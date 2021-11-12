WCAG Contrast checks CSS for color contrast compliance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0.
.header {
background-color: #444;
color: #000; /* throws a warning for a low contrast of only 2.2 */
}
.footer {
/* wcag-params: bold 14pt #777 */
color: #000; /* throws no warning when text is bold 14pt and contrast is 4.7 */
}
Add WCAG Contrast to your build tool:
npm install postcss-wcag-contrast --save-dev
Use WCAG Contrast to process your CSS:
require('postcss-wcag-contrast').process(YOUR_CSS);
Add PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install postcss --save-dev
Use WCAG Contrast as a plugin:
postcss([
require('postcss-wcag-contrast')()
]).process(YOUR_CSS);
Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev
Use WCAG Contrast in your Gulpfile:
var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
gulp.task('css', function () {
return gulp.src('./src/*.css').pipe(
postcss([
require('postcss-wcag-contrast')()
])
).pipe(
gulp.dest('.')
);
});
Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev
Use WCAG Contrast in your Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-postcss');
grunt.initConfig({
postcss: {
options: {
use: [
require('postcss-wcag-contrast')()
]
},
dist: {
src: '*.css'
}
}
});
Type:
String
Default:
"AA"
The
compliance option specifies the WCAG compliance the CSS will be evaluated
against.
Type:
CSS Comment
The
wcag-params specifies additional font size, font weight, background, and
foreground information about the rule.