Write SVG

Write SVG lets you write SVGs directly in CSS.

@ svg square { @ rect { fill : var ( --color , black ); width : var ( --size ); height : var ( --size ); } } .example { background : svg (square param(--color green) param (--size 100%)) center / cover; } .example { background : url ( "data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf-8,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E%3Crect fill='green' width='100%25' height='100%25'/%3E%3C/svg%3E" ) center / cover; }

@svg at-rules generate SVG elements available to CSS. Within an @svg , descendant at-rules (like @rect ) are interpreted as elements, while declarations (like width ) are interpreted as attributes.

The svg() function renders an @svg as a data url() . var() functions within an @svg honor the variables passed in through param() functions.

Options

utf8

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Allows you to define whether UTF-8 or base64 encoding will be used.

@ svg square { @ rect { fill : black ; width : 100%; height : 100%; } } .example { background : svg (square); } .example { background : url ( "" ); }

Usage

Add Write SVG to your build tool:

npm install jonathantneal/postcss-write-svg --save-dev

Node

require ( 'postcss-write-svg' ).process(YOUR_CSS, { });

PostCSS

Add PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install postcss --save-dev

Load Write SVG as a PostCSS plugin:

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-write-svg' )({ }) ]).process(YOUR_CSS, );

Gulp

Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev

Enable Write SVG within your Gulpfile:

var postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); gulp.task( 'css' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/*.css' ).pipe( postcss([ require ( 'postcss-write-svg' )({ }) ]) ).pipe( gulp.dest( '.' ) ); });

Grunt

Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev

Enable Write SVG within your Gruntfile: