WCAG Contrast

WCAG Contrast checks CSS for color contrast compliance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0.

.header { background-color : #444 ; color : #000 ; } .footer { color : #000 ; }

Usage

Add WCAG Contrast to your build tool:

npm install postcss-wcag-contrast --save-dev

Node

Use WCAG Contrast to process your CSS:

require ( 'postcss-wcag-contrast' ).process(YOUR_CSS);

PostCSS

Add PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install postcss --save-dev

Use WCAG Contrast as a plugin:

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-wcag-contrast' )() ]).process(YOUR_CSS);

Gulp

Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev

Use WCAG Contrast in your Gulpfile:

var postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); gulp.task( 'css' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/*.css' ).pipe( postcss([ require ( 'postcss-wcag-contrast' )() ]) ).pipe( gulp.dest( '.' ) ); });

Grunt

Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev

Use WCAG Contrast in your Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-postcss' ); grunt.initConfig({ postcss : { options : { use : [ require ( 'postcss-wcag-contrast' )() ] }, dist : { src : '*.css' } } });

Options

compliance

Type: String

Default: "AA"

The compliance option specifies the WCAG compliance the CSS will be evaluated against.

Type: CSS Comment