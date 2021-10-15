openbase logo
pvl

postcss-variables-loader

by Alexander Ryzhikov
6.0.0 (see all)

Share variables between CSS and JS with Webpack + HMR

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

824

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

postcss-variables-loader

NPM Version License Github Issues Travis Status Coveralls

Allows you to share variables between CSS and JS with Webpack and HMR.


This loader transforms special CSS files to JS modules.
  • Shared variables between CSS and JS
  • HMR friendly, CSS changes are applied on the fly.

To be more JS friendly loader will:

  • strip px part from CSS px numbers
  • convert dashes-case to camelCase
  • check for runtime config mutations and access of missing keys (only in dev or es6 mode)

Usage

/* variables.config.css */

@custom-media --small-device (max-width: 480px))
:root {
  --primary-color: blue;
  --gutter: 30px;
}

/* component.css  */

@import 'colors.config.css'

.component {
  color: var(--primary-color);
  margin: 0 var(--gutter);
}

@media (--small-device) {
  /* styles for small viewport */
}


// component.js
import variables from 'colors.config.css';

console.log(variables);
/*
  variables = {
    primaryColor: 'blue';
    gutter: 30;
    smallDevice: '(max-width: 480px)'
  }
*/

component.style.color = variables.primaryColor;

function add5ToGutter() {
  return 5 + variables.gutter;
}

Install

yarn add --dev postcss-variables-loader

npm install --save-dev postcss-variables-loader

NB: You need to process CSS somehow (eg postcss) and imports inside css (eg via postcss-import)

Recommended webpack configuration: webpack.config.js with babel-loader

rules: [
  {
    test: /\.config.css$/,
    loader: 'babel-loader!postcss-variables-loader'
  },

  // dont forget to exclude *.config.css from other css loaders
  {
    test: /\.css$/,
    exclude: /\.config.css$/,
    loader: 'css-loader!postcss-loader'
  }
]

Options

if production.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' it will try to wrap config inside Proxy in runtime. It is used to guard from accidental mutations or accessing missing keys. If you dont want this behaviour: pass es5=1:

loader: 'postcss-variables-loader?es5=1'

License

