PostCSS plugin to insert 3D hack before will-change property.
This plugin uses
backface-visibility to force the browser to create
a new layer, without overriding existing
backface-visibility properties.
This 3D CSS hack is commonly done with
transform: translateZ(0),
but
backface-visibility is used here to avoid overriding
the more popular
transform property.
These hacks are required for browsers that do not support
will-change.
Use this plugin only before Autoprefixer. It will add vendor prefixes
to
backface-visibility.
.foo {
will-change: transform;
}
.foo {
backface-visibility: hidden;
will-change: transform;
}
Step 1: Install plugin:
npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-will-change
Step 2: Check you project for existed PostCSS config:
postcss.config.js
in the project root,
"postcss" section in
package.json
or
postcss in bundle config.
If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to official docs and set this plugin in settings.
Step 3: Add the plugin to plugins list:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
+ require('postcss-will-change'),
require('autoprefixer')
]
}