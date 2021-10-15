Allows you to share variables between CSS and JS with Webpack and HMR.

HMR friendly, CSS changes are applied on the fly.

This loader transforms special CSS files to JS modules.

To be more JS friendly loader will:

strip px part from CSS px numbers

part from CSS px numbers convert dashes-case to camelCase

check for runtime config mutations and access of missing keys (only in dev or es6 mode)

Usage

@ custom - media --small-device (max-width: 480px )) :root { --primary-color : blue ; --gutter : 30 px ; }

@ import 'colors.config.css' .component { color : var ( --primary-color ); margin : 0 var ( --gutter ); } @ media (--small-device) { }

import variables from 'colors.config.css' ; console .log(variables); component.style.color = variables.primaryColor; function add5ToGutter ( ) { return 5 + variables.gutter; }

Install

yarn add --dev postcss-variables-loader

npm install --save-dev postcss-variables-loader

NB: You need to process CSS somehow (eg postcss) and imports inside css (eg via postcss-import)

Recommended webpack configuration: webpack.config.js with babel-loader

rules: [ { test : /\.config.css$/ , loader : 'babel-loader!postcss-variables-loader' }, { test : /\.css$/ , exclude : /\.config.css$/ , loader : 'css-loader!postcss-loader' } ]

Options

if production.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' it will try to wrap config inside Proxy in runtime. It is used to guard from accidental mutations or accessing missing keys. If you dont want this behaviour: pass es5=1 :

loader: 'postcss-variables-loader?es5=1'

License