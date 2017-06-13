openbase logo
postcss-will-change-transition

by Anatoly Ostrovsky
1.2.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to add will-change property after transition declarations

312

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

PostCSS will change transition

PostCSS plugin to generate will-change for transition props.

This plugin adds will-change property after transition property to speed up animations.

Can be combined with postcss-will-change plugin.

.foo {
    transition: opacity 0.2s ease, width 0.2s ease;
}

.foo {
    transition: opacity 0.2s ease, width 0.2s ease;
    will-change: opacity, width;
}

Important note

Make sure that if you use this plugin it does not contradict with will-change idea. Please see links below:

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-will-change-transition') ])

// with fallback plugin:
postcss([ require('postcss-will-change-transition'), require('postcss-will-change')  ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

