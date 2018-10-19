openbase logo
pvu

postcss-viewport-units

by chun shang
0.1.6 (see all)

Automatically append `content` property for viewport-units-buggyfill

Readme

postcss-viewport-units

Build Status npm version

Automatically append content property for viewport-units-buggyfill.

Install

$ npm install postcss-viewport-units

Usage

See PostCSS usage section for detail.

Options

onlyCalc([Boolean]): if ture, only process calc values. it's false by default, which means, all values including vw vh vmin vmax are processed.

test([Function]): used to judge whether current value of declaration should be considered including viewport units, the default is value => /\d(vw|vh|vmax|vmin)\b/.test(value).

filterFile([Function]): used to filter out files which need be processed, you can refer to test case to see how it works.

filterRule([Function]): used to filter out rules which need be processed, you can refer to test case to see how it works.

silence([Boolean]): if true, will not print warning even though there is a content property. it's false by default.

License

MIT.

