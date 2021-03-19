PostCSS plugin to rebase, inline or copy on url().
$ npm install postcss postcss-url
// dependencies
const fs = require("fs")
const postcss = require("postcss")
const url = require("postcss-url")
// css to be processed
const css = fs.readFileSync("input.css", "utf8")
// process css
const output = postcss()
.use(url({
url: "rebase"
}))
.process(css, {
from: "src/stylesheet/index.css",
to: "dist/index.css"
})
before:
.element {
background: url('images/sprite.png');
}
after:
.element {
/* rebasing path by new destination */
background: url('../src/stylesheet/images/sprite.png');
}
// postcss-url options
const options = {
url: 'inline'
};
postcss()
.use(url(options))
.process(css, {
from: "src/stylesheet/index.css",
to: "dist/index.css"
})
before:
.element {
background: url('/images/sprite.png');
filter: url('/images/circle.svg');
}
after:
.element {
/* inlined png as base64 */
background: url('');
/* inlined svg as encodeURIComponent */
filter: url('data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg xmlns%3D%22http%3A%2F%2Fwww.w3.org%2F2000%2Fsvg%22%2F%3E');
}
// postcss-url options
const options = {
url: 'copy',
// base path to search assets from
basePath: path.resolve('node_modules/bootstrap'),
// dir to copy assets
assetsPath: 'img',
// using hash names for assets (generates from asset content)
useHash: true
};
postcss()
.use(url(options))
.process(css, {
from: "src/stylesheet/index.css",
to: "dist/index.css"
})
before:
.element {
background: url('/images/sprite.png');
}
after:
.element {
/* copy 'sprite.png' from 'node_modules/bootstrap/images/' to 'dist/img/' */
/* and rename it by hash function */
background: url('img/a2ds3kfu.png');
}
process first matched option by default.
multi: true in
custom will processing with other options
const options = [
{ filter: '**/assets/copy/*.png', url: 'copy', assetsPath: 'img', useHash: true },
{ filter: '**/assets/inline/*.svg', url: 'inline' },
{ filter: '**/assets/**/*.gif', url: 'rebase' },
// using custom function to build url
{ filter: 'cdn/**/*', url: (asset) => `https://cdn.url/${asset.url}` }
];
postcss().use(url(options))
Checkout tests for examples.
rebase - default
assetsPath - directory to copy assets (relative to
to or absolute)
inline
basePath - path or array of paths to search assets (relative to
from, or absolute)
encodeType -
base64,
encodeURI,
encodeURIComponent
includeUriFragment - include the fragment identifer at the end of the URI
maxSize - file size in kbytes
fallback -
copy,
rebase or custom function for files >
maxSize
ignoreFragmentWarning - do not warn when an SVG URL with a fragment is inlined
optimizeSvgEncode - reduce size of inlined svg (IE9+, Android 3+)
copy
basePath - path or array of paths to search assets (relative to
from, or absolute)
assetsPath - directory to copy assets (relative to
to or absolute)
useHash - use filehash(xxhash) for naming
hashOptions - options for hash function
custom {Function}
multi - processing with other options
url
rebase - (default)
Allow you to fix
url() according to postcss
to and/or
from options (rebase to
to first if available, otherwise
from or
process.cwd()).
inline
Allow you to inline assets using base64 encoding. Can use postcss
from option to find ressources.
copy
Allow you to copy and rebase assets according to postcss
to,
assetsPath and
from options (
assetsPath is relative to the option
to).
url: {Function}
Custom transform function. Takes following arguments:
asset
url - original url
pathname - url pathname (url without search or hash)
absolutePath - absolute path to asset
relativePath - current relative path to asset
search - search from
url, ex.
?query=1 from
./image.png?query=1
hash - hash from
url, ex.
#spriteLink from
../asset.svg#spriteLink
dir
from - postcss option from
to - postcss option to
file - decl file path
options - postcss-url matched options
decl - related postcss declaration object
warn - wrapped function
result.warn for current
decl
result – postcss result object
And should return the transformed url. You can use this option to adjust urls for CDN.
maxSize
Specify the maximum file size to inline (in kbytes)
ignoreFragmentWarning
(default:
false)
Do not warn when an SVG URL with a fragment is inlined. PostCSS-URL does not support partial inlining. The entire SVG file will be inlined. By default a warning will be issued when this occurs.
NOTE: Only files less than the maximum size will be inlined.
filter
A regular expression e.g.
/\.svg$/, a minimatch string e.g.
'**/*.svg' or a custom filter function to determine wether a file should be inlined.
fallback
The url fallback method to use if max size is exceeded or url contains a hash. Custom transform functions are supported.
includeUriFragment
(default:
false)
Specifies whether the URL's fragment identifer value, if present, will be added to the inlined data URI.
basePath
Specify the base path or list of base paths where to search images from
assetsPath
(default:
false)
If you specify an
assetsPath, the assets files will be copied in that
destination
useHash
(default:
false)
If set to
true the copy method is going to rename the path of the files by a hash name
hashOptions
method
(default:
xxhash32)
Hash method
xxhash32|xxhash64 or custom function (accept file buffer)
shrink
(default:
8)
Result hash shrink count
append
(default:
false)
Prepend the original filename in resulting filename
Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.
$ git clone https://github.com/postcss/postcss-url.git
$ git checkout -b patch-1
$ npm install
$ npm test