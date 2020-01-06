postcss-syntax can automatically switch the required PostCSS syntax by file extension/source
First thing's first, install the module:
npm install postcss-syntax --save-dev
If you want support SCSS/SASS/LESS/SugarSS syntax, you need to install these module:
If you want support HTML (and HTML-like)/Markdown/CSS-in-JS file format, you need to install these module:
const postcss = require('postcss');
const syntax = require('postcss-syntax')({
rules: [
{
test: /\.(?:[sx]?html?|[sx]ht|vue|ux|php)$/i,
extract: 'html',
},
{
test: /\.(?:markdown|md)$/i,
extract: 'markdown',
},
{
test: /\.(?:[cm]?[jt]sx?|es\d*|pac)$/i,
extract: 'jsx',
},
{
// custom language for file extension
test: /\.postcss$/i,
lang: 'scss'
},
{
// custom language for file extension
test: /\.customcss$/i,
lang: 'custom'
},
],
// custom parser for CSS (using `postcss-safe-parser`)
css: 'postcss-safe-parser',
// custom parser for SASS (PostCSS-compatible syntax.)
sass: require('postcss-sass'),
// custom parser for SCSS (by module name)
scss: 'postcss-scss',
// custom parser for LESS (by module path)
less: './node_modules/postcss-less',
// custom parser for SugarSS
sugarss: require('sugarss'),
// custom parser for custom language
custom: require('postcss-custom-syntax'),
});
postcss(plugins).process(source, { syntax: syntax }).then(function (result) {
// An alias for the result.css property. Use it with syntaxes that generate non-CSS output.
result.content
});