PostCSS plugin to rebase, inline or copy on url().

Installation

npm install postcss postcss-url

Basic example - rebase

const fs = require ( "fs" ) const postcss = require ( "postcss" ) const url = require ( "postcss-url" ) const css = fs.readFileSync( "input.css" , "utf8" ) const output = postcss() .use(url({ url : "rebase" })) .process(css, { from : "src/stylesheet/index.css" , to : "dist/index.css" })

before:

.element { background : url ( 'images/sprite.png' ); }

after:

.element { background : url ( '../src/stylesheet/images/sprite.png' ); }

Inline

const options = { url : 'inline' }; postcss() .use(url(options)) .process(css, { from : "src/stylesheet/index.css" , to : "dist/index.css" })

before:

.element { background : url ( '/images/sprite.png' ); filter : url ( '/images/circle.svg' ); }

after:

.element { background : url ( '' ); filter : url ( 'data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg xmlns%3D%22http%3A%2F%2Fwww.w3.org%2F2000%2Fsvg%22%2F%3E' ); }

Copy

const options = { url : 'copy' , basePath : path.resolve( 'node_modules/bootstrap' ), assetsPath : 'img' , useHash : true }; postcss() .use(url(options)) .process(css, { from : "src/stylesheet/index.css" , to : "dist/index.css" })

before:

.element { background : url ( '/images/sprite.png' ); }

after:

.element { background : url ( 'img/a2ds3kfu.png' ); }

Multiple options

process first matched option by default. multi: true in custom will processing with other options

const options = [ { filter : '**/assets/copy/*.png' , url : 'copy' , assetsPath : 'img' , useHash : true }, { filter : '**/assets/inline/*.svg' , url : 'inline' }, { filter : '**/assets/**/*.gif' , url : 'rebase' }, { filter : 'cdn/**/*' , url : ( asset ) => `https://cdn.url/ ${asset.url} ` } ]; postcss().use(url(options))

Checkout tests for examples.

Options combinations

rebase - default assetsPath - directory to copy assets (relative to to or absolute)

- default inline basePath - path or array of paths to search assets (relative to from , or absolute) encodeType - base64 , encodeURI , encodeURIComponent includeUriFragment - include the fragment identifer at the end of the URI maxSize - file size in kbytes fallback - copy , rebase or custom function for files > maxSize ignoreFragmentWarning - do not warn when an SVG URL with a fragment is inlined optimizeSvgEncode - reduce size of inlined svg (IE9+, Android 3+)

copy basePath - path or array of paths to search assets (relative to from , or absolute) assetsPath - directory to copy assets (relative to to or absolute) useHash - use filehash(xxhash) for naming hashOptions - options for hash function

custom {Function} multi - processing with other options



Options list

url

rebase - (default)

Allow you to fix url() according to postcss to and/or from options (rebase to to first if available, otherwise from or process.cwd() ).

inline

Allow you to inline assets using base64 encoding. Can use postcss from option to find ressources.

copy

Allow you to copy and rebase assets according to postcss to , assetsPath and from options ( assetsPath is relative to the option to ).

Custom transform function. Takes following arguments:

asset url - original url pathname - url pathname (url without search or hash) absolutePath - absolute path to asset relativePath - current relative path to asset search - search from url , ex. ?query=1 from ./image.png?query=1 hash - hash from url , ex. #spriteLink from ../asset.svg#spriteLink

dir from - postcss option from to - postcss option to file - decl file path

options - postcss-url matched options

- postcss-url matched options decl - related postcss declaration object

- related postcss declaration object warn - wrapped function result.warn for current decl

- wrapped function for current result – postcss result object

And should return the transformed url. You can use this option to adjust urls for CDN.

maxSize

Specify the maximum file size to inline (in kbytes)

ignoreFragmentWarning

(default: false )

Do not warn when an SVG URL with a fragment is inlined. PostCSS-URL does not support partial inlining. The entire SVG file will be inlined. By default a warning will be issued when this occurs.

NOTE: Only files less than the maximum size will be inlined.

filter

A regular expression e.g. /\.svg$/ , a minimatch string e.g. '**/*.svg' or a custom filter function to determine wether a file should be inlined.

fallback

The url fallback method to use if max size is exceeded or url contains a hash. Custom transform functions are supported.

includeUriFragment

(default: false )

Specifies whether the URL's fragment identifer value, if present, will be added to the inlined data URI.

basePath

Specify the base path or list of base paths where to search images from

assetsPath

(default: false )

If you specify an assetsPath , the assets files will be copied in that destination

useHash

(default: false )

If set to true the copy method is going to rename the path of the files by a hash name

hashOptions

method

(default: xxhash32 )

Hash method xxhash32|xxhash64 or custom function (accept file buffer)

shrink

(default: 8 )

Result hash shrink count

append

(default: false )

Prepend the original filename in resulting filename

Contributing

Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.