugin } = require("postgraphile-apollo-server");
const pgPool = new pg.Pool({
connectionString: process.env.DATABASE_URL
});
async function main() {
const { schema, plugin } = await makeSchemaAndPlugin(
pgPool,
'public', // PostgreSQL schema to use
{
// PostGraphile options, see:
// https://www.graphile.org/postgraphile/usage-library/
}
);
const server = new ApolloServer({
schema,
plugins: [plugin]
});
const { url } = await server.listen();
console.log(`🚀 Server ready at ${url}`);
}
main().catch(e => {
console.error(e);
process.exit(1);
});
Not all PostGraphile library options are supported at this time; for example
watchPg is not.
pgPool to be passed - allow a connection string instead