PostCSS Tape lets you quickly test PostCSS plugins.
Install this dependency to your project:
npm install postcss-tape --save-dev
Add the
postcss-tape task to your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "postcss-tape"
}
}
Add tests to your
.tape.js file:
export default {
'basic': {
message: 'supports basic usage'
}
};
That’s it! Empty tests will be auto-generated.
npm test
Options may be passed through
package.json using
postcssConfig:
{
"postcssConfig": {
"plugin": "path/to/plugin.js",
"config": "path/to/.tape.js",
"fixtures": "path/to/cssdir"
}
}
Options may be passed through arguments:
postcss-tape --plugin path/to/plugin.js --config path/to/.tape.js
The message provided to the console to identify the test being run.
{
'some-test': {
message: 'supports some test usage'
}
}
The options passed into the PostCSS plugin for the test.
{
'some-test': {
options: {
someOption: true,
anotherOption: 5,
etc: 'etc'
}
}
}
The process options passed into PostCSS for the test. Read the PostCSS documentation for more details.
{
'some-test': {
processOptions: {
map: {
inline: true,
sourcesContent: true
}
}
}
}
Either the number of warnings expected to be generated by the test, or an object used to match warnings given by the test.
{
'some-test': {
warnings: 3
}
}
{
'some-test': {
warnings: {
text: /should warn/
}
}
}
An object used to match an error thrown by the test.
{
'some-test': {
error: {
message: 'You should not have done that'
}
}
}
In that example, the error expects a field of
message to be the string
You should not have done that. So that an error can be inspecific, regular
expressions may also be used, so that something like
message: /^You should not have done/ would also match
You should not have done this.
The location of the source CSS file, relative to the
fixtures directory. This
file is passed through the PostCSS plugin.
{
'some-test': {
source: 'alterate-source.css'
}
}
In that example, a
some-test field would automatically populate the
source as
some-test.css unless it was overridden. In order that multiple
tests may use the same source file, a
some-test:modifier field would still
populate the
source as
some-test.css.
The location of the expected CSS file, relative to the
fixtures directory.
This file is represents the expected CSS result of
source after being passed
through the PostCSS plugin.
{
'some-test': {
expect: 'alterate-expect.css'
}
}
In that example, a
some-test field would automatically populate the
expect as
some-test.expect.css unless it was overridden. In order that
multiple tests may use the same source file, a
some-test:modifier field would
still populate the
source as
some-test.css, but alter the
expect to be
some-test.modifier.expect.css.
The location of the resulting CSS file, relative to the
fixtures directory.
This file is the CSS result of
source after being passed through the PostCSS
plugin.
{
'some-test': {
result: 'alterate-result.css'
}
}
In that example, a
some-test field would automatically populate the
result as
some-test.result.css unless it was overridden. In order that
multiple tests may use the same source file, a
some-test:modifier field would
still populate the
source as
some-test.css, but alter the
result to be
some-test.modifier.result.css.
A function to be run before the particular test. This is helpful for generating variables, content, or files that will be used by the plugin.
{
'some-test': {
before: () => {
/* do something before the plugin runs */
}
}
}
A function to be run after the particular test. This is helpful for cleaning up variables, content, or files that were used by the plugin.
{
'some-test': {
after: () => {
/* do something after the plugin runs */
}
}
}
A plugin or array of plugins that will specifying alternative plugin
{
'some-test': {
plugin: () => require('postcss')(
require('some-plugin-that-runs-before'),
require('.'),
require('some-plugin-that-runs-after')
)
}
}
Options can be passed into the
postcss-tape function or defined in
package.json using the
postcssConfig property.
The path to the plugin being tested.
postcss-tape --plugin path/to/plugin.js
{
"postcssConfig": {
"plugin": "path/to/plugin.js"
}
}
By default,
plugin is the resolved file from the current working directory.
The path to the configuration file used to run tests.
postcss-tape --config path/to/config.js
{
"postcssConfig": {
"config": "path/to/config.js"
}
}
By default, PostCSS Tape will try to use the file defined by
config, or
the
config directory’s
postcss-tape.config.js or
.tape.js file. By
default,
config is the current working directory.
The path to the fixtures used by tests.
postcss-tape --fixtures path/to/tests
{
"postcssConfig": {
"fixtures": "path/to/tests"
}
}