PostCSS plugin to increase the productivity of your co-workers :trollface:.
postcss([ require('postcss-trolling') ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
Blur the website for a split second
trolling({
blurBlink: {
time: '20s'
}
});
/* output */
body {
animation: blurBlink 20s infinite;
}
@keyframes blurBlink {
0% {
filter: blur(0px)
}
49% {
filter: blur(0px)
}
50% {
filter: blur(1px)
}
51% {
filter: blur(0px)
}
100% {
filter: blur(0px)
}
}
The best font ever for the web
trolling({
comicSans: true
});
/* output */
* {
font-family: 'Comic Sans MS', cursive !important;
}
Slowly grow text
trolling({
slowlyGrowText: {
time: '120s',
maxFontSize: '80pt'
}
});
/* output */
p {
animation: slowlyGrowText 120s ease-in;
}
@keyframes slowlyGrowText {
0% {
font-size: none;
}
100% {
font-size: 80pt;
}
}
Rotate the website
trolling({
rotate: {
deg: 0.2
}
});
/* output */
body {
transform: rotate(0.2deg);
overflow-x: hidden;
}
Blur everything!
trolling({
blur: {
time: '120s',
blur: '0.8px'
}
});
/* output */
body {
animation: blur 120s infinite;
}
@keyframes blur {
0% {
filter: blur(0px);
}
100% {
filter: blur(0.8px);
}
}
Moves the specified number of properties into other (random) elements
trolling({
roulette: 1
});
.selector1 {
width: 100%;
}
.selector2 {
height: 100%;
}
.selector3 {
display: block;
}
// (random) output -->
```css
.selector1 {
height: 100%;
}
.selector2 {
display: block;
}
.selector3 {
width: 100%;
}
Hide every odd paragraph element
trolling({
hideOdd: true
});
/* output */
p:nth-child(odd) {
display: none;
}
Permanent cursor wait
trolling({
wait: true
});
/* output */
html {
cursor: wait !important;
}
Hide cursor
trolling({
hideCursor: true
});
/* output */
html {
cursor: none !important;
}
rem is a band of course
.selector {
width: 10rem;
}
// output -->
.selector {
width: 10ren;
}
trolling({
ren: true
});
microsoft doesn't have a browser...
.selector {
-ms-flex: 1;
}
// output -->
.selector {
flex: 1;
}
trolling({
ms: true
});
Fix typo heigth
.selector {
height: 10px;
}
// output -->
.selector {
heigth: 10px;
}
trolling({
heigth: true
});
aling...
.selector {
align-content: center;
}
// output -->
.selector {
aling-content: center;
}
trolling({
aling: true
});
fix clearfix
.clearfix:after { }
// output -->
.clearfix:before { }
trolling({
clearfix: true
});
Makes everything very important...
.selector {
float: left !important;
}
// output -->
.selector {
float: left !!important;
}
trolling({
veryImportant: true
});
.selector {
z-index: 99999;
}
// output -->
.selector {
z-index: 0;
}
trolling({
zIndex: true
});
trolling({
aling: true,
blur: {
time: '120s',
blur: '0.8px'
},
blurBlink: {
time: '20s'
},
clearfix: true,
comicSans: true,
heigth: true,
hideCursor: true,
hideOdd: true,
ms: true,
ren: true,
rotate: {
deg: 0.2
},
roulette: 1,
slowlyGrowText: {
time: '120s',
maxFontSize: '80pt'
},
veryImportant: true,
wait: true,
zIndex: true
});
// disabled
trolling({
aling: false,
blur: false,
blurBlink: false,
clearfix: false,
comicSans: false,
heigth: false,
hideCursor: false,
hideOdd: false,
ms: false,
ren: false,
rotate: false,
roulette: false,
slowlyGrowText: false,
verImportant: false,
wait: false,
zIndex: false
})
This plugin is based on aprilFools.css