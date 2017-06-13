PostCSS will change transition

PostCSS plugin to generate will-change for transition props.

This plugin adds will-change property after transition property to speed up animations.

Can be combined with postcss-will-change plugin.

.foo { transition : opacity 0.2s ease, width 0.2s ease; }

.foo { transition : opacity 0.2s ease, width 0.2s ease; will-change : opacity, width; }

Important note

Make sure that if you use this plugin it does not contradict with will-change idea. Please see links below:

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-will-change-transition' ) ]) postcss([ require ( 'postcss-will-change-transition' ), require ( 'postcss-will-change' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.