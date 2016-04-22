Super lightweight, straight-forward and written with performance in mind. Can be used with Webpack, JSPM/System.js or anywhere else where you use PostCSS!
You have a user interface and a bunch of CSS files / fancy CSS modules to style it. You want to be able to customize this styling. Let's say you have this CSS file:
/* header.css */
@value black, white from '../theme/colors.css';
.header {
composes: menu from '../theme/menu.css';
background: black;
color: white;
}
/* ../theme/colors.css */
@value black: #303030;
@value white: #F8F8F8;
/* ../theme/components/menu.css */
.menu {
box-shadow: 2px 2px 5px;
}
We are using the postcss-modules-values
plugin here, so we can declare variables and import variables from other files
using
@value.
And we use postcss-modules-extract-imports
so we can merge classes from different files into the current class using
composes: some-other-class from './other-file.css'.
But you want to be able to change the styling! You could just overwrite all these style rules with your own ones, but that is a lot of work and you must adapt it everytime these rules change.
So we use postcss-theme and do this:
/* header.css */
/* `theme(colors)` will be re-written to `"./path/to/theme/colors.css"` */
@value black, white from theme(colors);
.header {
/* will be resolved to the file path, too */
composes: menu from theme(components/menu);
background: black;
color: white;
}
When configuring the PostCSS plugins in your webpack config or JSPM CSS loader:
import themePlugin from 'postcss-theme'
/* postcss plugins: */
[
themePlugin({ themePath: './path/to/theme-folder' }),
/* all other plugins go here */
]
Ta-da! You are now able to specify the path to the directory containing your theme's CSS files during your build process. Just change it to a directory containing another theme if you want to change the styling.
npm install postcss-theme --save
Just add this plugin to your array of PostCSS plugins and pass it an options
object like
{ themePath: './path/to/theme-folder' }.
In your webpack config:
import theme from 'postcss-theme'
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: 'style-loader!css-loader!postcss-loader'
}
]
},
postcss: function () {
return [
theme({ themePath: './path/to/theme' }),
// all other postcss plugins go here
]
}
}
In your css loader file (
css.js):
import { CSSLoader, Plugins } from 'jspm-loader-css'
import theme from 'postcss-theme'
const { fetch, bundle } = new CSSLoader([
theme({ themePath: './path/to/theme' }),
Plugins.localByDefault,
Plugins.extractImports,
Plugins.scope,
Plugins.values,
// or any other postcss plugins
], __moduleName)
export { fetch, bundle }
import postcss from 'postcss'
import autoprefixer from 'autoprefixer'
import extractImports from 'postcss-modules-extract-imports'
// ...
import theme from 'postcss-theme'
postcss([
theme({
themePath: './path/to/theme'
}),
extractImports,
autoprefixer,
// or whatever plugins you would like to use
]).process(/* ... */)
Pass
css.source to custom file path resolvers.
Allow passing a custom file path resolver function (
options.themeFileResolver).
Windows fix. See this issue.
Initial release.
This plugin is released under the terms of the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.