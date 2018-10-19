Automatically append
content property for viewport-units-buggyfill.
$ npm install postcss-viewport-units
See PostCSS usage section for detail.
onlyCalc(
[Boolean]): if
ture, only process
calc values. it's
false by default, which means, all values including
vw
vh
vmin
vmax are processed.
test(
[Function]): used to judge whether current value of declaration should be considered including viewport units, the default is
value => /\d(vw|vh|vmax|vmin)\b/.test(value).
filterFile(
[Function]): used to filter out files which need be processed, you can refer to test case to see how it works.
filterRule(
[Function]): used to filter out rules which need be processed, you can refer to test case to see how it works.
silence(
[Boolean]): if
true, will not print warning even though there is a
content property. it's
false by default.
MIT.