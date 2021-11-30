Transforms CSS declaration values and at-rule parameters into a tree of nodes, and provides a simple traversal API.
var valueParser = require('postcss-value-parser');
var cssBackgroundValue = 'url(foo.png) no-repeat 40px 73%';
var parsedValue = valueParser(cssBackgroundValue);
// parsedValue exposes an API described below,
// e.g. parsedValue.walk(..), parsedValue.toString(), etc.
For example, parsing the value
rgba(233, 45, 66, .5) will return the following:
{
nodes: [
{
type: 'function',
value: 'rgba',
before: '',
after: '',
nodes: [
{ type: 'word', value: '233' },
{ type: 'div', value: ',', before: '', after: ' ' },
{ type: 'word', value: '45' },
{ type: 'div', value: ',', before: '', after: ' ' },
{ type: 'word', value: '66' },
{ type: 'div', value: ',', before: ' ', after: '' },
{ type: 'word', value: '.5' }
]
}
]
}
If you wanted to convert each
rgba() value in
sourceCSS to a hex value, you could do so like this:
var valueParser = require('postcss-value-parser');
var parsed = valueParser(sourceCSS);
// walk() will visit all the of the nodes in the tree,
// invoking the callback for each.
parsed.walk(function (node) {
// Since we only want to transform rgba() values,
// we can ignore anything else.
if (node.type !== 'function' && node.value !== 'rgba') return;
// We can make an array of the rgba() arguments to feed to a
// convertToHex() function
var color = node.nodes.filter(function (node) {
return node.type === 'word';
}).map(function (node) {
return Number(node.value);
}); // [233, 45, 66, .5]
// Now we will transform the existing rgba() function node
// into a word node with the hex value
node.type = 'word';
node.value = convertToHex(color);
})
parsed.toString(); // #E92D42
Each node is an object with these common properties:
word,
string,
div,
space,
comment, or
function).
Each type is documented below.
value property; but what exactly
value means
is specific to the node type. Details are documented for each type below.
10px 20px, the
word node
whose value is
20px will have a
sourceIndex of
5.
The catch-all node type that includes keywords (e.g.
no-repeat),
quantities (e.g.
20px,
75%,
1.5), and hex colors (e.g.
#e6e6e6).
Node-specific properties:
A quoted string value, e.g.
"something" in
content: "something";.
Node-specific properties:
" or
'.
true if the string was not closed properly. e.g.
"unclosed string .
A divider, for example
, in
animation-duration: 1s, 2s, 3s
/ in
border-radius: 10px / 23px
: in
(min-width: 700px)
Node-specific properties:
,,
/, or
: (see examples above).
Whitespace used as a separator, e.g.
border: 1px solid black;.
Node-specific properties:
A CSS comment starts with
/* and ends with
*/
Node-specific properties:
/* and
*/
true if the comment was not closed properly. e.g.
/* comment without an end .
A CSS function, e.g.
rgb(0,0,0) or
url(foo.bar).
Function nodes have nodes nested within them: the function arguments.
Additional properties:
rgb in
rgb(0,0,0).
in
rgb( 0,0,0).
in
rgb(0,0,0 ).
true if the parentheses was not closed properly. e.g.
( unclosed-function .
Media features surrounded by parentheses are considered functions with an
empty value. For example,
(min-width: 700px) parses to these nodes:
[
{
type: 'function', value: '', before: '', after: '',
nodes: [
{ type: 'word', value: 'min-width' },
{ type: 'div', value: ':', before: '', after: ' ' },
{ type: 'word', value: '700px' }
]
}
]
url() functions can be parsed a little bit differently depending on
whether the first character in the argument is a quotation mark.
url( /gfx/img/bg.jpg ) parses to:
{ type: 'function', sourceIndex: 0, value: 'url', before: ' ', after: ' ', nodes: [
{ type: 'word', sourceIndex: 5, value: '/gfx/img/bg.jpg' }
] }
url( "/gfx/img/bg.jpg" ), on the other hand, parses to:
{ type: 'function', sourceIndex: 0, value: 'url', before: ' ', after: ' ', nodes: [
{ type: 'string', sourceIndex: 5, quote: '"', value: '/gfx/img/bg.jpg' },
] }
The unicode-range CSS descriptor sets the specific range of characters to be
used from a font defined by @font-face and made available
for use on the current page (
unicode-range: U+0025-00FF).
Node-specific properties:
var valueParser = require('postcss-value-parser');
Parses
quantity, distinguishing the number from the unit. Returns an object like the following:
// Given 2rem
{
number: '2',
unit: 'rem'
}
If the
quantity argument cannot be parsed as a number, returns
false.
This function does not parse complete values: you cannot pass it
1px solid black and expect
px as
the unit. Instead, you should pass it single quantities only. Parse
1px solid black, then pass it
the stringified
1px node (a
word node) to parse the number and unit.
Stringifies a node or array of nodes.
The
custom function is called for each
node; return a string to override the default behaviour.
Walks each provided node, recursively walking all descendent nodes within functions.
Returning
false in the
callback will prevent traversal of descendent nodes (within functions).
You can use this feature to for shallow iteration, walking over only the immediate children.
Note: This only applies if
bubble is
false (which is the default).
By default, the tree is walked from the outermost node inwards.
To reverse the direction, pass
true for the
bubble argument.
The
callback is invoked with three arguments:
callback(node, index, nodes).
node: The current node.
index: The index of the current node.
nodes: The complete nodes array passed to
walk().
Returns the
valueParser instance.
Returns the parsed node tree.
The array of nodes.
Stringifies the node tree.
Walks each node inside
parsed.nodes. See the documentation for
valueParser.walk() above.
MIT © Bogdan Chadkin