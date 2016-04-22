postcss-theme - Proper theming for PostCSS

Super lightweight, straight-forward and written with performance in mind. Can be used with Webpack, JSPM/System.js or anywhere else where you use PostCSS!

What is it able to do?

You have a user interface and a bunch of CSS files / fancy CSS modules to style it. You want to be able to customize this styling. Let's say you have this CSS file:

@ value black, white from '../theme/colors.css' ; .header { composes : menu from '../theme/menu.css' ; background : black; color : white; } @ value black: # 303030 ; @ value white: #F8F8F8; .menu { box-shadow : 2px 2px 5px ; }

We are using the postcss-modules-values plugin here, so we can declare variables and import variables from other files using @value . And we use postcss-modules-extract-imports so we can merge classes from different files into the current class using composes: some-other-class from './other-file.css' .

But you want to be able to change the styling! You could just overwrite all these style rules with your own ones, but that is a lot of work and you must adapt it everytime these rules change.

So we use postcss-theme and do this:

@ value black, white from theme(colors); .header { composes : menu from theme (components/menu); background : black; color : white; }

When configuring the PostCSS plugins in your webpack config or JSPM CSS loader:

import themePlugin from 'postcss-theme' [ themePlugin({ themePath : './path/to/theme-folder' }), ]

Ta-da! You are now able to specify the path to the directory containing your theme's CSS files during your build process. Just change it to a directory containing another theme if you want to change the styling.

Installation

npm install postcss-theme --save

Usage

Just add this plugin to your array of PostCSS plugins and pass it an options object like { themePath: './path/to/theme-folder' } .

Webpack

In your webpack config:

import theme from 'postcss-theme' module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.css$/ , loader : 'style-loader!css-loader!postcss-loader' } ] }, postcss : function ( ) { return [ theme({ themePath : './path/to/theme' }), ] } }

JSPM (jspm-loader-css)

In your css loader file ( css.js ):

import { CSSLoader, Plugins } from 'jspm-loader-css' import theme from 'postcss-theme' const { fetch, bundle } = new CSSLoader([ theme({ themePath : './path/to/theme' }), Plugins.localByDefault, Plugins.extractImports, Plugins.scope, Plugins.values, ], __moduleName) export { fetch, bundle }

Vanilla postcss call

import postcss from 'postcss' import autoprefixer from 'autoprefixer' import extractImports from 'postcss-modules-extract-imports' import theme from 'postcss-theme' postcss([ theme({ themePath : './path/to/theme' }), extractImports, autoprefixer, ]).process( )

Changelog

Version 1.1.1

Pass css.source to custom file path resolvers.

Version 1.1.0

Allow passing a custom file path resolver function ( options.themeFileResolver ).

Version 1.0.1

Windows fix. See this issue.

Version 1.0.0

Initial release.

License

This plugin is released under the terms of the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.