PostCSS SVG

PostCSS SVG lets you inline SVGs in CSS.

.icon--square { content: url("shared-sprites#square" param(--color blue)); } /* becomes */ .icon--square { content: url("data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf-8,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E%3Crect style='fill:blue' width='100%25' height='100%25'/%3E%3C/svg%3E"); }

SVG Fragments let you reference elements within an SVG. SVG Parameters let you push compiled CSS variables into your SVGs.

< svg xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > < symbol id = "square" > < rect style = "fill:var(--color,black)" width = "100%" height = "100%" /> </ symbol > </ svg >

Modules let you reference the media or main fields from a package.json :

{ "name" : "shared-sprites" , "media" : "sprites.svg" }

The location of an SVG is intelligently resolved using the SVG Resolve Algorithm.

Usage

Add PostCSS SVG to your project:

npm install postcss-svg --save-dev

Use PostCSS SVG to process your CSS:

const postcssSVG = require ( 'postcss-svg' ); postcssSVG.process(YOUR_CSS );

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const postcssSVG = require ( 'postcss-svg' ); postcss([ postcssSVG( ) ]).process(YOUR_CSS );

PostCSS SVG runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

Options

dirs

The dirs option specifies additional directories used to locate SVGs.

postcssSVG({ dirs : [ 'some-folder' , 'another-folder' ] })

The utf8 option determines whether the SVG is UTF-8 encoded or base64 encoded.

postcssSVG({ utf8 : false })

The svgo option determines whether and how svgo compression is used.