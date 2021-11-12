openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

postcss-wcag-contrast

by csstools
2.0.0 (see all)

Check CSS for WCAG color contrast compliance

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

460

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

WCAG Contrast PostCSS Logo

NPM Version Linux Build Status Windows Build Status Gitter Chat

WCAG Contrast checks CSS for color contrast compliance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0.

.header {
  background-color: #444;
  color: #000; /* throws a warning for a low contrast of only 2.2 */
}

.footer {
  /* wcag-params: bold 14pt #777 */
  color: #000; /* throws no warning when text is bold 14pt and contrast is 4.7 */
}

Usage

Add WCAG Contrast to your build tool:

npm install postcss-wcag-contrast --save-dev

Node

Use WCAG Contrast to process your CSS:

require('postcss-wcag-contrast').process(YOUR_CSS);

PostCSS

Add PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install postcss --save-dev

Use WCAG Contrast as a plugin:

postcss([
  require('postcss-wcag-contrast')()
]).process(YOUR_CSS);

Gulp

Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev

Use WCAG Contrast in your Gulpfile:

var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');

gulp.task('css', function () {
  return gulp.src('./src/*.css').pipe(
    postcss([
      require('postcss-wcag-contrast')()
    ])
  ).pipe(
    gulp.dest('.')
  );
});

Grunt

Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev

Use WCAG Contrast in your Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-postcss');

grunt.initConfig({
  postcss: {
    options: {
      use: [
        require('postcss-wcag-contrast')()
      ]
    },
    dist: {
      src: '*.css'
    }
  }
});

Options

compliance

Type: String
Default: "AA"

The compliance option specifies the WCAG compliance the CSS will be evaluated against.

wcag-params

Type: CSS Comment

The wcag-params specifies additional font size, font weight, background, and foreground information about the rule.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial