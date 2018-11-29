PostCSS SVG lets you inline SVGs in CSS.
.icon--square {
content: url("shared-sprites#square" param(--color blue));
}
/* becomes */
.icon--square {
content: url("data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf-8,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E%3Crect style='fill:blue' width='100%25' height='100%25'/%3E%3C/svg%3E");
}
SVG Fragments let you reference elements within an SVG. SVG Parameters let you push compiled CSS variables into your SVGs.
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<symbol id="square">
<rect style="fill:var(--color,black)" width="100%" height="100%"/>
</symbol>
</svg>
Modules let you reference the
media or
main fields from a
package.json:
{
"name": "shared-sprites",
"media": "sprites.svg"
}
The location of an SVG is intelligently resolved using the SVG Resolve Algorithm.
Add PostCSS SVG to your project:
npm install postcss-svg --save-dev
Use PostCSS SVG to process your CSS:
const postcssSVG = require('postcss-svg');
postcssSVG.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);
Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:
const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssSVG = require('postcss-svg');
postcss([
postcssSVG(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);
PostCSS SVG runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:
|Node
|PostCSS CLI
|Webpack
|Create React App
|Gulp
|Grunt
The
dirs option specifies additional directories used to locate SVGs.
postcssSVG({
dirs: ['some-folder', 'another-folder'] /* Just a string will work, too */
})
The
utf8 option determines whether the SVG is UTF-8 encoded or base64 encoded.
postcssSVG({
utf8: false /* Whether to use utf-8 or base64 encoding. Default is true. */
})
The
svgo option determines whether and how svgo compression is used.
postcssSVG({
svgo: { plugins: [{ cleanupAttrs: true }] } /* Whether and how to use svgo compression. Default is false. */
})