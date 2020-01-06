PostCSS Syntax

postcss-syntax can automatically switch the required PostCSS syntax by file extension/source

Getting Started

First thing's first, install the module:

npm install postcss-syntax --save-dev

If you want support SCSS/SASS/LESS/SugarSS syntax, you need to install these module:

If you want support HTML (and HTML-like)/Markdown/CSS-in-JS file format, you need to install these module:

Use Cases