Enable PostCSS plugins directly in your stylesheet.

@ use postcss-preset-env(stage: 0 , browsers: "last 2 versions" ); h1 { & a { color : red } }

Install

With npm do:

npm install postcss-use --save

Example

Options may be passed into plugins as a JSON object, an array, a hash map, or as declarations. Hash maps will follow the format of option: value, option2: value2 .

Input

Standard syntax

With postcss-discard-comments:

@ use postcss-discard-comments(removeAll: true); h1 { color : red }

Alternative syntax

You may also use configuration blocks that are more CSS-like. Note that root array options cannot be parsed by this method.

@ use postcss-discard-comments { removeAll : true }

Output

h1 { color : red }

API

options

modules

Type: array|string Required option.

The modules option specifies a list of allowable PostCSS Plugins, expressed as a String , Array , or RegExp . By default, all plugins are disabled in order to prevent malicious usage in browser environments.

use({ modules : [ /^autoprefixer/ , /^postcss/, /^precss/, /^cssnano/ ] })

use({ modules : [ 'autoprefixer' , 'postcss-preset-env' , 'postcss-flexbugs-fixes' ] })

Setting the option to "*" will allow PostCSS Use to require any plugins. This is not recommended for environments where you may be accepting arbitrary user input; use at your own risk.

resolveFromFile

Type: boolean (default: false )

The resolveFromFile option specifies whether plugins should be resolved relative to the file that referenced them. This may be used to enable the usage of different versions of the same plugin. By default, it is disabled.

use({ resolveFromFile : true })

options

Type: object (default: {} )

The options option specifies individual options for specific plugins by plugin name.

use({ options : { 'postcss-preset-env' : { stage : 0 , browsers : 'last two versions' } } })

Usage

See the PostCSS documentation for examples for your environment.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © Ben Briggs