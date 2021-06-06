openbase logo
pos

postel

by Tim
0.1.5 (see all)

tiny react library for building tooltips, flyovers, menus and more

Downloads/wk

823

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React Tooltip

Readme

Postel 🌑

Postel is a single component that you can easily extend into customized tooltips, dropdowns, flyovers – any type of UI which would make sense to render outside of your regular React root node, floating above all other content.

Postel is built on the idea of opening a generic set of props that allow wide customizability. With that, we attempt to keep the API as simple as possible.


Tooltip

Screen Shot 2020-07-04 at 6 01 50 PM

Custom content

Screen Shot 2020-07-04 at 6 01 50 PM

Usage

The simplest usage of Postel is building something like a tooltip – just wrap it around the component that you want to trigger:

<Postel
  title="Toggle menu"
  content={
    <div className="tooltip">
      Tooltip content
    </div>
  }
  caret={
    <div className="caret" />
  }
}}>
  <button className="button">Trigger</button>
</Postel>

Props

children: React.ReactNode

A valid React child that Postel will attach listeners to.

title: string

A string to describe the purpose of what will be shown or hidden.

placement?: "auto" | "top" | "top-start" | "top-end" | "left" | "right" | "bottom" | "bottom-start" | "bottom-end"

The position that you want Postel to render your content relative to the children.

preferredAutoPlacement?: "top" | "top-start" | "top-end" | "left" | "right" | "bottom" | "bottom-start" | "bottom-end"

If your placement is set to auto, this is the preferred position that you would like auto to default to.

trigger?: "hover" | "click" | "mousedown"

The type of action you want to apply to the children that will show your content.

triggerDelay?: number

The time in milliseconds that you want to delay showing the content after triggering to show.

hideTrigger?: "click" | "mouseleave"

The type of action you want to signal that the content should hide.

hideDelay?: number

The time in milliseconds that you want to delay hiding the content after triggering to hide.

transitionOutMs?: number

Important for adding leave animations – the amount of time in milliseconds you want your content to animate out before unmounting.

showTransparentUnderlay?: boolean

Add this if you want a hidden transparent underlay that will cover the entire screen to prevent clicks on UI outside of your content.

verticalOffset?: number

Add this if you want to vertically offset the content by n pxs.

horizontalOffset?: number

Add this if you want to horizontally offset the content by n pxs.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! For requests or bugs, please create an issue here.

Installation

Postel uses yarn to manage dependencies. To install, simply run:

git clone git@github.com:timc1/postel.git

cd postel

yarn install

yarn start

Navigate to localhost:8080 and you should see a hot reloading interface to run the code against.

