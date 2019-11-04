postcss-utilities is a PostCSS plugin that includes the most commonly used mixins, shortcuts and helpers. It's as easy as specifying
@util utility-name in your stylesheet, and postcss-utilities will handle the rest for you.
PostCSS has a lot of plugins and some of them use non-standard CSS properties to work as mixins or helpers. This is not a best way for a PostCSS plugin, because developers will not understand what is the source of this property.
"This plugin saves us from many tiny plugins with unknown properties" ‒@ai proposal postcss/issues/645
There are lot of Sass Mixins Libraries (over 65!), but postcss-utilities makes the difference. All mixins and helpers are built with JavaScript and you can add to your workflow with ease, as simple as adding autoprefixer or many others useful PostCSS plugins.
You can forget about copy mixins from project to project and focus on write your project specific mixins and use this plugin for the most generic helpers.
IMPORTANT: The list of utilities is open for suggestions.
.cfx {
@util clearfix;
}
.rounded-top {
@util border-top-radius(4px);
}
@util no-hover {
.box {
background-color: #666;
}
}
.cfx:after {
content: '';
display: block;
clear: both;
}
.rounded-top {
border-top-left-radius: 4px;
border-top-right-radius: 4px;
}
.no-hover .box {
background-color: #666;
}
Using PostCSS CLI you can do the following:
Install
postcss-cli and the plugin on your project directory:
npm install postcss-cli postcss-utilities --save-dev
Add a
postcss script to your
package.json:
"scripts": {
"postcss": "postcss input.css -u postcss-utilities -o output.css"
}
After this, you can run
npm run postcss and transform your
input.css into
output.css.
styled-jsx allows you to use full, scoped and component-friendly CSS in your JSX (rendered on the server or the client) and you can add
@util rules with
postcss-utilities.
npm install --save styled-jsx styled-jsx-plugin-postcss postcss-utilities
Add
postcss config in your
package.json:
"postcss": {
"plugins": {
"postcss-utilities": {}
}
}
Add
styled-jsx/babel to plugins in your babel configuration:
{
"plugins": [
"styled-jsx/babel"
]
}
Then write
@util rules in your code:
export default () => (
<div>
<p>only this paragraph will get the style :)</p>
<style jsx>{`
p {
color: red;
@util center;
}
`}</style>
</div>
)
postcss([ require('postcss-utilities')({ /* options*/ }) ])
See PostCSS docs for examples of your environment.
Type:
string
Default:
.no-hover
To use with
no-hover utility
Type:
string
Default:
.no-js
To use with
no-js utility
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Set
true to use
clearfix method IE8 compatible
Type:
string
Default:
transform
Values:
['transform'|'flexbox']
To use with
center utility
Type:
string
Default:
indent
Values:
['indent'|'font']
To use with
text-hide utility
The list of utilities is open for suggestions.