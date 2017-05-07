PostCSS plugin for css url revision, inspired by postcss-url

.foo { background : url (images/test.png) 0 0 no-repeat; }

.foo { background : url (images/test.png?v=e19ac7dee6) 0 0 no-repeat; }

Install

For postcss 6.x

npm install --save-dev postcss-urlrev

and for postcss 5.x

npm install --save-dev postcss-urlrev@1.x

Usage

var urlrev = require ( 'postcss-urlrev' ); postcss(urlrev({ }))

Options

relativePath

Type: string

Default: the css file's folder

The relativePath is used to calculate the absolute path of the url resource. By default, the value is the folder path of the css source file. You should set this value based on your environment.

absolutePath

Type: string

Default: undefined

The absolutePath is used to calculate the absolute path of the url resources that have an absolute path, f.ex. /images/test.png . If absolutePath is not set, absolute url's will be skipped, as the full path to the resource cannot be resolved.

includeRemote

Type: boolean

Default: false

If you set it to true , it will handle the remote url, request the remote resource and calculate the md5 hash.

Type: function

Default: undefined

If specified, it will use the hashFunction to generate hash strings.

The function accepts two parameters:

filename : the absolute file path. (e.g. /path/to/test.png )

: the absolute file path. (e.g. ) baseName : the base name of the file. (e.g. test.png )

Type: function

Default: defaultReplacer(url, hash)

It will receive the url and hash as its parameter, you can specify a function to handle the url manually.

A replacer example:

function replacer ( url, hash ) { return url + '?' + hash; }

hashLength

Type: number

Default: 10

The length of the hash string, the default value is 10 . That's enough!

License

MIT