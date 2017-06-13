PostCSS plugin to generate will-change for transition props.
This plugin adds
will-change property after
transition property to speed up animations.
Can be combined with postcss-will-change plugin.
.foo {
transition: opacity 0.2s ease, width 0.2s ease;
}
.foo {
transition: opacity 0.2s ease, width 0.2s ease;
will-change: opacity, width;
}
Make sure that if you use this plugin it does not contradict with
will-change idea. Please see links below:
postcss([ require('postcss-will-change-transition') ])
// with fallback plugin:
postcss([ require('postcss-will-change-transition'), require('postcss-will-change') ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.