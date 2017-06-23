openbase logo
psf

postcss-svg-fragments

by Jonathan Neal
2.2.0 (see all)

Inline SVGs and SVG Fragments in CSS

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

235

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
This plugin is no longer maintained! Please use postcss-svg

Readme

This plugin is no longer maintained! Hope is not lost. Things are better now.

Please use PostCSS SVG

