PostCSS Trolling

PostCSS plugin to increase the productivity of your co-workers :trollface:.

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-trolling' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Options

blurBlink

Blur the website for a split second

Default:

trolling({ blurBlink : { time : '20s' } });

body { animation : blurBlink 20s infinite; } @ keyframes blurBlink { 0% { filter : blur (0px) } 49% { filter : blur (0px) } 50% { filter : blur (1px) } 51% { filter : blur (0px) } 100% { filter : blur (0px) } }

comicSans

The best font ever for the web

Default:

trolling({ comicSans : true });

* { font-family : 'Comic Sans MS' , cursive ; }

slowlyGrowText

Slowly grow text

Default:

trolling({ slowlyGrowText : { time : '120s' , maxFontSize : '80pt' } });

p { animation : slowlyGrowText 120s ease-in; } @ keyframes slowlyGrowText { 0% { font-size : none; } 100% { font-size : 80pt ; } }

rotate

Rotate the website

Default:

trolling({ rotate : { deg : 0.2 } });

body { transform : rotate (0.2deg); overflow-x : hidden; }

blur

Blur everything!

Default:

trolling({ blur : { time : '120s' , blur : '0.8px' } });

body { animation : blur 120s infinite; } @ keyframes blur { 0% { filter : blur (0px); } 100% { filter : blur (0.8px); } }

roulette

Moves the specified number of properties into other (random) elements

Default:

trolling({ roulette : 1 });

.selector1 { width : 100% ; } .selector2 { height : 100% ; } .selector3 { display : block; } // ( random ) output -- > ``` css .selector1 { height : 100% ; } .selector2 { display : block; } .selector3 { width : 100% ; }

hideOdd

Hide every odd paragraph element

Default:

trolling({ hideOdd : true });

p :nth-child(odd) { display : none; }

wait

Permanent cursor wait

Default:

trolling({ wait : true });

html { cursor : wait ; }

hideCursor

Hide cursor

Default:

trolling({ hideCursor : true });

html { cursor : none ; }

ren

rem is a band of course

.selector { width : 10rem ; } // output -- > .selector { width : 10 ren; }

Default:

trolling({ ren : true });

ms

microsoft doesn't have a browser...

.selector { -ms-flex : 1 ; } // output -- > .selector { flex : 1 ; }

Default:

trolling({ ms : true });

heigth

Fix typo heigth

.selector { height : 10px ; } // output -- > .selector { heigth : 10px ; }

Default:

trolling({ heigth : true });

aling

aling...

.selector { align-content : center; } // output -- > .selector { aling-content : center; }

Default:

trolling({ aling : true });

clearfix

fix clearfix

.clearfix :after { } // output -- > .clearfix :before { }

Default:

trolling({ clearfix : true });

veryImportant

Makes everything very important...

.selector { float : left ; } // output -- > .selector { float : left ! ; }

Default:

trolling({ veryImportant : true });

zIndex

.selector { z-index : 99999 ; } // output -- > .selector { z-index : 0 ; }

Default:

trolling({ zIndex : true });

All defaults

trolling({ aling : true , blur : { time : '120s' , blur : '0.8px' }, blurBlink : { time : '20s' }, clearfix : true , comicSans : true , heigth : true , hideCursor : true , hideOdd : true , ms : true , ren : true , rotate : { deg : 0.2 }, roulette : 1 , slowlyGrowText : { time : '120s' , maxFontSize : '80pt' }, veryImportant : true , wait : true , zIndex : true }); trolling({ aling : false , blur : false , blurBlink : false , clearfix : false , comicSans : false , heigth : false , hideCursor : false , hideOdd : false , ms : false , ren : false , rotate : false , roulette : false , slowlyGrowText : false , verImportant : false , wait : false , zIndex : false })

Thanks

This plugin is based on aprilFools.css