openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pt

postcss-trolling

by Juanfran
0.1.7 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to increase the productivity of your co-workers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Trolling Build Status

PostCSS plugin to increase the productivity of your co-workers :trollface:.

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-trolling') ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Options

Blur the website for a split second

  • Default:
trolling({
  blurBlink: {
    time: '20s'
  }
});

/* output */
body {
    animation: blurBlink 20s infinite;
}
@keyframes blurBlink {
    0% {
        filter: blur(0px)
    }
    49% {
        filter: blur(0px)
    }
    50% {
        filter: blur(1px)
    }
    51% {
        filter: blur(0px)
    }
    100% {
        filter: blur(0px)
    }
}

blink

comicSans

The best font ever for the web

  • Default:
trolling({
  comicSans: true
});

/* output */
* {
    font-family: 'Comic Sans MS', cursive !important;
}

slowlyGrowText

Slowly grow text

  • Default:
trolling({
  slowlyGrowText: {
    time: '120s',
    maxFontSize: '80pt'
  }
});

/* output */
p {
    animation: slowlyGrowText 120s ease-in;
}
@keyframes slowlyGrowText {
    0% {
        font-size: none;
    }
    100% {
        font-size: 80pt;
    }
}

text-grow

rotate

Rotate the website

  • Default:
trolling({
  rotate: {
    deg: 0.2
  }
});

/* output */
body {
    transform: rotate(0.2deg);
    overflow-x: hidden;
}

blur

Blur everything!

  • Default:
trolling({
  blur: {
    time: '120s',
    blur: '0.8px'
  }
});

/* output */
body {
    animation: blur 120s infinite;
}
@keyframes blur {
    0% {
        filter: blur(0px);
    }
    100% {
        filter: blur(0.8px);
    }
}

blur

roulette

Moves the specified number of properties into other (random) elements

  • Default:
trolling({
  roulette: 1
});

.selector1 {
   width: 100%;
}

.selector2 {
   height: 100%;
}

.selector3 {
   display: block;
}

// (random) output -->

```css
.selector1 {
   height: 100%;
}

.selector2 {
  display: block;
}

.selector3 {
  width: 100%;
}

hideOdd

Hide every odd paragraph element

  • Default:
trolling({
  hideOdd: true
});

/* output */
p:nth-child(odd) {
    display: none;
}

wait

Permanent cursor wait

  • Default:
trolling({
  wait: true
});

/* output */
html {
    cursor: wait !important;
}

hideCursor

Hide cursor

  • Default:
trolling({
  hideCursor: true
});

/* output */
html {
    cursor: none !important;
}

ren

rem is a band of course

.selector {
   width: 10rem;
}

// output -->

.selector {
  width: 10ren;
}
  • Default:
trolling({
  ren: true
});

ms

microsoft doesn't have a browser...

.selector {
   -ms-flex: 1;
}

// output -->

.selector {
  flex: 1;
}
  • Default:
trolling({
  ms: true
});

heigth

Fix typo heigth

.selector {
   height: 10px;
}

// output -->

.selector {
  heigth: 10px;
}
  • Default:
trolling({
  heigth: true
});

aling

aling...

.selector {
   align-content: center;
}

// output -->

.selector {
  aling-content: center;
}
  • Default:
trolling({
  aling: true
});

clearfix

fix clearfix

.clearfix:after { }

// output -->

.clearfix:before { }
  • Default:
trolling({
  clearfix: true
});

veryImportant

Makes everything very important...

.selector {
  float: left !important;
}

// output -->

.selector {
  float: left !!important;
}
  • Default:
trolling({
  veryImportant: true
});

zIndex

.selector {
  z-index: 99999;
}

// output -->

.selector {
  z-index: 0;
}
  • Default:
trolling({
  zIndex: true
});

All defaults

trolling({
  aling: true,
  blur: {
    time: '120s',
    blur: '0.8px'
  },
  blurBlink: {
    time: '20s'
  },
  clearfix: true,
  comicSans: true,
  heigth: true,
  hideCursor: true,
  hideOdd: true,
  ms: true,
  ren: true,
  rotate: {
    deg: 0.2
  },
  roulette: 1,
  slowlyGrowText: {
    time: '120s',
    maxFontSize: '80pt'
  },
  veryImportant: true,
  wait: true,
  zIndex: true
});

// disabled
trolling({
    aling: false,
    blur: false,
    blurBlink: false,
    clearfix: false,
    comicSans: false,
    heigth: false,
    hideCursor: false,
    hideOdd: false,
    ms: false,
    ren: false,
    rotate: false,
    roulette: false,
    slowlyGrowText: false,
    verImportant: false,
    wait: false,
    zIndex: false
})

Thanks

This plugin is based on aprilFools.css

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial