openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ps

postcss-syntax

by 刘祺
0.36.2 (see all)

Automatically switch PostCSS syntax based on file extensions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1M

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Syntax

NPM version Travis Travis Codecov David

postcss-syntax can automatically switch the required PostCSS syntax by file extension/source

Getting Started

First thing's first, install the module:

npm install postcss-syntax --save-dev

If you want support SCSS/SASS/LESS/SugarSS syntax, you need to install these module:

If you want support HTML (and HTML-like)/Markdown/CSS-in-JS file format, you need to install these module:

Use Cases

const postcss = require('postcss');
const syntax = require('postcss-syntax')({
    rules: [
        {
            test: /\.(?:[sx]?html?|[sx]ht|vue|ux|php)$/i,
            extract: 'html',
        },
        {
            test: /\.(?:markdown|md)$/i,
            extract: 'markdown',
        },
        {
            test: /\.(?:[cm]?[jt]sx?|es\d*|pac)$/i,
            extract: 'jsx',
        },
        {
            // custom language for file extension
            test: /\.postcss$/i,
            lang: 'scss'
        },
        {
            // custom language for file extension
            test: /\.customcss$/i,
            lang: 'custom'
        },
    ],

    // custom parser for CSS (using `postcss-safe-parser`)
    css: 'postcss-safe-parser',
    // custom parser for SASS (PostCSS-compatible syntax.)
    sass: require('postcss-sass'),
    // custom parser for SCSS (by module name)
    scss: 'postcss-scss',
    // custom parser for LESS (by module path)
    less: './node_modules/postcss-less',
    // custom parser for SugarSS
    sugarss: require('sugarss'),
    // custom parser for custom language
    custom: require('postcss-custom-syntax'),

});
postcss(plugins).process(source, { syntax: syntax }).then(function (result) {
    // An alias for the result.css property. Use it with syntaxes that generate non-CSS output.
    result.content
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial