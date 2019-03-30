Enable PostCSS plugins directly in your stylesheet.
@use postcss-preset-env(stage: 0, browsers: "last 2 versions");
h1 {
& a {
color: red
}
}
With npm do:
npm install postcss-use --save
Options may be passed into plugins as a JSON object, an array, a hash map, or
as declarations. Hash maps will follow the format of
option: value, option2: value2.
With postcss-discard-comments:
@use postcss-discard-comments(removeAll: true);
/*! test */
h1 {
color: red
}
You may also use configuration blocks that are more CSS-like. Note that root array options cannot be parsed by this method.
@use postcss-discard-comments {
removeAll: true
}
h1 {
color: red
}
Type:
array|string
Required option.
The
modules option specifies a list of allowable PostCSS Plugins, expressed
as a
String,
Array, or
RegExp. By default, all plugins are disabled in
order to prevent malicious usage in browser environments.
use({
// allow plugins starting with autoprefixer, postcss, precss, and cssnano
modules: [
/^autoprefixer/,
/^postcss/,
/^precss/,
/^cssnano/
]
})
use({
// allow autoprefixer, postcss-preset-env, and postcss-flexbugs-fixes
modules: [ 'autoprefixer', 'postcss-preset-env', 'postcss-flexbugs-fixes' ]
})
Setting the option to
"*" will allow PostCSS Use to require any plugins. This
is not recommended for environments where you may be accepting arbitrary user
input; use at your own risk.
Type:
boolean (default:
false)
The
resolveFromFile option specifies whether plugins should be resolved
relative to the file that referenced them. This may be used to enable the usage
of different versions of the same plugin. By default, it is disabled.
use({
resolveFromFile: true
})
Type:
object (default:
{})
The
options option specifies individual options for specific plugins by
plugin name.
use({
options: {
'postcss-preset-env': {
stage: 0,
browsers: 'last two versions'
}
}
})
See the PostCSS documentation for examples for your environment.
MIT © Ben Briggs