PostCSS Tape

PostCSS Tape lets you quickly test PostCSS plugins.

Install this dependency to your project: npm install postcss-tape --save-dev Add the postcss-tape task to your package.json : { "scripts" : { "test" : "postcss-tape" } } Add tests to your .tape.js file: export default { 'basic' : { message : 'supports basic usage' } };

That’s it! Empty tests will be auto-generated.

npm test

Options

Options may be passed through package.json using postcssConfig :

{ "postcssConfig" : { "plugin" : "path/to/plugin.js" , "config" : "path/to/.tape.js" , "fixtures" : "path/to/cssdir" } }

Options may be passed through arguments:

postcss-tape --plugin path/to/plugin.js --config path/to/.tape.js

Test Options

message

The message provided to the console to identify the test being run.

{ 'some-test' : { message : 'supports some test usage' } }

options

The options passed into the PostCSS plugin for the test.

{ 'some-test' : { options : { someOption : true , anotherOption : 5 , etc : 'etc' } } }

processOptions

The process options passed into PostCSS for the test. Read the PostCSS documentation for more details.

{ 'some-test' : { processOptions : { map : { inline : true , sourcesContent : true } } } }

warnings

Either the number of warnings expected to be generated by the test, or an object used to match warnings given by the test.

{ 'some-test' : { warnings : 3 } }

{ 'some-test' : { warnings : { text : /should warn/ } } }

error

An object used to match an error thrown by the test.

{ 'some-test' : { error : { message : 'You should not have done that' } } }

In that example, the error expects a field of message to be the string You should not have done that . So that an error can be inspecific, regular expressions may also be used, so that something like message: /^You should not have done/ would also match You should not have done this .

source

The location of the source CSS file, relative to the fixtures directory. This file is passed through the PostCSS plugin.

{ 'some-test' : { source : 'alterate-source.css' } }

In that example, a some-test field would automatically populate the source as some-test.css unless it was overridden. In order that multiple tests may use the same source file, a some-test:modifier field would still populate the source as some-test.css .

expect

The location of the expected CSS file, relative to the fixtures directory. This file is represents the expected CSS result of source after being passed through the PostCSS plugin.

{ 'some-test' : { expect : 'alterate-expect.css' } }

In that example, a some-test field would automatically populate the expect as some-test.expect.css unless it was overridden. In order that multiple tests may use the same source file, a some-test:modifier field would still populate the source as some-test.css , but alter the expect to be some-test.modifier.expect.css .

result

The location of the resulting CSS file, relative to the fixtures directory. This file is the CSS result of source after being passed through the PostCSS plugin.

{ 'some-test' : { result : 'alterate-result.css' } }

In that example, a some-test field would automatically populate the result as some-test.result.css unless it was overridden. In order that multiple tests may use the same source file, a some-test:modifier field would still populate the source as some-test.css , but alter the result to be some-test.modifier.result.css .

before

A function to be run before the particular test. This is helpful for generating variables, content, or files that will be used by the plugin.

{ 'some-test' : { before : () => { } } }

after

A function to be run after the particular test. This is helpful for cleaning up variables, content, or files that were used by the plugin.

{ 'some-test' : { after : () => { } } }

plugin

A plugin or array of plugins that will specifying alternative plugin

{ 'some-test' : { plugin : () => require ( 'postcss' )( require ( 'some-plugin-that-runs-before' ), require ( '.' ), require ( 'some-plugin-that-runs-after' ) ) } }

CLI Options

Options can be passed into the postcss-tape function or defined in package.json using the postcssConfig property.

plugin

The path to the plugin being tested.

postcss-tape --plugin path/to/plugin.js

{ "postcssConfig" : { "plugin" : "path/to/plugin.js" } }

By default, plugin is the resolved file from the current working directory.

config

The path to the configuration file used to run tests.

postcss-tape --config path/to/config.js

{ "postcssConfig" : { "config" : "path/to/config.js" } }

By default, PostCSS Tape will try to use the file defined by config , or the config directory’s postcss-tape.config.js or .tape.js file. By default, config is the current working directory.

fixtures

The path to the fixtures used by tests.

postcss-tape --fixtures path/to/tests