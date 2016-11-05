PostCSS plugin to remove space before and after text strings, added by line-height and extra space in glyph itself.
New CSS property:
text-remove-gap: outside? <type> <line-height>? <font-family>?;
outside – if specified, remove gaps outside the block (using margins on
block itself instead of margins of internal pseudo-elements).
type – is only required value, can be:
before – remove gap before (above) block,
after – remove gap after (below) block,
both – remove gaps before and after block.
line-height – overwrite line-height value.
font-family – overwrite font-family value.
Illustration:
Before:
After:
Input:
p
{
font: 16px/1.5 "Arial", sans-serif;
text-remove-gap: both;
}
Output:
p
{
font: 16px/1.5 "Arial", sans-serif;
}
p::before
{
display: table;
content: "";
margin-bottom: -0.63em;
}
p::after
{
display: table;
content: "";
margin-top: -0.67em;
}
Input:
p
{
font-family: "Arial", sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
text-remove-gap: outside both;
}
Output:
p
{
font-family: "Arial", sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
margin-top: -0.63em;
margin-bottom: -0.67em;
}
You can find more examples in test.js.
npm install --save-dev postcss-text-remove-gap
With Gulp:
var gulp = require( 'gulp' );
var postcss = require( 'gulp-postcss' );
var textRemoveGap = require( 'postcss-text-remove-gap' );
gulp.task(
'styles',
function ()
{
var textRemoveGapOptions = {
prefix: 'm18',
fonts: {
'My Font': [0.1, 0.2],
'My Other Font': [0.12, 0.14]
},
defaultFontFamily: 'My Font'
};
gulp.src( './styles/src/**/*.css' )
.pipe( postcss( [textRemoveGap( textRemoveGapOptions )] ) )
.pipe( gulp.dest( './styles/' ) );
}
);
Input (file
styles/src/test.css):
p
{
font: 16px/1.5 "Arial", sans-serif;
-m18-text-remove-gap: both;
}
div.other p
{
font-family: "Arial", sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-m18-text-remove-gap: outside both;
}
li
{
line-height: 2;
-m18-text-remove-gap: both;
}
blockquote
{
font-family: "My Other Font", sans-serif;
line-height: 2;
-m18-text-remove-gap: both;
}
Output (file
styles/test.css):
p
{
font: 16px/1.5 "Arial", sans-serif;
}
p::before
{
display: table;
content: "";
margin-bottom: -0.38em;
}
p::after
{
display: table;
content: "";
margin-top: -0.42em;
}
div.other p
{
font-family: "Arial", sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
margin-top: -0.38em;
margin-bottom: -0.42em;
}
li
{
line-height: 2;
}
li::before
{
display: table;
content: "";
margin-bottom: -0.6em;
}
li::after
{
display: table;
content: "";
margin-top: -0.7em;
}
blockquote
{
font-family: "My Other Font", sans-serif;
line-height: 2;
}
blockquote::before
{
display: table;
content: "";
margin-bottom: -0.62em;
}
blockquote::after
{
display: table;
content: "";
margin-top: -0.64em;
}
prefix
Type:
string
Default:
'' (empty, no prefix)
Adds the prefix surrounded by dashes before the property name.
fonts
Type:
object
Default:
{}
Object with spaces for custom fonts.
{
"Font Name": [spaceBefore, spaceAfter]
}
Values
spaceBefore and
spaceAfter are numbers 0..1 representing the ratio
of the space before and after text to the font size (percentages/100%).
The best way to calculate this values is to create block with background color
and required font. Set
line-height to
1 and
font-size to
100px. Write
“E” character or other simular to easily find top and bottom boundary of it.
Measure the distance from the block boundary to the character.
For example:
div
{
font: 100px/1 "Open Sans", sans-serif;
background: gray;
}
<div>E<div>
Plugin has build-in database with fonts metrics in file
fonts.json.
You can contribute new common fonts with pull request, or just use your own collection with this option.
defaultFontFamily
Type:
string |
string[]
Default:
'serif'
Font to use when no other font specified. Used when CSS block has no
font-family,
font, or
font-family value of plugin property specified.
defaultLineHeight
Type:
number
Default:
1
Line-height to use when no other line-height specified. Used when CSS block
has no
line-height,
font with line-height, or
line-height value of
plugin property specified.