This module performs some of the boilerplate for using PostGraphile with Apollo Server.

Usage

const pg = require ( "pg" ); const { ApolloServer } = require ( "apollo-server" ); const { makeSchemaAndPlugin } = require ( "postgraphile-apollo-server" ); const pgPool = new pg.Pool({ connectionString : process.env.DATABASE_URL }); async function main ( ) { const { schema, plugin } = await makeSchemaAndPlugin( pgPool, 'public' , { } ); const server = new ApolloServer({ schema, plugins : [plugin] }); const { url } = await server.listen(); console .log( `🚀 Server ready at ${url} ` ); } main().catch( e => { console .error(e); process.exit( 1 ); });

Limitations

Not all PostGraphile library options are supported at this time; for example watchPg is not.

Example

https://github.com/graphile/postgraphile-example-apollo-server

Changelog

v0.1.0 - initial release

v0.1.1 - fix headers after Apollo Server breaking change (thanks @miguelocarvajal)