PostCSS plugin to remove space before and after text strings, added by line-height and extra space in glyph itself.

New CSS property:

text -remove-gap: outside? < type > < line -height>? <font- family >?;

outside – if specified, remove gaps outside the block (using margins on block itself instead of margins of internal pseudo-elements).

type – is only required value, can be: before – remove gap before (above) block, after – remove gap after (below) block, both – remove gaps before and after block.

line-height – overwrite line-height value.

font-family – overwrite font-family value.

Example

Illustration:

Input:

p { font : 16px / 1.5 "Arial" , sans-serif; text-remove-gap : both; }

Output:

p { font : 16px / 1.5 "Arial" , sans-serif; } p ::before { display : table; content : "" ; margin-bottom : - 0.63em ; } p ::after { display : table; content : "" ; margin-top : - 0.67em ; }

Input:

p { font-family : "Arial" , sans-serif; line-height : 1.5 ; text-remove-gap : outside both; }

Output:

p { font-family : "Arial" , sans-serif; line-height : 1.5 ; margin-top : - 0.63em ; margin-bottom : - 0.67em ; }

You can find more examples in test.js.

Install

npm install --save-dev postcss-text-remove-gap

Usage

With Gulp:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); var textRemoveGap = require ( 'postcss-text-remove-gap' ); gulp.task( 'styles' , function ( ) { var textRemoveGapOptions = { prefix : 'm18' , fonts : { 'My Font' : [ 0.1 , 0.2 ], 'My Other Font' : [ 0.12 , 0.14 ] }, defaultFontFamily : 'My Font' }; gulp.src( './styles/src/**/*.css' ) .pipe( postcss( [textRemoveGap( textRemoveGapOptions )] ) ) .pipe( gulp.dest( './styles/' ) ); } );

Input (file styles/src/test.css ):

p { font : 16px / 1.5 "Arial" , sans-serif; -m18 -text-remove-gap : both; } div .other p { font-family : "Arial" , sans-serif; line-height : 1.5 ; -m18 -text-remove-gap : outside both; } li { line-height : 2 ; -m18 -text-remove-gap : both; } blockquote { font-family : "My Other Font" , sans-serif; line-height : 2 ; -m18 -text-remove-gap : both; }

Output (file styles/test.css ):

p { font : 16px / 1.5 "Arial" , sans-serif; } p ::before { display : table; content : "" ; margin-bottom : - 0.38em ; } p ::after { display : table; content : "" ; margin-top : - 0.42em ; } div .other p { font-family : "Arial" , sans-serif; line-height : 1.5 ; margin-top : - 0.38em ; margin-bottom : - 0.42em ; } li { line-height : 2 ; } li ::before { display : table; content : "" ; margin-bottom : - 0.6em ; } li ::after { display : table; content : "" ; margin-top : - 0.7em ; } blockquote { font-family : "My Other Font" , sans-serif; line-height : 2 ; } blockquote ::before { display : table; content : "" ; margin-bottom : - 0.62em ; } blockquote ::after { display : table; content : "" ; margin-top : - 0.64em ; }

Options

prefix

Type: string

Default: '' (empty, no prefix)

Adds the prefix surrounded by dashes before the property name.

fonts

Type: object

Default: {}

Object with spaces for custom fonts.

{ "Font Name" : [spaceBefore, spaceAfter] }

Values spaceBefore and spaceAfter are numbers 0..1 representing the ratio of the space before and after text to the font size (percentages/100%).

The best way to calculate this values is to create block with background color and required font. Set line-height to 1 and font-size to 100px . Write “E” character or other simular to easily find top and bottom boundary of it. Measure the distance from the block boundary to the character.

For example:

div { font : 100px / 1 "Open Sans" , sans-serif; background : gray; }

< div > E < div >

Plugin has build-in database with fonts metrics in file fonts.json.

You can contribute new common fonts with pull request, or just use your own collection with this option.

defaultFontFamily

Type: string | string[]

Default: 'serif'

Font to use when no other font specified. Used when CSS block has no font-family , font , or font-family value of plugin property specified.

defaultLineHeight

Type: number

Default: 1